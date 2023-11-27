The best Cyber Monday TV deals to shop right now

Cyber Monday is here and retailers are offering notable discounts on fitness products during the event. You can also find deals on laptops, Airpods and more.

We compiled the best deals on TVs that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers so you can see what other NBC Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.2-star average rating from 47 reviews on Amazon

While this Hisense TV doesn’t support 4K or any high-end picture technologies, you’ll still get a smooth 1080p resolution. There is also Alexa support for hands-free voice control and countless apps and streaming services found on the Google TV operating system.

4.3-star average rating from 811 reviews on Samsung

In our experience, Samsung’s The Frame TV is television that looks just as good turned off as it does on. The Frame, which we included in our guide to the best smart TVs, is designed to look like a picture frame, with customizable bezels and a dedicated art mode that displays artwork, photography, or screensavers when the TV isn’t in use.

4.8-star average rating from 303 reviews on Best Buy

Save $300 on this mid-range Sony 4K TV with detailed resolution, a Google TV platform with apps and a host of gaming specifications that make it an ideal companion for a PS5 or Xbox Series consoles. It has a variable refresh rate, which means it can remove lag or screen stuttering while gaming. We featured the 2022 version of this display in our best smart TV guide.

4.7-star average rating from 1,463 reviews on Best Buy

For only $550, you’ll get a high-contrast, color-rich panel and LG’s smooth webOS platform. This is cheaper than other LG OLED TVs because of its simple processor, which can make for a fuzzier picture at times, but it’s still a great entry point into the world of OLED.

4.7-star average rating from 236 reviews on Walmart

If you are looking for a high-quality outdoor TV, consider this waterproof, weatherproof Samsung TV. It has the latest picture technologies — including detailed 4K resolution and HDR for a wide range of colors. It is currently half-off in this Walmart flash sale.

4.9-star average rating from 349 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

The LG C Series OLED is a bestseller every year, and this brand new 2023 model is the best in the range yet. The C3 has a crisp 4K resolution, a clear OLED panel, and a host of brightness-boosting technologies to enhance contrast and help the screen cope in lighter environments — something, in our experience, you won’t get on the cheaper A3 model listed above. If you can afford it, the LG C3 is a near-perfect screen for the price.

4.0-star average rating from 455 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This 50-inch TV has 4K resolution that’ll give your sports, movies and your favorite television sharper definition and detail, according to the brand. The smart TV gives you access to Netflix, AppleTV, Disney+, Max and other streaming services, plus 300 LG channels. It also has a game optimizer that lets you quickly adjust all of your gaming settings on one screen for ease.

4.4-star average rating from 140 reviews on Amazon

Samsung is known for its QLED panels, which have a bright and clear picture, in our experience. The QN90C model has a 4K resolution and AI upscaling that helps non-4K content look closer to its high-res counterpart. This high-end TV packs in a Mini LED backlight, using tiny LEDs to ensure vivid brightness across the screen, all in a sleek exterior.

Best Cyber Monday TV sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday TV sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Samsung: Up to $3,500 off Samsung TVs TCL: Up to 50% off TCL TVs Walmart: Up to 35% off Samsung The Frame Target: Up to 42% off 70-inch and 75-inch TVs BestBuy: Up to 47% off small TVs BestBuy: Up to 40% off Hisense TVs BestBuy: Up to 20% off 8K TVs Walmart: Up to 42% off 4K TVs Walmart: Up to 42% off OLED TVs Target: Up to 33% off 55-inch TVs ABT: Save up to 34% on 8K TVs B&H: Save up to $500 on LG 4K TVs ABT: Get up to 47% off OLED TVs Amazon: Save on TVs under $500 B&H: Get discounted Samsung TVs Amazon: Up to 34% off 8K TVs Amazon: Up to 49% off TV wall mounts and accessories

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

