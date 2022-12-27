With 2022 nearly behind us, it’s time to take a look back at the tech products we sought out, despite a shaky economy.
A one-year industry forecast report by the Consumer Technology Association noted that by May of 2022, consumer prices were up 8.6% compared to May 2021. While overall consumer tech sales in 2022 were down compared to the previous year, there was still growth in categories like smart home products, mobile gaming consoles and VR/AR headsets.
For Select readers, we saw a focus on elevated everyday living. To wrap up 2022, we’ve collected Select readers’ 15 most purchased tech products of the year, which include smart home accessories, electric toothbrushes, Bluetooth headphones and more.
1. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
- 4.4-star average rating from over 85,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The MyQ Smart Garage Control is only $17 for October Prime Day
2. Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush
- 4.7-star average rating from over 62,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best electric toothbrushes in 2022, according to dentists
3. Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
- 4.4-star average rating from over 80,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 157+ best Cyber Monday deals still live: Amazon, Target, Walmart and more
4. Amazon Smart Plug
- 4.7-star average rating from over 529,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best smart plugs 2020: Amazon, Kasa, Wyze, iHome and more
5. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
- 4.6-star average rating from over 114,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 7 best ADA-approved water flossers
6. Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO
- 4.4-star average rating from over 11,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 5 best head shavers in 2022, according to hair professionals
7. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush
- 4.4-star average rating from over 12,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best Prime Day 2022 deals under $100 right now
8. Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
- 4.7-star average rating from over 135,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best sales and deals still live
9. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
- 4.7-star average rating from over 5,900 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The latest Apple AirPods Pro are at their lowest price ever
10: JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
- 4.3-star average rating from over 22,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Highly rated sunrise alarm clocks for more gentle wakeups
11. Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier
- 4.6-star average rating from over 46,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best affordable air purifiers for smaller spaces
12. Blink Outdoor Wireless Security Camera
- 4.4-star average rating from over 152,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best sales and deals still live
13. Amazon Fire TV Stick
- 4.7-star average rating from over 325,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Amazon October Prime Day: The best affordable deals under $25
14. Kibiy Electric Razor
- 4.2-star average rating from over 4,200 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more:The 5 best head shavers in 2022, according to hair professionals
15. Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- 4.5-star average rating from over 76,000 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 40+ best ongoing Amazon Cyber Monday deals to shop now
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.