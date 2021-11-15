Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, you may be planning your menu and preparing to cook or host loved ones. If you’re in the market for new cookware, table settings or kitchen tools, many retailers are currently offering discounts during their early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, like Amazon, Walmart and Target. Williams Sonoma is also currently offering an extra 20 percent off clearance items. If you’re in need of these items by Thanksgiving, be sure to check shipping dates and be aware of potential delays caused by global supply chain issues. For example, if you need plates, casserole dishes and more to arrive by the holiday, Crate & Barrel says you need to order by today. It’s best to start shopping for ingredients, too — some may be quick to sell out or are generally low in stock. (And if you’re shopping for holiday gifts this week, check out our gift guide hub, filled with ideas for family, friends and others on your list.)

New launches from Instant, HP and Herschel Supply Co.

Here are new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Each designed with an edge-to-edge viewing window that allows you to monitor food while it’s cooking, Instant’s new line of air fryers come in four models and two sizes, 6-quart and 8-quart. The 6-quart models feature a single basket for ingredients and six cooking modes. You can purchase a plastic or stainless steel version. Notably, the 6-quart stainless steel model is the first air fryer from Instant to boast OdorErase technology, which utilizes a built-in, replaceable filter to help remove scents from the air, the brand says. The 8-quart models — which are available in plastic and stainless steel (the latter is currently out of stock) — sport two baskets. In addition to the same cooking modes as 6-quart models, the 8-quart models offer the brand’s SyncCook and SyncFinish functions to cook the food in each basket at different temperatures and times.

The HP ENVY Inspire printer offers new photo-printing capabilities like a dedicated photo tray and custom two-sided printing, allowing you to create cards, for example, with text on one side and an image on the other. With quiet mode, you can print without disturbing others in your home or workspace, HP says, and the printer is constructed from recycled plastic. Additionally, the printer is Wi-Fi-equipped — with the HP Smart App, you can print from your phone, tablet or laptop remotely, as well as send and store files. Its new Smart Driver also automatically reroutes print jobs whether the printer is connected to Wi-Fi or a VPN. HP ENVY Inspire’s 7900e series is the first to launch and additional models will be released in 2022.

(Learn more about how to buy a printer.)

Moving beyond items like backpacks, duffles and wallets, Herschel Supply Co’s new apparel collection includes a wide array of pieces, making up what the brand calls a “gender nonconforming wardrobe.” Herschel Supply Uniform offers bottoms like a Cargo and Chino Pant, and a Fleece Sweatpant. You can also shop for Oxford shirts and a hoodie, as well as outerwear. The Denim Shop Jacket is available in a light and mid wash and features exterior pockets as well as metal button closures. Other jacket styles include the Field Jacket and the Long and Classic Rain Jacket.

(Learn more about the evolution of gender-fluid clothing.)

Sales and deals to start your week

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer, we’ll see more deals and sales across categories. You can shop sales on kitchenware, skincare and more this week.

Best Buy ’s official Black Friday sale begins Nov. 19, expanding deals beyond the currently discounted offerings.

’s official Black Friday sale begins Nov. 19, expanding deals beyond the currently discounted offerings. Baloo Living is offering 30 percent off linen sheets through Nov. 29.

is offering 30 percent off linen sheets through Nov. 29. Cleanlogic is offering 25 percent off all Holiday Gift Sets, 20 percent off all single count items and free shipping on all orders.

is offering 25 percent off all Holiday Gift Sets, 20 percent off all single count items and free shipping on all orders. HUROM is offering up to 30 percent off all juicers and blenders through Nov. 29.

is offering up to 30 percent off all juicers and blenders through Nov. 29. Our Place is offering the Homecook Duo — an Always Pan and a Perfect Pot — for $210 through Nov. 21, as well as $30 off dinnerware.

is offering the Homecook Duo — an Always Pan and a Perfect Pot — for $210 through Nov. 21, as well as $30 off dinnerware. P448 Sneakers is offering 40 percent off select men’s and women’s styles.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021

As we get closer to Thanksgiving weekend, more brands and retailers will begin their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and some will expand their offerings to include additional deals. The ongoing pandemic is causing retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s and more to close their doors for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving once again, but online sales and deal events are plentiful and have been for weeks. Consumers have shown interest in shopping early in recent years, and this year is no different. Global supply chain issues have sparked concern around shipping delays, low inventory and other challenges, motivating many people to buy gifts with the holidays coming up. If you’re interested in a product discounted now, experts we’ve spoken to advise purchasing it — if it’s sold out, it may not come back in stock quickly.

To make sure you’re prepared for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, we’re bringing you information about retailer-specific sales and rounding up worthwhile deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. We’re also talking to experts about their shopping tips, and advice for using different payment options. Here are some resources to get started from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubs — we’ll be regularly updating you with more coverage:

Black Friday sales and deals coverage by retailer

Black Friday and Cyber Monday general shopping guides

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deep dives

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.