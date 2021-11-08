Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If your sleep was disrupted by the end of daylight saving time this weekend or you’re newly appreciating the benefits of plentiful sleep, you may be considering finally investing in a sunrise alarm clock, weighted blanket or sleep mask. A coffee machine may also help get you out of bed in the morning during the cold winter days ahead. Regardless, you might find a multitude of these discounted as retailers like Macy’s and Kohl’s also kicked off early Black Friday sales last week, joining the ranks of many others hosting elevated November sales, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more. One of many early Black Friday sales launching over the next few weeks, Our Place is discounting its Always Pan, knives and dinnerware right now and through Nov. 14. The Always Pan is on sale for $99 — usually $145 — and you can also get up to $50 off knives, as well as up to $30 off dinnerware.

Increasingly early Black Friday sales are in part a response to global supply chain issues, posing challenges for retailers during the holiday season and causing them to recommend shopping for gifts early. Supply chain issues may also impact Thanksgiving dinner this year — food prices are going up in response to those (as well as due to labor shortages) but there are a handful of ways to save money while shopping for ingredients.

New from Burrow, Blundstone and Coway

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Pillows in Burrow’s new collection are designed with bouclé fabric, which features looped yarn to help give it texture. They’re constructed from 100 percent recycled polyester and are available in four colors: Clay, Smoke, Oat and Honey. You can purchase individual pillow covers if you already own a 18-by-18-inch square insert from the brand, or buy the cover and insert together.

A first from the brand, Blundstone released two models of its Original Chelsea boots made with vegan materials instead of leather, responding to customer interest in a leather alternative, the brand says. The new boots are available in men’s and women’s sizes and come in two colors: Black and Brown. They’re designed with an onMicro upper that features water-resistant microfiber, and a microfiber onSteam lining that the brand says includes antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Boots also sport removable, plant-based Comfort Lite Footbeds made with anti-compression materials. Additionally, the ergonomic toe spring is combined with vegan XRD Technology in the heel to add an extra layer of comfort, the brand says.

Coway’s new Wi-Fi-enabled indoor air purifier can keep clean air in as much as 930 square feet, Coway says, and equips a three-stage filtration system that includes a Green True HEPA filter. You can control the air purifier via the companion app or Google Home and Amazon Alexa voice control. It's got a built-in air quality monitor and three smart modes that automatically adjust fan speed based on air quality conditions. Additionally, Sleep mode detects when a room is dark to power down and Rapid mode runs the device at maximum power until the air is clean. The air purifier also provides filter replacement indicators and has a washable pre-filter.

Ongoing sales and deals to start your week

Brands and retailers are hosting sales across categories this month as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking to save on bedding and kitchenware or apparel and shoes, here are a few notable sales you can shop this week beyond those we mentioned above.

The Company Store is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Nov. 27.

is offering sitewide through Nov. 27. Mattress Firm is offering up to 50 percent off mattresses and up to 20 percent off bed frames, bedding, pillows and more through Nov. 27.

is offering up to mattresses and up to bed frames, bedding, pillows and more through Nov. 27. Nordstrom is offering up to 40 percent off women’s, men’s, kid’s and home products through Nov. 26.

