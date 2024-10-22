Finding the best gifts for moms can be a tall order: You want something personal, surprising and ideally practical. What checks those boxes can really run the gamut: For my own mom, a percussive massage gun might do the trick, whereas I would really enjoy a hot cup of coffee from my toddler (maybe one day).

Ultimately, anything that can make her feel special amid the sometimes thankless tasks of being a mom makes for a good gift. It also helps to keep in mind that moms do things besides parenting: Sure, I’m a mom, but I’m also a runner, and therefore would love any gift for outdoorsy people.

Whether you’re trying to find the perfect cozy gift for your low-key mom or scrambling for a last-minute present (it happens), all it takes is a little bit of scrolling and some insight into who you’re shopping for. Below, I rounded up the best gifts for your mom that will show her your appreciation — and possibly make you the new favorite child.

Keep in mind that shipping deadlines for many retailers have passed, I recommend confirming your retailer’s delivery timeline before purchasing. If you need something that will definitely arrive by the holidays, check out our guide to the best last-minute gifts that ship quickly.

For the mom who’s a notes-in-the-margin bookworm, the Kindle Scribe offers the best of both worlds: It’s both an e-reader and a notebook in one that she can use to jot down notes, write lists and create schedules. The Scribe comes with a compatible stylus that has a built-in eraser and side button she can program for shortcuts. “The pen is very responsive and it truly does feel like writing on paper,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who received the Kindle from Amazon. “I was surprised by how smooth it felt.”

Add a little luxury to her wardrobe — as well as welcome warmth on a chilly night — with this cashmere sweater from this editor-loved retailer Quince. It’s made of 100-percent Grade-A Mongolian cashmere and comes in 14 colors. “I’m obsessed with everything Quince makes,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “If you’re looking to give your mom something quality that isn’t insanely expensive, these sweaters are a great option.”

The Ember Mug is an NBC Select staff-favorite, so it’s not a surprise that the travel version is also a crowd-pleaser. As with the original, the heated travel mug is designed to maintain a hot temperature for up to three hours. It has a touch display to adjust temperature, a leak-proof lid and an auto-sleep function so it can turn off when she’s not using it, according to the brand. “I got the Ember mug as a gift a few years ago, and it’s one of the best gifts I’ve received and is now my go-to during the cooler months,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It lets me choose the temperature of my tea or coffee and keeps it heated for hours.”

The Aura digital picture frame is a great option for anyone with a sentimental streak, but especially for moms who can’t get enough of her family photos. She (and anyone she invites) can send photos and videos directly to the frame from her phone. The frame also automatically adjusts the brightness, crop and color, and includes a speaker for videos.

Infuse luxury into her everyday beauty routine with this Mason Pearson brush, considered by stylists to be one of the best brushes for most hair types, but especially fine hair. They say that the boar bristles help stimulate the scalp and distribute its natural moisturizing oils through hair, boosting shine.

Dad shoes but make them cute? That’s pretty much the gist of the retro, 1970s-inspired 327 sneakers, which are both on trend and comfortable. The podiatrist-approved New Balance sneakers come in 10 colorways and have a suede and mesh upper that looks dressy enough for the office. “After letting my mom borrow these sneakers, she made sure to tell me how comfortable they were and how she loved pairing them with jeans or workout clothes,” says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. “As much as I wanted to give her my pair, I couldn’t be without my own so I bought her a pair. Ever since then, I’ve seen her wearing them multiple times to run errands and go to my siblings’ sports games.”

Is she a puzzle enthusiast who loves a daily challenge? With a Times games subscription she’ll get the newspaper’s full digital gaming suite, which includes Sudoku, Spelling Bee, Wordle, the Crossword and more. She’ll also get access to thousands of game archives and the ability to track and share her progress.

“My father bought these shoes for my mother a few years ago because she had started to experience frequent pain in her back and she still says it’s the most comfortable pair of shoes she owns if she has to stay on her feet for a long time.” says NBC Select’s editorial intern Aksha Mittapalli. The Boston Clogs have a soft footbed and a layer of foam cushioning for extra support, according to the brand. They also have an adjustable buckle and a suede lining, so she can dress them down if she prefers to wear them as house slippers or dress up if she wants to wear them out to run errands.

A Lego plant may seem like an odd gift, but, speaking from personal experience, it makes for an incredibly relaxing and satisfying activity. She can turn this 608-piece set into a white orchid in a pretty, blue planter that she can display anywhere. Best of all, she can’t kill it.

If she loves her weighted blanket or is focused heavily on recovery post workouts, then there’s a good chance she’ll really love this infrared sauna blanket. The combination of warmth and infrared rays encourage the body to help muscles recover, reduce stress and boost blood flow over the course of a 30- to 45-minute session, according to the brand. It has nine temperature levels and zips up on one side.

For a sentimental gift that admittedly requires a little legwork on her part, this mom-minded journal encourages her to answer more than 200 journaling prompts to create a record of her experiences, memories and reflections. The journal’s divided into six chapters that follow through the different stages in her life, and comes in both hardcover and softcover versions.

It’s a splurge, but as one of the best body lotions for mature skin, it’s worth the investment. It’s formulated with a blend of peptides, amino acids and vitamins to firm skin and reduce the appearance of stretch marks, according to the brand. It has a rich, buttery texture that feels nice to apply, too. It has verbena flower/leaf extract, which the brand recommends avoiding if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, however.

We love Rothy’s for a lot of reasons, but The Point — a washable, pointed flat made from water bottles (really) — is particularly good. The shoes are machine-washable, have soft insoles for extra comfort and come in half-sizes, according to the brand. “These are some of the most comfortable flats I’ve ever worn,” says Schneider. “They look sophisticated and really flatter the foot, too. While I’m not a mom, I’d be so happy to receive these as a gift.”

Give her something good to nibble on. Compartés makes some of our favorite chocolate, and this collection of five chocolate bars feels especially giftable. She’ll get flavors like Peppermint Bark and Apple Pie, and they come in a croc-embossed box tied with a red ribbon so you can skip the wrapping paper. “I love Compartès — the wrappers are truly beautiful and a lot more special than your typical chocolate bar,” says NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez.

She can lounge in style with this robe, which pairs luxurious touches — contrast piping and a pretty striped print — with deep pockets, a removable tie belt and a loop for hanging. The long robe hits mid-calf for most people and comes in five sizes.

Calpak makes some of our favorite travel gear, and this small toiletry bag is no exception. Available in 15 limited-edition and four classic colors, it has two zippered compartments, a water-resistant PVC lining and a lay-flat handle. It works whether she’s traveling or just wants an organizing option for her cosmetics.

“Considering the speaker can fit in my palm, the sound quality is impressive,” says Rodriguez, who received the JBL Clip 5 from the brand back in May. It “takes up as much space as a standard soda can and weighs slightly less than my Airpods Max,” she says. The speaker, which has a carabiner so your mom can easily attach it to her fanny pack during a dog walk or hike, or on her shower door handle, has up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, too, according to JBL.

“My mom loves trying skin care products, and since I know she uses body lotion every day, I thought Osea’s body oil would be a great alternative for her to incorporate into her routine,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “The bottle also looks really nice, so I knew she’d love displaying it on her vanity.” The oil’s designed to boost the skin’s moisture barrier and hydrate dry skin, and she can use it morning and night.

The Solawave wand’s designed to smooth fine lines and reduce the appearance of blemishes and dark spots by using red light therapy and facial massage, among other technologies, according to Solawave. “Spending a few minutes a day using this wand is my moment of peace — I even notice a subtle difference on my dark circles,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “Not to mention, it’s small and very portable, which is impressive for a facial tool.”

A drip coffeemaker? Who needs it when she can have freshly brewed espresso with the press of a button? This machine also makes Americanos and regular coffee, and its steam wand froths milk in case she prefers a latte or cappuccino. It also has 13 grind settings to accommodate all types of coffee beans, too, according to the brand. “After testing this machine out myself for a few weeks, I think it would make a perfect gift,” says Alvarez. “It has helpful customization options and it’s easy to use, set up and clean, too.”

The NBC Select team considers the Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks to be the best under-eye patches for refreshing the eye area. They’re infused with amino acids, hyaluronic acid and sea moss to brighten, moisturize and smooth skin around the eyes, according to the brand. “I use them multiple times a week, and they’re extremely hydrating, which is great for my super dry under eyes,” says Godio.

While we think this is the best work tote out there, it also works just as well for traveling and running errands — making it a versatile addition to her bag collection. Available in six colors, the minimalist tote has a fully-lined interior, double handles, an interior pocket and double closure. “This bag is so easy to clean and it’s super lightweight, so when I throw a million things in it, it doesn’t get overwhelmingly heavy, which I appreciate,” says Schneider.

This is one of the best weighted blankets for a reason: After trying (and loving) this weighted blanket, NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin bought one for her family. “The chunky knit style is so cute and adds an element of decor to my living room,” says Malin, noting that she didn’t overheat when using it. It comes in 10- and 15-pound versions and two colors: cream or gray.

“Nora Ephron at the Movies” by Ilana Kaplan

Nora Ephron is synonymous with the rom-com genre and this coffee table book sets out to examine her legacy. Broken down into sections — where “When Harry Met Sally,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “Heartburn” all have entries — Kaplan explores Ephron’s influence work by work. She also includes interviews with Ephron’s key collaborators to paint a full picture of who she was like behind the scenes. “I just started working my way through this and I think it would make such a fantastic gift,” says Schneider, who received a copy from the publisher. “It obviously looks great sitting on a shelf or coffee table, but it’s equally interesting once you start reading it. Any mom who’s a Nora Ephron fan will really appreciate it.”

The Netvue smart bird house has a camera in it that notifies your giftee via smart app when birds visit this feeder. It comes with an alarm to keep squirrels and other unwanted animals away, so the birds can eat in peace as the feeder takes photos and videos of them, according to Nevue. Plus, its camera is waterproof so it works in rain and snow, according to the brand.

Give her backyard an entertaining-ready touch with what we consider one of the best fire pits of 2024. The stainless-steel fire pit is portable and smokeless and comes with a removable ash pan and carrying case — making it great for moms who are really into camping, too. It’s fueled by wood and uses airflow technology that makes it easier to start and maintain a cozy fire, according to the brand.

A gift as elegant as she is, this set comes with a hand cream and a rinse-free hand cleanser to keep her hands clean and soft. They’re housed in a box that’s pretty enough to gift sans wrapping paper, and both are scented with Byredo’s Rose of No Man’s Land, which pairs Turkish rose petal notes with raspberry and a base of white amber for added warmth. “Byredo is one of my favorite brands for gifts,” says Schneider. “They’re products always feel incredibly luxurious and worth splurging on for a special moment.”

If she’s still wearing sweatpants to bed, this satin pajama set is a luxurious (but still super-comfy) upgrade. The top has a wide-scoop neckline modeled after a classic tee, and the pants have a stretchy elastic waistband, pockets on the inseam and a slight crop. They’re machine-washable and come in a pale pink and black.

Give her swiping fingers a rest with this instant printer, which she can connect to her smartphone via Bluetooth so she can print her favorite photos. Instead of ink, the actual paper is studded with colorful crystals that deliver sharp images and bright colors, according to the brand. And the paper has a peel-and-stick backing that allows her to display them anywhere.

If Mom is still sending you handwritten letters and cards, she might appreciate a personalized sign-off. This embosser, which is made with chrome-plated steel and an engraved brass plate, can emboss all types of materials, including recipe cards, gift tags and foil labels. You can personalize it with her address, name or up to three initials.

Is she always at the beach or been asking for a new gardening bag? She can use this viral option to tote her essentials in style. One of our favorite beach bags, it has small holes so sand or dirt can escape, as well as reusable plastic inserts that snap onto the bag (either the outside or inside). They’re ideal for anything she wants to protect from sand and moisture, like her phone and wallet.

Sure, a lamp doesn’t seem like an especially exciting gift — but when you give it to mom, you’re also treating her to easier mornings. It doubles as a sunrise alarm clock to gently wake her, and switches to a red LED lamp to help her sleep more soundly, according to the brand. The lamp also has a reading mode and she can control with Amazon Alexa.

Her shower will never be the same once you introduce her to this oil-in-gel cleanser, which softens and nourishes the skin, according to Necessaire. It’s noncomedogenic (so it won’t clog her pores) and builds into a soft, satisfying lather, according to the brand.

Flowers are nice, but plants are the gift that keep on giving (mostly because they’re less likely to die). And that’s especially the case with this plant subscription, which delivers especially low-maintenance plants to her door every month for six months. Each comes in a ceramic pot, which is available in three colors.

Help eliminate frustrating knots and snags on her delicate jewelry with this jewelry organizer, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 13,055 reviews on Amazon. It’s small — just 3.75 inches wide by 3.75 inches long — but holds a surprising amount, with seven rolls for rings and three rectangular compartments for bracelets and necklaces. The velvet box also has a hidden compartment for earrings and necklaces and a built-in mirror.

If you thought an afternoon cuppa couldn’t get better, think again. These tiny teaspoons, which are a delight for the perennial hostess or just someone who appreciates whimsical design, make adding or mixing any sugar or milk to your go-to drink feel more like a luxury. Made of hand-blown glass, they’re perfectly sized for adding salt, sugar and syrups, and they’re dishwasher-safe and come in a set of four.

If she’s a bookworm, the Book of the Month Club makes it easy for her to find her next can’t-put-it-down read. Each month, the service will prompt her to choose a book from an assortment of five to seven books chosen by Book of the Month Club’s editorial team. Choose from 3-book, 6-book and 12-book subscriptions.

The upgraded version of the OpenRun headphones — which took home a 2024 Wellness Award for their design and sweat resistance — have the same comfortable open-ear design and secure fit to upgrade Mom’s daily runs. It has up to 10 hours of battery life and has rich, clear sound, according to the brand. “I’ve used the Shokz OpenRun for the last two marathons that I’ve run and I love them — the battery life lasts through all my long runs,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “They feel safer because I can hear all my surroundings along with my music or podcasts.”

If she’s a frequent hiker or addicted to her morning neighborhood walks, then this Calpak water bottle holder will come in handy. Available in 11 limited-edition and four classic colors and patterns, it’s made of water-resistant nylon that she can wipe clean, and its interior is insulated to maintain the temperature of beverages, according to the brand. The bag has both zippered and non-zippered exterior pockets, too, so she can stash other essentials as well.

For a gift as timeless as she is, this record placer merges retro with modern to give her the warm, rich sound of vinyl with today’s tech conveniences. It can play 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM records, and has Bluetooth connectivity so your mom can stream music through its speakers. It also comes in a range of colors and makes for an incredible conversation piece.

This wooden book nook is like a bath tray but for readers: it can hold all the essentials she’ll need while reading including space for a book, coffee, phone and glasses. It’s made from acacia wood and has soft ‘feet’ on the bottom to prevent it from scratching her counters.

Cute meets convenient with this phone charm, which has a water-resistant cord and is decorated with small, pearl-like beads and tiny gold baubles. She can wear the charm bracelet-inspired loop as a wristlet for extra security or attach it to her phone for a whimsical flare.

“My mother has been drinking tea twice a day for her whole adult life and this is her absolute favourite one,” says Mittapalli. Fortnum and Mason’s Royal Blend is made from Flowery Pekoe and has a smooth, honey-like taste, according to the brand. It comes in a tin box with 50 tea bags, so she doesn’t need to worry about using a strainer or handling loose tea.

If your mom loves the outdoors, chances are she’ll get good use out of this compact windbreaker. It’s designed with an adjustable hood and a reflective logo. It has a slim fit, but is true to size, according to the brand. . As a plus, she can fold it down into its chest pocket that turns into a bag the size of a pencil case when packing or traveling.

This sleek essential oil diffuser comes in four colors, each of which has two runtime options — four and eight hours. The four-hour option will run consistently, while the hour-our setting runs intermittently with 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off, according to the brand. It’s best suited for rooms up to 500-square feet and will automatically turn off once the diffuser runs out of water and any essential oils of your mom’s preference. The diffuser also has an LED light that she can turn on as needed.

Deanna Pai is a writer for NBC Select who’s been covering the beauty and wellness space, and writing gift guides for the past 13 years.

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who curated the gifts in this article. She chose items based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, NBC Select-staff favorites and highly rated items from brands we love.

