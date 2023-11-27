Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, kitchen, fitness and subscription services.

We compiled the best deals on home and furniture items that we think you’ll want to know about, and we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday home & furniture deals | Best Cyber Monday home & furniture sales

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 53,207 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot is a multipurpose speaker clock that’s designed to play music, monitor the weather, set timers and more, making it a great gift for the tech lover on your list. You can control this NBC Select Giftable Tech Award winner via voice or through the Amazon Alexa app, and can also pair it with other smart devices like speakers, lights, plugs and more.

4.3-star average rating from 95,283 reviews on Amazon

Once paired with the companion app, this garage door opener allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, making it a great gift for busy or forgetful homeowners who struggle with remembering to lock up. It also has settings for creating opening/closing schedules and granting others access as well.

Lowest price ever

This pack of smart plugs lets you control your household devices (lamps, fans, space heaters etc.) remotely using either Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or the brand’s companion app. You can also use timer, countdown, and scheduling settings to set your smart plugs to automatically turn on and off in a customized routine.

4-star average rating from 1675 reviews on Dorai

This Select Bed & Bath Awards-winner is made of an algae and recycled paper blend that’s both smooth and absorbent. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin likes that it dries her feet in under a minute, and that it doesn’t skid or slide on her bathroom floors.

4.5-star average rating from 29,690 reviews on Amazon

This smart thermostat builds a temperature schedule based on your routine and continually adjusts the settings as it learns more about your habits. It also works in compatibility with Amazon Alexa, and has built-in sensors to adjust temperature when the home is empty.

4.7-star average rating from 886 reviews on Wayfair

If you have a smaller space, then this lightweight air purifier may be just what you need — it’s one of the best affordable ones, and comes with three filters and two speed options, according to the brand. It also has a sleep mode for quiet filtration during the night.

4.6-star average rating from 35,013 reviews on Tuft & Needle

This breathable, cooling mattress is great for anyone who wants a firm, supportive sleep — it’s one of the best eco-friendly mattresses, and is made with an open-cell, adaptive foam that allows it to adjust to your sleep positions, according to the brand. The mattress is also infused with a cooling gel, and comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

5-star average rating from 545 reviews on Loftie

Lowest price ever

This alarm clock has multiple standout features, including a dimmable display, sound machine and two-phased alarm designed to first bring you out of sleep, and then slowly lift you into consciousness, according to the brand. The clock also comes pre-loaded with over 100 sleep and nature sounds, and can be paired with the Loftie app to automate sound and light routines.

4.8-star average rating from 2,185 reviews on Sijo

Another Select Bed & Bath winner, these sheets are derived from eucalyptus wood, and are meant to be cool and soft — perfect for hot sleepers, according to the brand. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, and available in six sizes ranging from twin to California king.

5-star average rating from 35 reviews on Brooklyn Bedding

The polyester jersey fabric of this Select Wellness Award-winning weighted blanket is designed to keep you cool and reduce stress levels while snuggled under the covers, according to the brand. You can choose between 10- or 15-pound weight options, depending on your needs, and the blanket is also available in both cream and gray.

4.8-star average rating from 411 reviews on Amazon

This pendant-style light is great for spaces with little to no natural light — and designed to grow your plants indoors without disrupting your stylish home decor, according to the brand. It’s available in 40W and 20W versions, and in neutral colors.

4.3-star average rating from 673 reviews on Amazon

These top-rated chairs are made from a sturdy Malaysian oak wood, and are coated in a glossy black finish that can complement most decor. They’re perfect for kitchen or dining room seating, and come in an easily-assembled set of two.

Here are the best Cyber Monday home & furniture sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales weekly. To round up the best Cyber Monday home and furniture deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.