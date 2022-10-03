Spooky season is finally here. And this year, Halloween-related activities are anticipated to return to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers saying they plan to celebrate the holiday, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. So that you can spend time perfecting your costume or hosting pumpkin carving parties, we have rounded up deals and discounts from retailers this month.

Target’s Deal Days event is happening from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 and Amazon is hosting an October Prime Day event on Oct. 11 and 12. Though both of these specific events are new, they’re reminiscent of Oct. 2021, when retailers offered early access discounts due to widespread shipping delays and supply chain concerns. Shipping delays are not the only reason shoppers are hoping to buy early: this year, 44% of surveyed holiday shoppers are saying it’s better to shop holiday gifts early as they worry inflation will impact prices later in the year, according to the National Retail Federation.

With inflation still high and holiday shopping on the horizon, many are looking for discounts on items from early gift shopping to everyday necessities. To give you an idea of the best sales and discounts during the month ahead, we consulted retail experts on what’s worth considering, as well as what’s not worth shopping for right now.

Best October Sales

Best October Deals

This Wi-Fi router gives you up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and can support up to 75 devices according to Eero, an Amazon brand. The device automatically installs updates as they’re released and eero says it is designed to adapt Wi-Fi coverage to your space to prevent dead spots and buffering.

This 7-quart slow cooker from Crock-Pot has two settings: high or low cooking, which means you can whip up a meal quickly or let it run all day while you’re at work. . The slow cooker, which can make 8 servings, also has a warm setting, to keep your food warm before serving. The interior stoneware and glass lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Crock-Pot also makes a 3-quart, 4-quart and 8-quart slow cooker.

This beach-friendly, portable bluetooth speaker can float should you drop it in the water, and has an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means it has a high resistance to water, according to the brand. The brand also says that the speaker can provide up to 24 hours of playtime off a single full charge. Its built-in handle makes it easy to carry, and hopefully not drop in the pool.

What to buy in October

While the discounted halloween candy won’t arrive until early November, this month still offers plenty of delicious deals. Vipin Porwal, consumer savings expert and founder of cashback browser extension Smarty, expects October to be a great time to save on clothing (especially denim), men’s shoes and women’s fashion. Apparel sales will happen mid-month at major retailers and likely coincide with the Amazon October sale event, Porwal predicts.

Other major categories that will be on sale or clearance this month are yard and garden tools as retailers seek to clear their inventory. As retailers shift from lawn and patio gear to holiday-themed products and decorations, shoppers can expect deals on fire pits, outdoor heaters, gardening tools and other lawn tools to help with fall clean up. Historically, October has also been a good month to find discounts on summer sports and outdoor gear and apparel.

Shoppers are usually advised to hold off until Black Friday to shop high-demand tech, but Porwal said with an October Prime Day event this year, it might be worth looking for select deals on TVs, phones, small appliances and more. Porwal also advised that streaming TV and movie services may start their holiday discounts in October, and said to keep an eye out for bundling deals.

What to skip in October

If you don’t find the tech deal you are looking for with the mid-month sales, Porwal said there will be a larger selection of deep discounts to pursue in November. Additionally, experts usually advise against buying winter apparel in October and recommend waiting for better deals in the coming months.

