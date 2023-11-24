Target's Black Friday deals are finally here. The retailer is joining Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy in offering discounts on products across shopping categories, including home, tech and beauty. The sale is live now through Nov. 25.

Below, we compiled the best Black Friday deals at Target and highlighted everything you need to know about this year’s shopping event, including whether you need to be a Target Circle member to participate and how to get Target's holiday price match guarantee. We’ll continue updating you about new deals throughout the holiday shopping event.

Best Target Black Friday 2023 deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like Honey to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

I love using these headphones because they fit comfortably in my ear and have great sound quality. This generation of AirPods also has the same functions as the newer models, including voice assistant compatibility, one-tap setup and up to 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand. It comes with its own charging case and a lightning to USB-A cable, so you can charge your headphones and the case wherever you go.

This streaming stick from Roku, the brand behind the Select Giftable Tech winner for audio, lets you watch shows and movies from platforms like Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more. All you have to do is plug the device into any TV that has a Wi-Fi connection, according to the brand. After plugging in the stick to your TV, you can use the companion voice control remote to quickly search for what you want to watch, adjust volume and more.

This smart toaster oven has 10 preset cooking functions, including toast, bake, broil, reheat and slow cook. It’s small enough to fit on your countertop but has a large interior that can fit either a roast chicken, six slices of bread, a 4.4-quart Dutch oven and even a 13-inch pizza, according to the brand. It also comes with racks for baking and pizza, and pans for when you need to broil or bake.

Immerse yourself in a whole new world with this virtual reality set. This Meta Quest set helps bring to life fictional spaces with its 3D positional audio, hand tracking and high-resolution display. The device is cordless, which allows you to play wherever you go, and comes with intuitive controls and safety features to set up a safe play space, according to the brand.

Make your favorite smoothies, shakes or frozen drinks on-the-go with this portable blender. Weighing just over one pound, this appliance has the brand’s TurboJet technology to blend ingredients in 20 seconds, according to the brand. The blender charges with a USB-C cord and will last over 15 blends before needing another charge, according to Blendjet.

This Kitchenaid stand mixer comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, which is big enough to mix 11 dozen cookies per batch, knead over 7 pounds of bread, or mash 6 pounds of potatoes, according to the brand. Lower and raise your mixer with its bowl-lift mechanism to add and remove one of the three attachments that comes with it. It’s available in four colors: ice, matte black, contour silver and empire red.

This Ninja Creami turns frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes and more. You can tailor your frozen desserts by using the machine's mix-in setting, which evenly distributes toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips. The ice cream maker comes with a paddle, outer bowl and two 16-ounce pints, but you can also buy additional pints if you want to make more sweet treats.

This Select Giftable Tech Award winner is a multipurpose speaker that plays music, displays the time, provides weather updates and more on its LED display. The Wi-Fi connected device can also connect to other smart devices to enhance the sound system or set up a smart home system by connecting to your lights, thermostat, plugs and more, according to the brand. You can control your Echo Dot using voice controls or via the Amazon Alexa app.

This full-feature tablet, which is suitable for children ages 3 to 7, has books, games, apps and more to keep your child entertained. It also has a parent dashboard, which allows you to filter content based on child’s age, set educational goals, limit screen time and grant access to additional content like Netflix and Disney+. To ensure its durability, this tablet includes a sturdy case with a built-in stand.

Make fresh popcorn from the comfort of your home with the help of this 6-quart machine. The popcorn maker comes with a measuring cup that doubles as a lid, vents that also work as a butter melting tray (so you can add butter as the kernels pop) and a cover that turns into a serving bowl once your popcorn is made, according to the brand.

Best Target Black Friday sales

Here are the best Target early Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Frequently Asked Questions When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing. When do Target Black Friday deals start? Although Black Friday is only on Nov. 24 this year, Target is offering a week of sales and deals. Official Target Black Friday deals and sales will last the week, starting on Nov. 19 and running through Nov. 25. Does Target price match Black Friday deals? Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee runs from Oct. 22 to Dec. 24, allowing you to price-match deals you purchase during Black Friday. If Target lowers the price of an item on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match with proof of purchase. In-store price matching and adjustments are completed at the store(if you purchased an item online but are looking to get it price-matched, you’ll have to call Target.com Guest Services). How can I shop the Target Black Friday sale? You can shop and access Target’s Black Friday deals and sales online, through the app or in-store. The retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving; however, most stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Do I need a Target Circle membership to shop the sale? Anyone can shop Target’s Black Friday sale.However, Target Circle members can shop Target Circle-specific sales during the holiday event. Target Circle is the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program, where members can earn and accrue rewards with their account on eligible purchases. Target Circle members can use their rewards toward future purchases on the app, in-store and online. Do I need a Target Red Card to shop the sale? No. You can shop Target’s Black Friday deals and sales without having a Target Red Card. If you have a Target Red Card and plan to use it while doing your Black Friday shopping, you can get free two-day shipping when you spend $35 or more. A Target Red Card — which includes a Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard — is a store card that’s only available at the retailer. The card comes with perks, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases both in-store and online and an additional 30 days to return purchases beyond their regular return policy. What is Target’s Black Friday return policy? If you need to make any returns, the retailer offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. For electronics and entertainment items, Target is extending its holiday return window to Jan. 24, 2024. You can make your returns by going into the store or returning online. This holiday season, you can even make returns from Target’s Drive Up lanes without having to exit your vehicle.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales. To round up the best Target Black Friday deals and sales, she found discounted items that are expert-recommended, highly rated products or ones we have tried ourselves.

