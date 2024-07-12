Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, but Prime members don’t have to wait to start shopping. Early Prime Day deals and secret promotions are live right now, offering some of the year’s lowest prices on tech, kitchen gadgets, travel gear and more.

I’ve been covering Prime Day for five years, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best early Prime Day deals at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll continue updating this list leading up to Prime Day.

Best early Prime Day deals

4.7-star average rating from 478,121 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Add streaming capabilities to any TV with this Fire Stick. It lets you watch your favorite shows and movies in HD and listen to music. You plug the device into your TV’s HDMI port and control it with the Alexa Voice Remote.

4.7-star average rating from 56,446 reviews on Amazon

This little gadget sits inside your tub’s drain and collects hair around it to prevent clogs. It fits drains that are 1.25 to 2 inches wide. The TubShroom is made from polished stainless steel, which prevents it from rusting over time. It comes with a plug that acts as a stopper for baths.

4.4-star average rating from 15,530 reviews on Amazon

Brighten your smile at home with this kit with teeth whitening strips and a handheld light device that helps remove stains. You apply whitening strips to your top and bottom teeth and then place the light in your mouth. Treatments last 60 minutes.

4.6-star average rating from 37,181 reviews on Amazon

I relied on Brita’s water filter pitcher for years while living in a college dorm and my current New York City apartment. It doesn’t take up much room in my refrigerator and has a light on its cap that changes color to indicate when I need to change the replaceable filter. The pitcher has a 6-cup capacity.

4.7-star average rating from 561,853 reviews at Amazon

When you plug electronics into Amazon’s Smart Plug, you can then control them via its companion app or by using voice commands. For example, I use Amazon’s smart plug to turn lamps on and off in my apartment instead of manually doing so via a wall switch. It has a compact size that also frees up other outlets.

4.3-star average rating from 5,330 reviews on Amazon

The Waterpik Ion, an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, is a water flosser with seven tips and 10 pressure settings. Its removable 20-ounce reservoir holds enough water for 90 seconds of flossing, and it’s rechargeable. A full battery can last up to four weeks, which means you don’t need to leave it plugged in all the time.

4.3-star average rating from 1,323 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

I’ve used the Hatch Restore 2, a NBC Select Wellness Award winner, for about a year and it’s revolutionized my sleep. It’s a customizable sunrise alarm clock, noise machine and digital clock. After pairing the device with the Hatch app, you can personalize your rise and rest routines with your choice of sounds and light colors. It also looks nice on nightstands since it’s covered in a linen material and has a minimalist design.

Just launched, no ratings yet

Lowest price ever

The Echo Spot is Amazon’s new smart alarm clock that also functions as a Bluetooth speaker. It connects to a companion app, and you can customize its clock face to display additional information, like the weather. The little device, which is equipped with Amazon Alexa, also lets you control compatible smart home devices via voice commands.

4.5-star average rating from 9,735 reviews on Amazon

The Ninja Creami is one of the best ice cream makers I’ve tested. It has seven programs, including ice cream, sorbet, smoothie bowl and gelato. The appliance also has a setting that evenly disperses mix-ins, like sprinkles and chocolate chips, throughout your frozen treat. The Ninja Creami comes with one pint and a cover, but I recommend buying extras so you always have one available.

Best early Prime Day tech deals

4.2-star average rating from 2,374 reviews on Amazon

These wireless earbuds offer multiple sound modes so you can decide how much you want to hear the world around you. Active noise cancellation completely blocks sound, while Ambient Aware allows you to hear your surroundings and TalkThru mode silences your music or podcast when you start speaking. The headphones have built-in microphones and offer up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge. They come with a USB-C charging cable.

4.4-star average rating from 1,311 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Blink Mini 2 is a versatile home security camera you can use inside or outside your home. It connects to the Blink app, which allows you to stream live footage from your phone or tablet, as well as hear and speak to people (or pets). You can also get real-time motion detection alerts through the app.

Best early Prime Day beauty and wellness deals

4.7-star average rating from 4,740 reviews on Amazon

This shampoo is specifically designed for those with dry hair. It’s made with a moisturizing hyaluronic acid serum, which leaves hair smooth and soft when you use it daily, according to the brand. The shampoo comes in a pack of four, so you can use one now and save the rest for later, or split bottles between members of your household.

4.2-star average rating from 734 reviews on Amazon

Keep this mini facial hair remover at home for quick touchups, or throw it in your toiletry bag so you can use it while traveling. The battery-powered tool has a light to help you find hairs and a protective foil over the rotating blades to prevent it from tugging on skin. It also comes with a brush so you can clean off hair after each use.

Best early Prime Day kitchen deals

4.7-star average from 40,674 reviews on Amazon

The six-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus offers nine cooking modes, including pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam and sterilize. It also functions as a rice cooker and food warmer. The appliance has an easy-release switch to quickly release steam, and its digital display shows a progress bar as food cooks. The Instant Pot comes with dishwasher-safe accessories like a removable inner pot, lid and steam rack.

4.4-star average rating from 1,207 reviews on Amazon

Many NBC Select staffers are fans of Nespresso’s single-serve coffee machines, including updates editor Mili Godio, who owns the Vertuo Plus. The coffee maker lets you brew single and double shots of espresso and five-ounce and eight-ounce cups of coffee. It has a removable 60-ounce water tank that you can move into different positions and an internal chamber that stores up to 10 used Nespresso capsules.

Best early Prime Day home deals

4.3-star average rating from 2,703 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This cordless vacuum, which you can convert into a handheld vac, has up to 40 minutes of run time on a single charge, according to Dyson. It has two cleaning modes so you can choose how much suction power you need for different areas of your home, and it’s safe to use on all floor types, according to the brand. With it, you’ll get a soft, mini dusting brush, wall dock, crevice tool, hair screw tool and motorbar head.

4.4-star average rating from 113,395 reviews on Amazon

Included in our guide to the best pregnancy pillows, you can use this U-shaped, expert-recommended pillow while laying on your side or behind your back to prop yourself up. The pillow comes with a detachable extender and has a cover made from cooling fabric.

4.0-star average rating from 6,776 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

iRobot’s robot vacuum takes all the work out of cleaning by automatically maneuvering around your home to suck up dirt, dust, crumbs and pet hair. It also empties itself when it returns to the included charging dock, which has a built-in enclosed bag system that holds up to 60 days of debris. The vacuum’s sensors help it avoid obstacles like cords, shoes and furniture, and it pairs with a companion app so you can set cleaning schedules.

Best early Prime Day travel deals

4.3-star average rating from 656 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Protect your phone from splashes at the beach or pool with this waterproof case. After you put your phone inside the plastic pouch and snap its airtight seal closed, you can still use your device and take photos, according to Case-Mate. It floats on water (we tested it) and comes with a detachable lanyard to wear around your neck.

4.5-star average rating from 3,569 on Amazon

Thanks to its interior organization system, you can fit multiple days of clothes inside this carry-on suitcase and still have room for a toiletry bag or pair of shoes. It has a hard, scratch- and water-resistant exterior shell and a built-in portable charger to power your devices. The suitcase is designed with four spinner wheels and a telescoping handle.

Best early Prime Day sales

Here are the early best Prime Day sales to know about. Keep in mind that not every item from a brand is discounted, as described below.

Best sales at other retailers

Nordstrom : Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starting Jul. 15, or shop early now if you're a cardmember

: Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starting Jul. 15, or shop early now if you're a cardmember Casper: Up to 30% off sitewide

How I found the best early Prime Day deals

My recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly-rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor at NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for five years. To round up the best early Prime Day sales, I found highly-rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

