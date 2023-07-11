Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to grab a new pair of headphones or build your smart home, the retailer is offering discounts on tech products during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on wellness, pet, home and kitchen products.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day tech deals | Amazon Prime Day tech sales | Best tech sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on tech products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day tech deals

Below, we’re sharing the best tech Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 6,549 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

A Select 2023 Wellness Awards, this is the smartwatch for iPhone users. It tracks fitness, health and sleep data, and never felt overwhelming to use, says Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations at Select. The always-on screen is also swim-proof, according to the brand. It comes in two different sizes with dozens of watch bands available.

4.6-star average rating from 16,762 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

In our guide to the best over-ear headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 stood out with its excellent audio quality and lightweight fit (240 grams). The headphones have physical buttons on the ear cups to control noise-canceling, volume, media playback and more. It also comes with a wired audio cable, meaning you can plug the headphones into non-Bluetooth devices like airplane seatback TVs.

4.7-star average rating from 33,220 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers because of its outdoor-friendly screen. “You can read it outside in bright sunlight, and unlike a laptop, there’s no glare — you can see your pages clearly,” says Select editor Lindsay Schneider. You can also pair this device with Bluetooth earbuds and listen to audiobooks with an Audible subscription. The battery lasts up to 10 weeks, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 32,605 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Multiple Select staff use AirPods Pro daily for commuting, calls and working out. In our experience, they have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features. These second generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting.

4.6-star average rating from 84,076 reviews on Amazon

These are some of our favorite smart plugs. Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez uses them to put her non-smart appliances, like her air purifier and sound machine, on automatic schedules. These smart plugs work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice assistant.

4.7-star average rating from 36,353 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These lightweight (186 grams) headphones are more affordable than Sony’s other over-ear options but still have noise-canceling, multi-day battery life, quick charging and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Physical controls for volume, playback and noise-canceling are all on the lower half of the earcups.

4.6-star average rating from 487 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Experts recommend the original Hypervolt Go in our guide to the best massage guns as a powerful yet travel-friendly option. The Go 2 weighs 1.5 pounds, has a three-hour battery life and easily accessible controls on the back panel of the device. An LED band wrapping around the bottom handle acts as a battery indicator.

4.8-star average rating from 7,285 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This iPad Mini (8.3 inches) is slightly smaller than Apple’s latest iPad (10.9 inches), but is just as capable. It weighs almost half as much at 0.65 pounds. Despite its smaller size, it still has both front and rear cameras, a 10-hours battery life, stereo speakers and a high-resolution display, according to the brand. It is compatible with most Apple accessories, excluding the Magic Keyboard.

4.4-star average rating from 250,407 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This small security camera from Blink is the most affordable of all of the brand’s smart cameras. Using the Blink app, you can check the live feed of this camera remotely from your smartphone. The camera can also send you mobile notifications when it detects motion or is unplugged, according to the brand. You can also use the two-way audio to speak or listen in through the built-in speakers. For smart home lovers: it syncs with Amazon Alexa.

4.6-star average rating from 541 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Sony is one of the best TV brands, and this model from 2022 is steeply discounted. Sony TVs are generally some of the most color-accurate and are well-suited to gaming because of their high refresh rate screens, according to experts we interviewed. This model has a 4K OLED panel — OLED screens typically have much higher color contrast than standard LED TVs in my experience. It also has Google TV and Google Assistant built-in.

Best Prime Day tech sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day tech sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best tech sales at other retailers

Walmart: Up to 50% off TVs, headphones and more during Walmart+ Week. Best Buy: Up to 50% off tech and accessories during Best Buy Black Friday in July event. Target: Up to 50% video games, accessories and more off during Target’s Circle Week. Lenovo: Up to 75% off laptops and PCs during Lenovo’s Black Friday in July event.

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a Select writer who’s covered deals and sales for years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, he found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.