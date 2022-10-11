For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale — runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re upgrading your skin care routine or looking for new tech accessories, Amazon is offering notable discounts on thousands of items during the Prime Early Access Sale, many of which are affordably priced at under $25. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday and find deals that won’t break the bank, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales under $25 that are live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals under $25

Below, we’re sharing the best deals under $25 from the Prime Early Access Sale based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 3,679 reviews on Amazon

We’ve previously recommended several smart plugs from Kasa, which let you control household devices using voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These mini smart plugs — the smallest option from the brand — are compact enough to allow a second plug on the same outlet, according to the brand. The smart plugs let you create a schedule for your appliances — they can turn these devices on and off depending on your daily routine, while the timer function automatically turns off your plugged-in appliances after a certain amount of time, Kasa says. And when you use the plug’s Away Mode, it can turn on lamps and other in-house lights to make it look like you’re home, the brand says.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 3,032 reviews on Amazon

This app-enabled kids’ toothbrush from Colgate, one of our favorite electric toothbrush brands, lets you set a timer, check their progress and use augmented reality features to help your child get comfortable with brushing, according to the brand. Recommended for kids 5 and older, the brush has a small brush head and bristles, a tongue cleaner on the back of the head and a thumb grip on the handle to help your child maintain a comfortable grip on the brush, Colgate says.

4.7-star average rating from 27,004 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for a portable speaker, this option from JBL has an IPX7 water-resistance rating and offers up to five hours of playtime, according to the brand. It offers wireless Bluetooth streaming that lets you play music using any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet.

4.6-star average rating from 5,936 reviews on Amazon

Differin Gel is one of our favorite acne-fighting products — an adapalene gel and OTC retinoid approved to fight acne, it can help unclog pores and promote skin cell turnover, experts previously told us. The brand recommends applying a thin layer of the gel treatment to the affected areas of the skin after cleansing, toning and moisturizing.

4.3-star average rating from 12,182 reviews on Amazon

This egg bite maker from Dash comes with four silicone molds that you can pour your egg mixture into to make sous vide-style egg bites at home, according to the brand. Dash says its non-stick cooking surface is compact and heats up in under 10 minutes, while the legs are cool to the touch and non-slip to prevent the device from moving around on your counter.

4.7-star average rating from 14,986 reviews on Amazon

An expert-recommended and Select staff-favorite lip mask, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask contains antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soothe dry lips, according to our experts. It comes in various scents — including Vanilla and Sweet Candy — and includes a small applicator so your hands don’t touch the product or your lips, Laneige says.

4.6-star average rating from 109,207 reviews on Amazon

Suitable for all hair types, the No. 3 Hair Perfector from Olaplex is a hair mask that you can put on damp hair to repair damaged strands, according to the brand. The brand recommends applying the treatment from roots to ends once a week, or two to three times a week for damaged hair.

4.6-star average rating from 74,148 reviews on Amazon

Logitech, which makes some of our favorite gaming mice and webcams, offers this wireless keyboard and mouse combo, which you can plug in and use with any Windows computer, according to the brand. The keyboard is designed with a 36-month battery life, while the mouse lasts for up to 12 months, Logitech says. The keyboard also has sturdy tilt legs that are height-adjustable, a spill-resistant design with a low profile and durable keys, the brand says.

4.7-star average rating from 560,702 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot 4th Gen — the smaller version of Amazon’s flagship Echo — can play music, set a timer, check the weather, connect to other Echo devices and more using Alexa-enabled voice controls, according to Amazon. It’s available in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

4.7-star average rating from 5,588 reviews on Amazon

Stasher’s silicone storage bags — Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin’s “go-to storage product” — are great for keeping food fresh while eliminating single-use plastics — they’re also safe to use in the microwave, freezer or a sous-vide container, according to the brand. They’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and can be placed in boiling water or an oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, Stasher says. This Stand-Up Mega bag has a capacity of 3 liters and boasts a Pinch-Loc seal that the brand says keeps food as fresh as possible.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best sales under $25 on Amazon

Here are the best October Prime Day sales under $25 on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off beds, area rugs, cookware sets and more during the 5 Days of Deals Event through Oct. 11 Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 25% off the total price during its Beyond Big Sale through Oct. 12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off sitewide using code FRIENDS through Oct. 12 Kohl’s: Up to 20% off sitewide using code SAVENOW through Oct. 16 and up to $10 off orders worth over $50 using code YOUGET10 through Oct. 12 Brooklinen: Up to 15% off during its Surprise Sale Event through Oct. 17 Casper: Up to $600 off mattresses using code OCT22 through Oct. 16

