Prime Big Deal Days starts tomorrow, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping. Amazon is currently offering deals across product categories, giving Prime members a chance to save on tech, kitchen gadgets, household essentials and more, as well as get a head start on shopping for holiday gifts.

I’ve been covering shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for five years as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list leading up to October’s Prime Day sale on Oct. 8 and 9.

The best early Prime Day deals to shop now

4.7-star average rating from 564,467 reviews on Amazon

I plug devices like lamps and fans into this smart plug to control them from my phone or via Alexa voice commands. The plug pairs with a companion app that also lets you set on/off schedules, and it’s compact, which keeps your second outlet free.

4.5-star average rating from 9,078 reviews on Amazon

Once you put this gadget in your shower drain, it collects hair to prevent clogged pipes without disrupting the water flow. The TubShroom fits drains 1.5 to 1.75 inches wide.

4.5-star average rating from 2.152 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This at-home teeth whitening kit is one of the only options that has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Approval. It comes with 36 whitening strips, which is enough for 18 30-minute treatments.

4.7-star average rating from 40,648 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This streaming device plugs directly into any TV and lets you watch your favorite shows and movies. It displays content in 4K resolution, comes with an Alexa Voice remote and lets you control compatible smart home devices.

4.6-star average rating from 126,515 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot is a Bluetooth speaker that you can use to play music, podcasts and audiobooks. It’s also equipped with Alexa voice assistant, which you can ask to give you news, weather and traffic updates or set timers and alarms. Since the Echo Dot is very small, it easily blends into my home.

4.7-star average rating from 35,634 reviews on Amazon

This DNA test kit comes with all the materials you need to take a saliva sample and mail it to the brand’s lab. You’ll get your results four to five weeks later, which includes information about where your ancestors are from and traits you may have a propensity for, like cilantro aversion or perfect pitch.

4.5-star average rating from 3,281 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Grow herbs, vegetables and flowers year round with this hydroponic indoor garden. You can adjust the height of the built-in automatic grow light as your plants get taller. Plus, it comes with plant food and three seed kits to grow basil, parsley and dill.

4.8-star average rating from 38,279 reviews on Amazon

I often use these lickable, squeezable cat treats to lure my cats into their travel carrier or distract them while I cut their nails. This box comes with 40 tubes of the purée in a tuna flavor.

Best early Prime Day tech deals

4.4-star average rating from 2,650 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Keep an eye on your home with this tiny outdoor and indoor security camera. It connects to an app that lets you livestream footage from your phone. The camera can hear and speak to visitors and clearly see images in color at night. It also has a built-in spotlight.

4.4-star average rating from 237 reviews on Amazon

This portable charger has USB-A and USB-C ports, so you can plug in two cords and charge two devices simultaneously. It has an LED power indicator display that tells you when it’s almost out of battery, and it’s about the size of an iPhone, so it won’t take up much room in your bag.

4.4-star average rating from 219 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is the brand’s newest battery doorbell model. Its camera lets you see head-to-toe images of visitors, and its two-way speakers lets you hear and talk to them when you’re not home via a companion app, which shows you livestream footage. The doorbell has a rechargeable battery and comes with a mounting bracket.

4.2-star average rating from 4,913 reviews on Amazon

These tiny trackers have an adhesive back so you can stick them to anything you’re worried about losing — I put them on remotes, my glasses case and my work ID badge. They pair with the Tile app, which shows you each tracker’s most recent location and allows you to ring the device.

4.7-star average rating from 3,355 reviews on Amazon

This e-reader comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription that offers ad-free books for various reading levels. It’s water-resistant, has an adjustable warm light and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. You can also adjust parental controls via Amazon’s Parent Dashboard.

4.4-star average rating from 8,739 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amazon’s HD TV lets you download and watch content from your favorite streaming services. It comes with an Alexa Voice remote, allowing you to control it manually or via voice commands. The TV has HDMI and USB ports so you can plug in other devices, like gaming consoles and soundbars.

Best early Prime Day kitchen deals

4.6-star average rating from 622 reviews on Amazon

I use Stasher’s reusable silicone bags to store produce, pack my lunch and meal prep. The bags, which are dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer- and oven-safe, have a flat bottom so they stand up on their own. Plus, their pinch-loc seal keeps air and moisture out. This bundle comes with 4-cup, 2-cup and 1-cup bags.

4.3-star average rating from 68,314 reviews on Amazon

This microwave popcorn maker is one of my favorite kitchen gadgets. Its lid helps you measure kernels and melt butter, plus you can eat out of the bowl thanks to its wide-mouth design. The popper is dishwasher-safe and makes three quarts of popcorn at a time.

4.2-star average rating from 8,308 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Monitor the temperature of the meat or fish you’re cooking with this wireless, Bluetooth-enabled thermometer. So long as it remains less than 500 feet away from your phone, the thermometer connects to a companion app that tells you the estimated cooking time and alerts you when food is ready. You can use the thermometer in the oven, grill, air fryer, smoker, rotisserie or sous vide.

4.7-star average rating from 42,492 reviews on Amazon

Make smoothies, soups, dips and more with Ninja’s kitchen system, which acts as a blender, mixer and food processor. It has a motor base, three different types of blades and three interchangeable vessels, all of which are dishwasher-safe: a 72-ounce pitcher, a 64-ounce bowl and a 16-ounce single-serve cup.

4.7-star average rating from 16,336 reviews on Amazon

I didn’t know it was possible to love a trash can before I bought this one about four years ago. Its stainless steel exterior looks sleek in my kitchen, and since I open it by stepping on its pedal, I never have to touch the lid. The trash can also has a liner rim that holds garbage bags in place and a built-in liner pocket to store extra bags.

Best early Prime Day home deals

4.2-star average rating from 30,046 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Roomba simultaneously vacuums and mops your floors, or you can set it to exclusively vacuum. The appliance’s sensors help it navigate around obstacles and it comes with a charging station that it automatically returns to. The Roomba pairs with a companion app that lets you set cleaning schedules. It also responds to Alexa voice commands.

4.2-star average rating from 17,815 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Shark Wandvac is one of our favorite handheld vacuums for cleaning up messes at home and in the car. It weighs less than two pounds and comes with a charging stand, as well as a duster crevice tool and a multi-surface pet tool. The vacuum’s cup and filter are removable for easy cleaning.

4.6-star average rating from 208 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This cleaner suctions up messes and removes stains from surfaces like pet beds, carpets, furniture and car seats. It has two tanks — one for cleaning solution and one for dirty water — and a long hose, which helps you reach stairs or high spaces like the top of cat trees. The cleaner comes with two attachments: a tough stain tool and a pet hair remover tool.

4.5-star average rating from 10,693 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

You can control this air purifier from your phone once you pair it with the companion app. Its three-filter system removes odors and allergens from the air, like pollen, dust and pet dander. The air purifier is designed with an air quality monitor, offers a night mode and has three fan speeds.

Best early Prime Day beauty deals

4.8-star average rating from 19,361 reviews on Amazon

This unscented, non-greasy hand cream is one of our favorites for dry, cracked skin. It’s a thick balm that creates a protective layer over the skin’s surface to lock in moisture, and soothes irritation to relieve itching. “This is what I use in the dead of winter,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s super moisturizing and quite thick, which is what I want when my hands are aggravated from the cold.”

4.4-star average rating from 650 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Lindsay Schneider, NBC Select commerce editor, uses the Shark SpeedStyle to quickly dry her hair and create a bouncy blowout. The tool — which weighs less than two pounds — comes with three attachments. It has four heat settings, three airflow settings and a cool shot feature.

4.6-star average rating from 2,883 reviews on Amazon

Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes are some of our favorites, and this one comes with two brush heads and a travel case. It has three cleaning settings, a pressure sensor and a two-minute timer. There’s also a built-in brush head change alert.

Best early Prime Day sales

Here are the best early Prime Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best sales at other retailers

How I found the best early Prime Day deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for five years. To round up the discounts before Prime Big Deal Days, I found highly rated products at their lowest price in at least three months.

