Bestselling tech: The most purchased tech products we covered in 2022

Smart home and hygiene products were big hits among our readers over the past year.
Select readers’ favorite tech products included the Oral-B Pro 1000, Kasa Smart Plug, AirPods Pro and more.Apple; Amazon
By Harry Rabinowitz

With 2022 nearly behind us, it’s time to take a look back at the tech products we sought out, despite a shaky economy.

A one-year industry forecast report by the Consumer Technology Association noted that by May of 2022, consumer prices were up 8.6% compared to May 2021. While overall consumer tech sales in 2022 were down compared to the previous year, there was still growth in categories like smart home products, mobile gaming consoles and VR/AR headsets.

For Select readers, we saw a focus on elevated everyday living. To wrap up 2022, we’ve collected Select readers’ 15 most purchased tech products of the year, which include smart home accessories, electric toothbrushes, Bluetooth headphones and more.

1. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

2. Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

3. Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2

4. Amazon Smart Plug

5. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

6. Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO

7. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush

8. Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)

9. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

10: JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

11. Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier

12. Blink Outdoor Wireless Security Camera

13. Amazon Fire TV Stick

14. Kibiy Electric Razor

15. Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Harry Rabinowitz

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for Select on NBC News.