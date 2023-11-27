Cyber Monday is here and retailers are offering notable discounts under $25 across all categories during the event. You can find early Cyber Monday deals on beauty and wellness, home and furniture and tech right now.

We compiled the best deals under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about. We'll update you about new savings opportunities while they're still live and we also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers shopped for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals under $25

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select Wellness Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 1,668 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner charges your phone cable-free. The pocket-sized portable charger has a built-in lightning port that plugs directly into your Apple device, according to the brand. If you have the newest iPhone or have an Android phone, you can also purchase this foldable charger in its USB-C version.

4.7-star average rating from 153,629 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirTag can help you keep track of your belongings by pinpointing their precise location. All you have to do is attach the small device to the item you want to track and pair it using Apple’s FindMy app. The Select Giftable Tech winner doesn’t come with a strap, but you can purchase one to make attaching it to your belongings easier and more convenient.

Yeti makes some of our favorite travel mugs and tumblers, and this vacuum-insulated mug from the brand is a great option to keep drinks and food hot or chilled . . The brand’s MagSlider lid uses magnets to keep your drink contained and prevent heat or cold from escaping, according to Yeti. The mug has a carry handle for portability and is dishwasher-safe.

4.5-star average rating from 1,086 reviews at Walmart

This Walmart exclusive lets you watch movies, shows and more from your favorite streaming platforms. Plug in the media player to any TV, connect it to Wi-Fi and access apps and live, free and premium TV channels.

4.4-star average rating from 38,356 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These wireless earbuds is a Select Giftable Tech Award winner for its affordability and high quality. It has over 32 hours of Bluetooth playtime and 8 hours in each bud. Its case comes with a built in charging cable, and it has touch sensors that allow you to control the volume and tracks.

4.8-star average rating from 10,352 reviews at Target

This insulated, stainless steel water bottle can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. The reusable bottle has a push-to-open lid, a large spout and a built-in straw. The water bottle comes in 13 colors and is available in 16-ounce, 24-ounce, and 32-ounce sizes.

4.9-star average rating from 167 reviews at Nordstrom

Lowest price ever

If you live in sunny weather, don’t forget to add post-sun care to your shopping list. This after-sun gel helps hydrate, cool and soothe sun-exposed skin with ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and allantoin, according to the brand. To enhance the cooling effect, consider refrigerating it.

4.1-star average rating from 71,531 reviews on Amazon

These NBC Select Wellness Award winners for best earplugs help block out and reduce noise. The silicone plugs come with four interchangeable ear tip sizes for a secure fit while you go about your daily activities or move in your sleep. If you live in a city or hear constant outside noise throughout the night, these plugs are a great solution, according to Select editors. They’re also washable, so you can easily reuse them.

4.7-star average rating from 18,082 reviews on Amazon

This Select Bed & Bath Award winner is great if you want to prevent hair breakage, tame frizz or reduce irritation on your face, according to the brand. It’s also cool to the touch, so it’s great if you run hot when you sleep. I sleep comfortably knowing that my hair and face are protected, and I even move less because I no longer have to flip my pillow in search of a cold side. It’s available in standard and king sizes, and comes in 22 colors and prints to match your bedding.

4.7-star average rating from 411 reviews at Nordstrom

These 100% cotton towels are thick, plush and meant to get softer over time, which can help create a spa-like experience at home, according to the brand. The Hydrocotton hand towels are available in seven colors and come in two additional sizes: washcloth and bath towel.

4.7-star average rating from 1,495 reviews at Ulta

This expert-recommended and Select staff favorite eye cream is great for the winter season because it hydrates and moisturizes the under-eye area. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness with oat extract, persian silk tree, glycerin and hibiscus flower acids, according to the brand. To further help depuff the area, use the cooling metal tip, says Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin.

4.2-star average rating from 233 reviews at Nordstrom

If you’re struggling with dry hair or want to add moisture, consider this Aveda shampoo, which is suitable for all hair types and textures. The sulfate-free shampoo has pomegranate oil, coconut oil and mango butter to moisturize, soften and cleanse the hair, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 sales under $25

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for a year. To round up the best Cyber Monday deals under $25, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

