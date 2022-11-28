Cyber Monday is officially here. And if you’re planning to knock out all your holiday gift shopping, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on giftable must-haves during the event. Some of these sales run through the end of the week (some experts call the timeframe between Cyber Monday and the following Friday Cyber Week). All of these products below are at their lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to cross some giftees off your list.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Cyber Mondaydeals and sales that make great gifts that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities as they happen.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 giftable deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday giftable deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 959 reviews on Amazon

The newest model of Amazon’s Echo Dot has the same built-in Alexa voice commands as older models, but is also equipped with LED lights that display the time, weather, temperature and more.

4.8-star average rating from 147,616 reviews on Amazon

To keep your drinks cool and hot, the 20-ounce Rambler from Yeti is the way to go. It uses double-wall vacuum insulation to help maintain temperature, according to the brand. Available in more than a dozen colors, this travel mug is also dishwasher-safe.

4.8-star average rating from 20,177 reviews on Amazon

This speaker can travel with you thanks to its five-hour battery charge and Bluetooth capabilities, says the brand. It’s also water- and dust-resistant..

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

In addition to active noise cancellation, the newest AirPods from Apple also come equipped with the standard MagSage Charging Case. You can switch up the silicone tips to ensure the best fit in your ear.

4.5-star average rating from 1,479 reviews on Amazon

For any pet lover on your list, the newest Furbo dog camera allows you to see, hear and talk to your pet while you’re away. The device pairs with a companion app, which allows you to remotely toss treats to your animal.

4.8-star average rating from 252 reviews on Amazon

The Dutch oven from Le Creuset is one of the best models available. Not only is it compatible with all cooktops, but it’s also safe to throw in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The lid is perfect for trapping heat and moisture, while the interior perfectly sears food without anything sticking, according to Le Creuset.

4.7-star average rating from 18,946 reviews on Amazon

Any book lover on your gift list will love the Kindle Paperwhite due to its ability to stay charged for 10 weeks and hold thousands of books, according to Amazon. It also has an adjustable warm light for reading during any time of day or night.

4.7-star average rating from 130,592 reviews on Amazon

From one of our favorite home security brands, this Ring doorbell camera has built-in motion sensors to detect movement near your front door, according to the brand. With the companion app, you can receive notifications to your smartphone when someone presses the doorbell and then interact with your visitor.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on Nov. 28. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

