The best Black Friday tech deals you won't want to miss

While some retailers kicked off Black Friday sales earlier this month, the shopping holiday is officially here. And if you’re planning to revamp your home office or upgrade your home entertainment system, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on tech products during Black Friday. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday tech sales

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales on tech products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 Tech deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday Tech deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

Loved by Select editors and experts alike, the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro are designed to provide a richer sound experience, thanks to smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound than its predecessor, according to the brand. It includes four sizes of silicone tips, ranging from XS to L, to allow for a more customized fit.

4.7-star average rating from 44,006 reviews on Amazon

A Select favorite over ear headphone, this Sony option can be used both wirelessly and for wired listening, and the active noise cancellation feature includes ambient sound control to let you hear the sounds you need to. The headphones also allow for hands-free calls, and the music intuitively pauses when you start speaking or when you remove the headphones.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 977,503 reviews on Amazon

This older smart speaker model isn’t as sleek as the newer screen models, but still offers all of the essential features of the Alexa voice assistant. You can tell Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 31,027 reviews on Amazon

Based on the metrics it tracks and with a Fitbit Premium membership, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a Daily Readiness Score that tells you whether you should exercise or focus on recovery. It also tracks your heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, blood oxygen levels and more, according to the brand. A six-month membership to Fitbit Premium is included with your purchase.

4.7-star average rating from 5,397 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini is a compact multipurpose speaker that you can control with your voice — you can ask it to stream music, play your favorite podcast, check the weather or news and more. It has an integrated wall mount that makes it easy to hang it in any room, and it automatically lights up to indicate that it’s working when you approach it, according to Google.

4.5-star average rating from 1,157 reviews on Amazon

The Chromebook 315 from Acer — which makes some of our favorite gaming laptops — has a 15.6-inch HD display equipped with an anti-glare coating, 64GB of storage and up to 12.5 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The laptop also comes with a protective sleeve for travel.

Best Black Friday 2022 Tech sales

Here are the best Black Friday tech sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Lenovo: Up to 80% off laptops, accessories and more Walmart: Up to 75% off video games JBL: Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more HP: Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more Target: Up to 50% all tech Tribit: Up to 50% off products on Amazon Adorama: Up to 50% off select products SimpliSafe: Up to 50% off a new home security system package Jabra: Up to 40% off earbuds and more Best Buy: Up to 30% off gaming accessories Nixplay: 20% off all frames through Nov. 28 Samsung: Up to $1,000 off select products Eufy: Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums Google: Up to $200 off select tech Amazon: Fire tablets are as low as $39.99

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.