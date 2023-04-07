Mother’s Day — like many important holidays each year — has a tendency to sneak up on us when we’re busy making other plans. Thankfully, Amazon has done a great job of making itself a one-stop shop for all things Mother’s Day: The retailer carries a seemingly infinite number of products on its site that might appeal to moms, from beauty products like the Slip Silk Sleep Mask to fashion essentials like the Adidas Aqua Slides.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts on Amazon we think moms will love, whether they enjoy crafting, entertaining, gardening, cooking, working out or just staying home with a good book. Many of these top picks are also Select staff favorites. .

To help spare you hours of getting sucked into an Amazon black hole, we’ve rounded up more than 20 highly rated Mother’s Day gift ideas that align with various interests and price points, along with some Select staff favorites we’ve gifted to our own moms.

4.6-star average rating from more than 8,600 reviews on Amazon

This wine chiller can help cool several glasses of wine for up to an hour when inside, and for up to 45 minutes in a shaded outdoor area, according to the brand. The VoChill is available in three colors — Blush, Stone and Quartz — and is sold as either a set or individually.

4.6-star average rating from nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon

If your mom prefers mat workouts like yoga and pilates or wants to add resistance to her treadmill workouts, the Bala Bangles — a Select editor favorite — can be a great gift to consider. The stylish weights can be worn on her ankles or wrists and are available in two sizes: 1 pound and 2 pounds. Bala Bangles are sold in a slew of colors, like blush pink and sage.

4.4-star average rating from more than 400 reviews on Amazon

You can encourage your hardworking mom to relax by giving her an at-home footbath. HoMedics, which also makes UV sanitizers that we’ve recommended, boasts water jets and a built-in pumice stone, cleaning brush and massage roller. She can also control the water jets and adjust the temperature using her feet without having to bend down.

4.1-star average rating from nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon

Floerns’ short sleeve top and matching shorts set is available in 21 prints and colorways, including Flamingo Multi and Green Pink, and in sizes XS to 4XL. The brand recommends sizing up because the polyester and spandex material doesn’t stretch.

If your mom loves books, why not give her a subscription to Audible so she can read on the go or while relaxing on the couch? With Audible, she can stream and download thousands of titles, including mysteries, thrillers, documentaries, self-help books and more.

4.7-star rating from over 60 reviews on Amazon

These Select favorite cold-pressed olive oils come in four flavors: Ardor (infused with red chili peppers, jalapeño peppers, chipotle peppers and paprika), Rosette (infused with garlic), Lucid (infused with lemon) and Arise (infused with basil). They come in 375-milliliter fully-recyclable glass bottles that have been UV-coated to protect the olive oil from damaging light, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from over 200 Amazon reviews

This sleep mask, featured in our guide to best wellness gifts, comes in 30 colors and is made of 100% silk. The silk fabric creates less friction on the skin and hair, which reduces wrinkles and smoothes your locks, according to the brand. The brand’s Slipsilk is significantly less absorbent than cotton, meaning your mom’s eye cream will stay on her eyes instead of getting absorbed into her pillowcase, according to Slip.

4.5-star average rating from nearly 400 reviews on Amazon

If your mom loves to entertain, this Select-editor favorite tabletop firepit from Solo Stove is perfect for a backyard setting with friends and family. It’s made of stainless steel and is compact and lightweight. It comes in six colors — including Water, Bone, Ash and Deep Olive — and comes with a stand for safe burning, according to the brand. It also includes a nylon bag for storage and portability.

4.7-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Amazon

You can help your mom expand her current candle collection with this 19-ounce candle housed in a dual-tone glass jar. Capri Blue’s candle is available in three scents — Volcano, Coconut Santal and Pineapple Flower — and has a burn time of up to 80 hours, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from more than 21,000 reviews on Amazon

If you don’t want to spend thousands on a quality exercise bike, consider gifting Mom the Yosuda Cycling Bike, which is one of our favorite Peloton alternatives. The stationary bike sports non-slip handlebars, four-way padded seating and adjustable resistance levels. The LCD monitor displays calories burned, distance, time and speed.

4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon

This Wi-Fi photo frame can connect to your mom’s Facebook and Instagram profiles via the Nixplay App and rotate through images of her choosing at 15-second intervals. It can also sync with her Flickr, Dropbox or Google Photos accounts if she prefers. It is available in seven frame variations, like the 9.7-inch frame, 10.1-inch frame and 13.3-inch frame. Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously recommended Nixplay in the best Wi-Fi photo frames roundup, and it was also a top seller in our roundup of the best personalized gifts.

4.5-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite weighted blankets, the Gravity Blanket is available in four weights, starting at 15 pounds and maxing out at 35 pounds. Sizing depends on your weight — the experts we spoke to recommended opting for a blanket that’s around 10% of your body weight. The weighted blanket comes in three colors: gray, white and navy.

4.8-star average rating from more than 67,000 reviews on Amazon

In our guide to portable Bluetooth speakers, tech expert Whitson Gordon called JBL’s Flip 5 the best all-around model, highlighting its great sound — with decently strong bass and a clear midrange for guitars and vocals — for its size and price. The Flip 5 is water-resistant and made from 100% recycled plastic. It offers up to 12 hours of playtime, according to JBL, and comes in 14 colors, including black, teal and pink.

4.2-star average rating from nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon

Vitruvi’s Stone Diffuser — a Select staff favorite — is made from matte ceramic and comes in five colors, including a blue, green and terracotta. It’s designed to add scents to rooms up to 500 square feet and comes with an LED light to give a soft, candlelight glow to a room, according to the brand. Virtuvi also sells a variety of essential oil blends, like French Lavender and Bergamot.

4.4-star average rating from more than 3,400 reviews on Amazon

Amazon carries more than 900 fresh-cut flowers on its site, including this bouquet of white lilies and pink roses that comes complete with a glass vase. These Mother’s Day flowers are shipped as buds and take around two or three days to bloom fully, according to Benchmark.

4.4-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Amazon

If you have a particularly cool mom, consider surprising her with this stylish robe. This chiffon robe comes with dramatic sleeves and hemlines with feather trimming. It also equips a belt in case mom gets cold or otherwise wants to make sure the robe remains wrapped around her. It’s available in 27 colors, like fuschia and royal blue.

4.7-star average rating from over 32,000 Amazon reviews

This stainless-steel electric bottle opener is a bestseller on Amazon. The tool weighs 1 pound and can uncork up to 30 bottles on a single charge, according to the brand, meaning Mom shouldn’t have to worry about plugging it back in for a while — or for a few hours, at least.

4.4-star average rating from more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon

Your mom can carve out some time for self care by soaking in a relaxing bath while sipping her favorite wine. This portable cup holder has a suction-cup back that she can place on the wall next to the bathtub or in the shower. It is available in five colors, including red, purple and blue.

4.2-star average rating from more nearly 36,000 reviews on Amazon

These plush bedroom slippers from Halluciare available in more than 10 colors, ranging from neutrals like beige/pink and camel to rustic shades like brown. They have memory foam insoles for comfort and have a crossband design, giving it a cozy but elegant look. (For the best fit, the brand advises sizing up.)

4.4-star average rating from more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon

The Foreo Luna 3 is a great gift option for mom if she puts a lot of thought into her skin-care routine. Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez says she uses the Foreo Luna 3 twice a day after she applies her facial cleanser. Its pulsations can shake loose dirt and makeup residue from underneath her pores, according to the brand, and Rodriguez describes these pulses as gentle and soothing. Plus, you can choose between 16 different intensities in case one is too much (or not intense enough).

4.5-star average rating from more than 31,000 reviews on Amazon

Good over-ear headphones should block out noise and prevent other people from hearing what you’re listening to, experts previously told us. The Bose 700 headphones include 11 noise-canceling levels, making it easier than ever for Mom to tune the world out or check back in when she feels like her attention is needed. They’re adjustable and wireless, but they have a cable in case she prefers wired listening.

4.2-star average rating from more than 2,500 reviews on Amazon

For moms who want a personalized listening experience in a sleeker design, these wireless earbuds from Jabra provide great quality sound for less than $100. Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz tested the Jabra 3 for our guide to the best workout earbuds and says “they are comfortable in-ear, did not fall out during our workouts, have easy-to-use button controls and sound great.” While not noise-canceling, these earbuds sport the brand’s HearThrough Technology, which provides on-demand listening if you want to hear what’s going on around you. The Jabra 3 are also waterproof and provide up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. They come in four colors — including light beige, dark gray, lilac and navy — and are compatible with Android and iOS.

4.5-star average rating from more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon

A raised garden bed is a great option for the mom who wants to make room for her favorite plants with limited outdoor space. This raised garden bed is both weather- and warp-resistant, meaning it should persevere through rain and snow, according to the brand. It comes in three sizes — 2.65 cubic feet, 5 cubic feet or 8.4 cubic feet — and if mom is looking for portability, there’s one just like it that has wheels.

4.6-star average rating from more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon

For moms who love to cook, a hydroponic garden may up her game in the kitchen. Select editor Christina Colizza says the Aerogarden Harvest made her a better cook because she now has fresh herbs right at her fingertips, even in the dead of winter. This compact, indoor garden uses LED lights to grow up to six plants at a time and comes with an herb seed kit that includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It also comes with a bottle of all-natural plant nutrients to help her get started.

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth has published several gift guides for Select, including best gifts for teachers and coolest gifts for teens, along with a number of guides featuring highly rated Amazon products, such as cleaning gadgets, car accessories and travel accessories. For this piece, Barbara researched dozens of highly rated gifts on Amazon to find the best gifts for mom and included some best-loved Select staff picks as well.

