Cyber Monday sales are here, and that means anyone shopping around for a laptop can save up to hundreds of dollars on a new portable computer. Laptops can be large expenses, and it’s sensible to grab one during the sales period if you can — we’ve seen notable discounts running through November, whether on laptops or other devices like TVs and headphones.

In this guide you’ll find the best deals on laptops across major retailers, and this page will be continually updated as new deals and discounts appear. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers have shopped for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2023

We’ve brought together our pick of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, and we base those decisions on our previous coverage and assessments of laptops throughout the year — including those we’ve tried ourselves where possible. We also run any deals through price trackers like Honey or CamelCamelCamel to make sure the price is at an all-time low, or at least the lowest for the past three months.

4.8-star average rating from 20,721 reviews on Best Buy

The MacBook Air M1 may be a few years old at this point but it is still a good laptop for everyday usage. You can glide through web pages with ease and edit the occasional video or photo without any hiccups. NBC select editor, Jordan Bowman has been using the Air M1 for years and loves the portable form-factor and battery life, which according to the brand lasts up to 18 hours.

4.8-star average rating from 363 reviews on Best Buy

Microsoft’s high-end Surface Pro 9 is great for anyone after a high-powered Windows laptop. With an Intel i7 processor, a 256GB Solid State Drive and 16GB of RAM memory, it offers top-of-the-line computing specifications to ensure you can run demanding applications without slowing your device down.

4.9-star average rating from 1,337 reviews on Best Buy

There’s now a new range of M3 Apple laptops, so it’s a great time to buy this older M2 model at a good price. This is a slim 11.5mm laptop, with a ‘Liquid Retina’ display, a host of processing upgrades over the M1 model and storage space starting at 256GB. Apple laptops are rarely discounted by much, even in the Black Friday sales, so it’s worth paying attention to this discount even if it’s been at this price on and off since September.

The ASUS TUF laptop has a bright 15.6-inch screen, 144Hz refresh rate so you won’t experience much visual lag while gaming and 16GB of RAM, according to the brand. It’s a capable gaming laptop with modern specs, which means you should not have trouble running indie platform games or intense gaming sessions.

4.7-star average rating from 293 reviews on Best Buy

Microsoft’s Surface laptop has vibrant color options, a detailed resolution and a striking 16:10 aspect ratio that makes reading vertically-scrolling documents and web pages a little easier on a 13-inch display. The graphics processor is a little basic, in my experience, so we wouldn’t use it for games, but 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM means it’s still plenty capable for day to day tasks.

Here are the best Cyber Monday laptop sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Apple: Get $200 Apple Gift Card on select purchases Walmart: Up to 40% off laptop gaming accessories Target: Up to 68% off Chromebooks HP: Up to 84% on HP laptops Target: Up to 46% off 16GB RAM laptops Target: Up to 68% off 10-12” laptops Target: Over 50% off select laptops Adorama: Save up to 35% on laptops ABT: Save on ASUS laptop bundle deals B&H: Get discounts on gaming laptops ABT: Up to 25% off gaming laptops ABT: Save on Apple laptops Dell: Over 40% off select laptops Microsoft: Get up to $800 off certain laptops

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Henry St Leger is a reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales for TechRadar, NBC, and The Evening Standard. To round up the best Black Friday laptop deals, they found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

