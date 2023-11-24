Target's Black Friday deals are finally here. The retailer is joining Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy in offering discounts on products across shopping categories, including home, tech and beauty. The sale is live now through Nov. 25.
Below, we compiled the best Black Friday deals at Target and highlighted everything you need to know about this year’s shopping event, including whether you need to be a Target Circle member to participate and how to get Target's holiday price match guarantee. We’ll continue updating you about new deals throughout the holiday shopping event.
Best Target Black Friday 2023 deals
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like Honey to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
4.7-star average rating from 15,269 reviews at Target
I love using these headphones because they fit comfortably in my ear and have great sound quality. This generation of AirPods also has the same functions as the newer models, including voice assistant compatibility, one-tap setup and up to 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand. It comes with its own charging case and a lightning to USB-A cable, so you can charge your headphones and the case wherever you go.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K with Voice Control Remote
4.6-star average rating from 6,741 reviews at Target
This streaming stick from Roku, the brand behind the Select Giftable Tech winner for audio, lets you watch shows and movies from platforms like Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more. All you have to do is plug the device into any TV that has a Wi-Fi connection, according to the brand. After plugging in the stick to your TV, you can use the companion voice control remote to quickly search for what you want to watch, adjust volume and more.
Breville 1800W Smart Toaster Oven Pro Stainless Steel
4.3-star average rating from 700 reviews at Target
This smart toaster oven has 10 preset cooking functions, including toast, bake, broil, reheat and slow cook. It’s small enough to fit on your countertop but has a large interior that can fit either a roast chicken, six slices of bread, a 4.4-quart Dutch oven and even a 13-inch pizza, according to the brand. It also comes with racks for baking and pizza, and pans for when you need to broil or bake.
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
4.4-star average rating from 1,567 reviews at Target
Immerse yourself in a whole new world with this virtual reality set. This Meta Quest set helps bring to life fictional spaces with its 3D positional audio, hand tracking and high-resolution display. The device is cordless, which allows you to play wherever you go, and comes with intuitive controls and safety features to set up a safe play space, according to the brand.
Blendjet 2 Portable Blender
4.7-star average rating from 17,593 reviews at Target
Make your favorite smoothies, shakes or frozen drinks on-the-go with this portable blender. Weighing just over one pound, this appliance has the brand’s TurboJet technology to blend ingredients in 20 seconds, according to the brand. The blender charges with a USB-C cord and will last over 15 blends before needing another charge, according to Blendjet.
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
4.7-star average rating from 408 reviews at Target
This Kitchenaid stand mixer comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, which is big enough to mix 11 dozen cookies per batch, knead over 7 pounds of bread, or mash 6 pounds of potatoes, according to the brand. Lower and raise your mixer with its bowl-lift mechanism to add and remove one of the three attachments that comes with it. It’s available in four colors: ice, matte black, contour silver and empire red.
Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
4.6-star average rating from 807 reviews at Target
This Ninja Creami turns frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes and more. You can tailor your frozen desserts by using the machine's mix-in setting, which evenly distributes toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips. The ice cream maker comes with a paddle, outer bowl and two 16-ounce pints, but you can also buy additional pints if you want to make more sweet treats.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
4.7-star average rating from 114 reviews at Target
This Select Giftable Tech Award winner is a multipurpose speaker that plays music, displays the time, provides weather updates and more on its LED display. The Wi-Fi connected device can also connect to other smart devices to enhance the sound system or set up a smart home system by connecting to your lights, thermostat, plugs and more, according to the brand. You can control your Echo Dot using voice controls or via the Amazon Alexa app.
Amazon Fire 7-Inch Kids Tablet
4.5-star average rating from 12,461 reviews on Amazon
This full-feature tablet, which is suitable for children ages 3 to 7, has books, games, apps and more to keep your child entertained. It also has a parent dashboard, which allows you to filter content based on child’s age, set educational goals, limit screen time and grant access to additional content like Netflix and Disney+. To ensure its durability, this tablet includes a sturdy case with a built-in stand.
Dash 6-Quart Smartstore Stirring Popcorn Maker
4.5-star average rating from 370 reviews at Target
Lowest price ever
Make fresh popcorn from the comfort of your home with the help of this 6-quart machine. The popcorn maker comes with a measuring cup that doubles as a lid, vents that also work as a butter melting tray (so you can add butter as the kernels pop) and a cover that turns into a serving bowl once your popcorn is made, according to the brand.
Best Target Black Friday sales
Here are the best Target early Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.
- Up to 60% off video games & accessories
- Up to 50% off headphones
- Up to 50% off smart home & security devices
- Up to 50% off toys
- Up to 50% off artificial trees
- Up to 40% off laptops & tablets
- Up to 40% off select furniture
- Up to 40% off kitchen items
- Up to 40% off select baby gear
- Up to 40% off bedding & blankets
- Up to 40% off select electric toothbrushes
- Up to 30% off TV, soundbars & streaming devices
- Up to 30% off vacuum & floor care
- Up to 30% off holiday decor
- Up to 25% off health & beauty gift sets
- Up to 25% off holiday pet clothing, treats, toys & more
