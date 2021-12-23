IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling air fryers: The most purchased air fryers we covered in 2021

Select readers sought out affordable or discounted air fryers year-round.
Readers purchased air fryers from popular brands like COSORI, Instant, Ninja, and more.
Readers purchased air fryers from popular brands like COSORI, Instant, Ninja, and more. Amazon
By Gabriella DePinho

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While restaurants were open to diners this year, people were still cooking at home and getting adventurous in the kitchen. For some, that meant investing in their kitchen appliances, such as air fryers, to open up more possibilities in their cooking.

As Select readers sought out air fryers, several brands released new options for shoppers to pick from this year. Actress Drew Barrymore launched her new homeware line, Beautiful, with Walmart in the spring and, in December, debuted a new air fryer. Prosenic released a smart, Wi-Fi enabled air fryer, and Instant launched a whole new line of air fryers. Ninja launched a pressure cooker with an air fry setting. CRUX introduced the CRUXGG line of kitchenware, which included an air fryer among products like a waffle maker, indoor grill and more.

Below are the 10 air fryers Select readers purchased the most this year.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingReader favorites: Air purifiers

1. COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

2. Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer

3. Ultrean Air Fryer

4. Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer

5. Ninja Digital Air Fryer

6. GoWISE USA Air Fryer

7. Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fry Oven

8. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Air Fryer

9. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 8-Quart Pressure Cooker

10. Instant Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer

Related

Shopping

ShoppingCookie cutters to try this holiday season

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.