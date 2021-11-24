Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday sales are in full swing, and now is the time to score home and kitchen items at some of the biggest discounts of the year, according to experts we previously spoke to. Among those discounted kitchen gadgets are air fryers, which have been so popular in recent years that they’ve become a kitchen staple for many households. If you’re planning on upgrading your kitchen, there are plenty of top-rated air fryers across brands that are currently seeing steep discounts at major retailers like Best Buy, Target and Amazon.

While several more air fryer deals are likely to drop between now and Cyber Monday, experts told us to avoid waiting for better deals to come later — low inventory, port snarls and ongoing global supply chain issues could cause the item you’re eyeing to quickly go out of stock or not arrive in time for the holidays.

To help you comb through air fryers deals you can shop right now, we compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite Black Friday air fryer deals to consider. We also used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’re getting worthwhile savings.

Black Friday 2021: Best air fryer sales from Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday air fryer sales based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: Best air fryer deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals on highly rated air fryers, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 15,194 reviews on Amazon

Ninja’s Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven has eight cooking functions, including bake, toast, broil and keep warm. According to the brand, the appliance can fit a 13-inch pizza or up to nine slices of toast and it can air fry up to 4 pounds of food at a time. The brand says the compact design allows you to flip up the air fryer to free up counter space, while the removable back panel lets you access the interior for easy cleaning.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 9,010 reviews on Amazon

This 7-quart air fryer from COSORI lets you choose settings and monitor the cooking process using the VeSync app, and it features voice control capabilities using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The air fryer equips 14 preset cooking functions for foods like chicken, steak and vegetables, while the 7-quart capacity can let you cook for up to 6 people, according to the brand. It comes with air frying basket, wire rack, crumb tray, broiler rack, crisper plate and two dehydrating racks.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 315 reviews at Target

This 5-quart digital air fryer features guided cooking prompts on the display that notifies you when to add your ingredients after preheating and when to turn your food over while cooking, according to the brand. The 12 one-touch cooking functions allow you to do everything from air fry and bake to dehydrate and roast your food — and you can select preset settings to cook popular foods like bacon, fries and wings. The included basket and crisper tray are both nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 24,938 reviews on Amazon

This multifunctional appliance from Instant Pot features two interchangeable and dishwasher-safe lids that can transform the appliance from a pressure cooker to an air fryer. It also has 11 cooking functions that let you do everything from bake and broil to steam and dehydrate. It has built-in safety features, including safe locking and overheat protection, and comes with multiple accessories like a stainless steel rack, multi-level air fryer basket and protective pad and storage cover.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,281 reviews at Best Buy

This toaster oven with a built-in air fryer from Cuisinart has a 0.6-cubic-foot interior and a 4-pound capacity, according to the brand. It offers seven cooking functions, including bake, broil, toast and warm. The tabletop toaster oven features a 60-minute timer to control how long you want your food to cook, along with an auto shut-off setting and a toast shade selector. It also comes with an oven rack, baking pan and air frying rack and basket.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 2,424 reviews at Best Buy

If you’re hoping to cook two types of foods separately, this air fryer from Ninja has two independent cooking zones equipped with two separate baskets, each with a 4-quart capacity. It also includes a Smart Finish feature that synchronizes the selected settings for each cooking zone so they finish cooking at the same time, as well as a Match Cook setting that lets you copy settings across zones in order to use the full 8-quart capacity.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 1,851 reviews at Kohl’s

With 10 pre-programmed settings, this PowerXL air fryer lets you roast, broil, dehydrate and more while allowing you to easily adjust the temperature to your preference using the LED display. It features a 5-quart capacity, an auto shut-off feature and a dishwasher-safe air frying basket.

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 1,846 reviews on Amazon

The Philips Premium Airfryer has a large 7-quart capacity and features 5 preset settings that grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and more. It also features a digital display that shows you the temperature and time it takes for your chosen setting to prepare the food, which is customized using the dial. The basket is dishwasher-safe and has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 20,809 reviews on Amazon

Serving as both a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe has an 8-quart capacity and lets you utilize 12 programmable cooking functions, including steam, slow cook, saute and more. The included 5-quart airfrying basket — which the brand says can hold a 7-pound chicken — is ceramic-coated, dishwasher-safe and nonstick.

