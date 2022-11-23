Black Friday is officially here and if you’re in need of a new gaming console, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are delivering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. One such deal? The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle, which pairs the console with a Mario Kart game and three-month online membership, all for the same price as the Nintendo Switch alone. Here, what you need to know about it — and why, exactly, this bundle is such a big deal.

Nintendo Switch Bundle

If you want to introduce a loved one to the magic of the Nintendo Switch gaming — or just give it a try for yourself — then this bundle is a good place to start. Not only does it include the bestselling console, which can accommodate a variety of video games, including roguelikes and RPGS (such as Hades and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and social simulation games (like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley), but it also allows for at-home and on-the-go gaming.

The Switch is a handheld console that’s small enough to fit in a backpack or purse. Once at home, you can rest the Switch in its charging dock, which can be hooked up to a TV for a more immersive playing experience, according to the brand. It can also be charged separately, too. The dock also allows for tabletop gaming, Nintendo says, which can be great when gaming with an audience.

This bundle comes with two Joy-Con controllers for multiplayer gaming, as well as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full-game download, which allows you to race and battle friends on a variety of tracks. It also includes a three-month Nintendo switch online membership, which gives you access to online play, cloud saves and classic games — making it a great value whether you choose to gift it or keep it.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

