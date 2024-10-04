Prime Big Deal Days starts tomorrow, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping. Amazon is currently offering deals across product categories, giving Prime members a chance to save on tech, kitchen gadgets, household essentials and more, as well as get a head start on shopping for holiday gifts.
I’ve been covering shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for five years as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list leading up to October’s Prime Day sale on Oct. 8 and 9.
The best early Prime Day deals to shop now
Amazon Smart Plug
4.7-star average rating from 564,467 reviews on Amazon
I plug devices like lamps and fans into this smart plug to control them from my phone or via Alexa voice commands. The plug pairs with a companion app that also lets you set on/off schedules, and it’s compact, which keeps your second outlet free.
TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher
4.5-star average rating from 9,078 reviews on Amazon
Once you put this gadget in your shower drain, it collects hair to prevent clogged pipes without disrupting the water flow. The TubShroom fits drains 1.5 to 1.75 inches wide.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive
4.5-star average rating from 2.152 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This at-home teeth whitening kit is one of the only options that has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Approval. It comes with 36 whitening strips, which is enough for 18 30-minute treatments.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
4.7-star average rating from 40,648 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This streaming device plugs directly into any TV and lets you watch your favorite shows and movies. It displays content in 4K resolution, comes with an Alexa Voice remote and lets you control compatible smart home devices.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
4.6-star average rating from 126,515 reviews on Amazon
The Echo Dot is a Bluetooth speaker that you can use to play music, podcasts and audiobooks. It’s also equipped with Alexa voice assistant, which you can ask to give you news, weather and traffic updates or set timers and alarms. Since the Echo Dot is very small, it easily blends into my home.
23andMe Ancestry Service
4.7-star average rating from 35,634 reviews on Amazon
This DNA test kit comes with all the materials you need to take a saliva sample and mail it to the brand’s lab. You’ll get your results four to five weeks later, which includes information about where your ancestors are from and traits you may have a propensity for, like cilantro aversion or perfect pitch.
AeroGarden Sprout
4.5-star average rating from 3,281 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Grow herbs, vegetables and flowers year round with this hydroponic indoor garden. You can adjust the height of the built-in automatic grow light as your plants get taller. Plus, it comes with plant food and three seed kits to grow basil, parsley and dill.
Inaba Churu Cat Treats
4.8-star average rating from 38,279 reviews on Amazon
I often use these lickable, squeezable cat treats to lure my cats into their travel carrier or distract them while I cut their nails. This box comes with 40 tubes of the purée in a tuna flavor.
Best early Prime Day tech deals
Blink Mini 2
4.4-star average rating from 2,650 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Keep an eye on your home with this tiny outdoor and indoor security camera. It connects to an app that lets you livestream footage from your phone. The camera can hear and speak to visitors and clearly see images in color at night. It also has a built-in spotlight.
OtterBox Fast Charge Power Bank
4.4-star average rating from 237 reviews on Amazon
This portable charger has USB-A and USB-C ports, so you can plug in two cords and charge two devices simultaneously. It has an LED power indicator display that tells you when it’s almost out of battery, and it’s about the size of an iPhone, so it won’t take up much room in your bag.
Ring Battery Doorbell
4.4-star average rating from 219 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This is the brand’s newest battery doorbell model. Its camera lets you see head-to-toe images of visitors, and its two-way speakers lets you hear and talk to them when you’re not home via a companion app, which shows you livestream footage. The doorbell has a rechargeable battery and comes with a mounting bracket.
Tile Sticker (2 pack)
4.2-star average rating from 4,913 reviews on Amazon
These tiny trackers have an adhesive back so you can stick them to anything you’re worried about losing — I put them on remotes, my glasses case and my work ID badge. They pair with the Tile app, which shows you each tracker’s most recent location and allows you to ring the device.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
4.7-star average rating from 3,355 reviews on Amazon
This e-reader comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription that offers ad-free books for various reading levels. It’s water-resistant, has an adjustable warm light and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. You can also adjust parental controls via Amazon’s Parent Dashboard.
Amazon Fire TV 40” 2-Series
4.4-star average rating from 8,739 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Amazon’s HD TV lets you download and watch content from your favorite streaming services. It comes with an Alexa Voice remote, allowing you to control it manually or via voice commands. The TV has HDMI and USB ports so you can plug in other devices, like gaming consoles and soundbars.
Best early Prime Day kitchen deals
Stasher Reusable Bowls (3 pack)
4.6-star average rating from 622 reviews on Amazon
I use Stasher’s reusable silicone bags to store produce, pack my lunch and meal prep. The bags, which are dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer- and oven-safe, have a flat bottom so they stand up on their own. Plus, their pinch-loc seal keeps air and moisture out. This bundle comes with 4-cup, 2-cup and 1-cup bags.
Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper
4.3-star average rating from 68,314 reviews on Amazon
This microwave popcorn maker is one of my favorite kitchen gadgets. Its lid helps you measure kernels and melt butter, plus you can eat out of the bowl thanks to its wide-mouth design. The popper is dishwasher-safe and makes three quarts of popcorn at a time.
ThermoPro TempSpike Wireless Meat Thermometer
4.2-star average rating from 8,308 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Monitor the temperature of the meat or fish you’re cooking with this wireless, Bluetooth-enabled thermometer. So long as it remains less than 500 feet away from your phone, the thermometer connects to a companion app that tells you the estimated cooking time and alerts you when food is ready. You can use the thermometer in the oven, grill, air fryer, smoker, rotisserie or sous vide.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
4.7-star average rating from 42,492 reviews on Amazon
Make smoothies, soups, dips and more with Ninja’s kitchen system, which acts as a blender, mixer and food processor. It has a motor base, three different types of blades and three interchangeable vessels, all of which are dishwasher-safe: a 72-ounce pitcher, a 64-ounce bowl and a 16-ounce single-serve cup.
Simplehuman 12-Gallon Step Trash Can
4.7-star average rating from 16,336 reviews on Amazon
I didn’t know it was possible to love a trash can before I bought this one about four years ago. Its stainless steel exterior looks sleek in my kitchen, and since I open it by stepping on its pedal, I never have to touch the lid. The trash can also has a liner rim that holds garbage bags in place and a built-in liner pocket to store extra bags.
Best early Prime Day home deals
iRobot Roomba Combo Essential
4.2-star average rating from 30,046 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This Roomba simultaneously vacuums and mops your floors, or you can set it to exclusively vacuum. The appliance’s sensors help it navigate around obstacles and it comes with a charging station that it automatically returns to. The Roomba pairs with a companion app that lets you set cleaning schedules. It also responds to Alexa voice commands.
Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vac
4.2-star average rating from 17,815 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Shark Wandvac is one of our favorite handheld vacuums for cleaning up messes at home and in the car. It weighs less than two pounds and comes with a charging stand, as well as a duster crevice tool and a multi-surface pet tool. The vacuum’s cup and filter are removable for easy cleaning.
Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner
4.6-star average rating from 208 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This cleaner suctions up messes and removes stains from surfaces like pet beds, carpets, furniture and car seats. It has two tanks — one for cleaning solution and one for dirty water — and a long hose, which helps you reach stairs or high spaces like the top of cat trees. The cleaner comes with two attachments: a tough stain tool and a pet hair remover tool.
Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max
4.5-star average rating from 10,693 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
You can control this air purifier from your phone once you pair it with the companion app. Its three-filter system removes odors and allergens from the air, like pollen, dust and pet dander. The air purifier is designed with an air quality monitor, offers a night mode and has three fan speeds.
Best early Prime Day beauty deals
O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream (2 pack)
4.8-star average rating from 19,361 reviews on Amazon
This unscented, non-greasy hand cream is one of our favorites for dry, cracked skin. It’s a thick balm that creates a protective layer over the skin’s surface to lock in moisture, and soothes irritation to relieve itching. “This is what I use in the dead of winter,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s super moisturizing and quite thick, which is what I want when my hands are aggravated from the cold.”
Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer
4.4-star average rating from 650 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Lindsay Schneider, NBC Select commerce editor, uses the Shark SpeedStyle to quickly dry her hair and create a bouncy blowout. The tool — which weighs less than two pounds — comes with three attachments. It has four heat settings, three airflow settings and a cool shot feature.
Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush
4.6-star average rating from 2,883 reviews on Amazon
Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes are some of our favorites, and this one comes with two brush heads and a travel case. It has three cleaning settings, a pressure sensor and a two-minute timer. There’s also a built-in brush head change alert.
Best early Prime Day sales
Here are the best early Prime Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Get a $150 Amazon gift card upon approval for a Prime Visa now through Oct. 31
- Get a $80 Amazon gift card upon approval for a Prime Store Card now through Oct. 9
- Get $10 off one Grubhub order over $15 with the code “PRIME10” through Oct. 7
- Up to 40% off select travel experiences from Viator, Carnival Cruises, Avis rentals and more
- Up to 50% off Crest Whitening Strips and dental care
- Up to 44% off Braun kitchen appliances
- Up to 50% off Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays
- Up to 44% off iRobot vacuums and accessories
- Up to 44% off DeWalt tools and power tools
- Up to 28% off Bissell floor care products
- Up to 41% off Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware
- Up to 47% off Oral-B dental care
- Up to 27% off Philips Norelco electric shavers and trimmers
- Up to 46% off Blueair air purifiers
- Up to 32% off Bagsmart bags and travel gear
- Up to 35% off Toshiba appliances
- Up to 39% off Nespresso coffee machines
- Up to 47% off Marshall speakers and headphones
- Up to 34% off SodaStream machines and bundles
- Up to 43% off Insignia TVs
- Up to 27% off Dash cookware and kitchen appliances
- Up to 54% off TP-Link tech
- Up to 26% off Kenmore vacuums and appliances
- Up to 40% off Levoit home appliances
- Up to 40% off Crock-Pot appliances
- Up to 59% off Melissa & Doug toys
- Up to 26% off Stumptown Coffee Roasters beans
Best sales at other retailers
- Target: Save on products across categories during Target Circle Week from Oct. 6 to 12
- Walmart: Save on products across categories during Walmart’s Holiday Deals event from Oct. 8 to 13
- Best Buy: Save on tech, kitchen appliances and more during Best Buy’s 48-Hour Flash Sale from Oct. 8 to 9. Also, save on Apple tech during Best Buy’s Apple Trade-Up Event now through Oct. 13
- Wayfair: Save on products across categories during Way Day from Oct. 5 to 7
- The Home Depot: Up to 50% off sale items during Home Depot's Decor Days sale
How I found the best early Prime Day deals
All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for five years. To round up the discounts before Prime Big Deal Days, I found highly rated products at their lowest price in at least three months.
Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more