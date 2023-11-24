Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on fitness products during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on gifts, Apple products and vacuums.

We compiled the best deals on fitness products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday fitness deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 17,816 reviews at Girlfriend Collective

Lowest price ever

Girlfriend Collective’s sitewide 35% off sale includes the brand’s bestselling compression leggings, which won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best training leggings. Each pair is made from 25 recycled water bottles with spandex for added stretch, according to the brand. Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations, likes that they’re sculpting without being too restricting, in addition to the high waist band that doesn’t bend over, she says. You can buy them in three lengths and ten colors.

4.1-star average rating from 1,528 reviews at Alo

Alo’s Warrior Mat, which won a Wellness Award for best yoga mat, is currently on sale for 20% off. Our editors love the thick,sturdy construction that still feels soft, cushioned and absorbent, so it stays dry and comfortable during your workout. “This is the best yoga mat I’ve ever used,” says associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who tried it during daily workouts and weekly hot yoga classes.

4.6-star average rating from 9,688 reviews at Hydrow

Lowest price ever

One of the best rowing machines of 2023, the Hydrow is a high-tech rower with an HD screen that displays on-the-water workouts led by athletes and Olympians. It’s Bluetooth-enabled so you can sync it to your fitness tracker; plus it uses an electromagnetic drag mechanism to mimic the feeling of rowing on water, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 11 reviews on Spanx

Another Wellness Award winner in the best fitness apparel category, these Spanx Soft & Smooth leggings are made from a smooth compression fabric with a high-rise waistband, so they’re designed to stay put while you move, according to the brand. They’re available in three colors (dark green, navy and black) in sizes XS-3X.

4.2-star average rating from 496 reviews at Peloton

Lowest price ever

This AI-powered camera connects to your TV so you can monitor your workout, track active muscle groups and follow along to the brand’s guided workouts from the comfort of your own home, according to Peloton. It can also count your reps and has in-workout metrics like heart rate, calories burned, and more; plus, it lets you see yourself on the screen next to the instructors as you work through your routine, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 5,526 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Theragun Prime is a personal massager to help soothe neck, back, leg or shoulder pain, according to the brand. The triangle-shaped handle enables various gripping positions, so you can use the percussive technology to massage hard-to-reach spots after a workout. It also comes with four attachments and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 120 minutes, according to Therabody.

4.7-star average rating from 382 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This Giftable Tech award winner — for the best smartwatch for Android users — has a stylish and sophisticated interface. Its large display lets you text, control your music, and receive calls. It also tracks your heart rate zones, monitors your sleep habits and recognizes over 90 activities to provide insights on duration, distance and calories burned, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 290 reviews at Heat Healer

This infrared blanket aims to mimic the effects of a sauna, including faster muscle rejuvenation, deeper relaxation and increased sweating, according to the brand. In addition to its infrared heating elements, it also has built-in jade and tourmaline stones and a waterproof, nontoxic fabric that traps the heat in.

4.7-star average rating from 23,712 reviews at Peloton

Lowest price ever

Peloton’s original exercise bike, which lets you take online cycling classes from the courtesy of your home, is currently on sale for $350 off. Its 4-by-2-foot size has a smaller footprint than your average yoga mat, but its immersive touchscreen gives you a front-row seat to online cycling classes, according to the brand. It can also track metrics like heart rate and cadence, according to Peloton.

4.9-star average rating from 14,585 reviews on Girlfriend Collective

Lowest price ever

This workout bra is designed for medium-impact activities due to its four-way stretch fabric (with UPF 45+ protection) and its built-in support band, according to the brand. It’s another one of our Select Wellness Award winners for the best low-impact sports bra because you can wear it as either a bra or a crop top. “The compressive design holds you in really well,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

Best Black Friday fitness sales in 2023

Here are the best Black Friday fitness sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Peloton : Up to $700 off

: Up to $700 off Hydrow : Up to $500 off

: Up to $500 off Girlfriend Collective : 30% off sitewide

30% off sitewide Alo: 30% off sitewide

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

