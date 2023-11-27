Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your loved ones, Select has you covered with this collection of products our staff loves. They’re currently on sale for Cyber Monday. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sales event.

“My Dad loves swapping out his funky glasses and spends much of his time traveling. Last year, I got him this case for the holidays so he can easily travel with multiple pairs, and now my mom is mad I didn’t get her one, too. He loves that it’s so compact, making it easy to throw in his carry-on, and he doesn’t have to scrounge around his bag to find each case he is looking for.” - Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

“I just bought my third pair of these jeans because I get sad when the other two are in the wash, and I can’t throw them on. They’re baggy but not frumpy — they have a loose, relaxed look I can dress up or down, depending on what I pair them with. I find them to be as comfortable as sweatpants (yes, really) and bookmarked them on my computer to buy more whenever they happen to be on sale.” - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“I don’t know where to begin explaining how much I love these under-bed storage bins. First of all, they’re gorgeous. The neutral color and canvas material are so pretty and clean, which makes me want to look at them all the time instead of hiding them away. The bins’ walls are soft and flexible so that I can overstuff them, but they still keep their shape when they’re under-stuffed. There’s also a handle on one side, which I grab to pull the bins out from under my bed easily. Oh, and did I mention that they’re gorgeous?” - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“I didn’t understand how badly I needed this cosmetic case until I got it. It has been a total game changer for when I’m traveling with extensive amounts of makeup. It may look small at first glance, but I was surprised by how I could fit everything so neatly without feeling like the bag wouldn’t zip.” — Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager.

“I try new fitness trackers and smartwatches constantly for NBC Select. [The Apple Watch Series 9] is the one that always ends up back on my wrist. The new hands-free double tap gesture makes it easier for me to start and stop workouts, especially when my hands are full, or I’m wearing lots of winter layers and don’t want to roll up my sleeves. Like previous models, it tracks health and fitness data easily and can send texts, answers calls, tap-to-pay and more. You can read the full Apple Watch Series 9 review to learn more about this Giftable Tech Awards winner.” — Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

“I’m (unfortunately) not someone who travels light on an everyday basis; I like to have a book or Kindle, a water bottle, sanitizer, snacks (of various kinds), tissues, mints, my wallet, keys, sunglasses and more with me at all times and this bag can hold it all, and then some. It’s quite light, so I’m not starting at a huge weight deficit before I add all my essentials. I also love that it’s nylon; it’s great for carrying in the rain since it dries quickly.” — Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

“This 10x10 foot blanket is the coziest thing a brand has ever sent me to try, and I still wrap it around myself (and around and around and around) very often. Made from ultra-fluffy microfiber, Big Blanket’s Premier Plush blanket will keep you (or your giftee) cozy all holiday season long. The best part? It’s pet-friendly, so my cat Kiwi often turns it into his biscuit factory, making me feel even more comfortable..” — Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

“I live in these sneakers. I wear them multiple times a week and have owned them for almost two years, yet they’re still in amazing condition. I pair them with dresses, jeans and even pajama pants during early weekend coffee runs. They’re a great staple to have in your closet, and I recommend them to everyone.” — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“This robe won Select’s Bed and Bath Awards, and I can honestly say I would wear it all the time if I could. It is so comfortable, and unlike most robes I’ve tried, I never run hot while wearing it. It also absorbs water well, making it ideal for both post-shower and just lounging around the house. I plan to get a few more as gifts for my loved ones.” — Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

“I have flat feet, which means I always wear slippers at home since I have hard floors. This anti-fatigue mat has been a game changer for nights when I have to stand in front of the kitchen sink to wash a pile of dishes. Whereas I used to need a stool after just a few minutes, I can stand on this comfortably for longer periods, and while barefoot, too.” — Nikki Brown, SEO editor

"Especially during the colder months, my lips can get chapped, cracked and flakey, which is not a good look. To avoid that at all costs, I apply this lip balm multiple times daily. It’s so moisturizing and hydrating, and always leaves my lips soft. The balm is also very gentle — even when my lips are in terrible condition, it doesn’t cause them to burn or sting. You can’t go wrong with any shades, but I’m obsessed with Sweet Mint, which adds a little shine without much color. It also tastes DELISH and reminds me of my favorite gum, Orbit Sweet Mint”. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Why Trust Select?

Ariadne Night is the editorial assistant for NBC Select. She rounded up editor and staff reviews of products they loved that are currently on sale for Cyber Monday.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.