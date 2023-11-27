Cyber Monday is here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including those you subscribe to on a regular basis. You can also find deals on televisions and other tech.

We compiled the best deals on streaming subscriptions that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities as they come.

Best Cyber Monday streaming subscription deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of subscriptions we’ve tried ourselves.

Through November 28th, you can sign up for a year of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming for 99 cents per month — bringing your total to under $12 per year (usually $79.99). New and returning subscribers who canceled at least a month ago can take advantage of this offering.

NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, is offering new and returning subscribers the chance to sign up for either $1.99 a month (normally $5.99) for 12 months or $19.99 upfront for the entire year (usually $59.99). Use the code BIGDEAL for the monthly membership or YEARLONG for the annual. The ad-supported subscription gives you access to next-day programming from NBC and Bravo, movies, and sports.

A subscription to Paramount Plus gives you tens of thousands of shows and 24/7 live news. For Cyber Monday, they are offering new and returning subscribers the chance to sign up for $1.98 a month for three months — after that, your subscription returns to the total price of $5.99 a month. You can also sign up for a combo of Paramount Plus and Showtime for $3.96 a month for three months (instead of $11.99 monthly).

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported version Max for $2.99 monthly for six months, which usually costs $9.99 a month, so you save $42 with this offer. The plan will give you access to hundreds of shows and movies. Because this is the ad-supported plan, only two people can stream simultaneously, and you cannot download content for offline viewing.

This streaming service grants you access to live and on-demand TV. The service is offering half off the first month for new customers only. Sling TV Orange is $20 for the first month (usually $40) and grants you access to 32 channels, including ESPN, Disney and Freeform. Sling TV Blue is $22.50 for the first month (usually $45) and gives you access to 42 channels.

Sign up for the 99 cents per month Hulu deal through November 28th and you’ll have the option to tack on a subscription to Disney+ with ads for additional $2 a month for an entire year — bringing your total to $2.99 a month for both streaming services (normally the combo of these two subscriptions is offered at $9.99 per month).

Through December 3rd, Amazon Prime members can sign up for MGM+ through Prime Video Channels for $1.50 a month for the initial two months. After that, the price will increase to $5.99 a month.

For a limited time, Starz is offering two different deals for new and returning customers. You can choose between paying $20 for six months (normally $46) or $3 a month for the first three months, after which your subscription will auto-renew to the normal price of $9.99 a month unless you cancel.

Best Cyber Monday streaming device sales 2023

In addition to streaming subscriptions, several streaming devices are on sale for Cyber Monday. Here are the best Cyber Monday streaming device sales we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

