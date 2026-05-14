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When it comes to my morning skin care routine, there are three things that are non-negotiable — moisturizer, SPF and facial massage. The first two have been a standard part of my regimen for years, while that last step is a bit newer. It started after I noticed an influx of influencers in my social feeds using a gua sha tool or brush to give themselves a lymphatic drainage facial. They’d massage one half of their face and when they were done, the side they’d massaged looked significantly more perky and sculpted than the other side. Since I’ve been doing it every morning, I swear I look significantly younger and more awake.

Of course, I’m no skin expert — so while I can tell that it does something, I can’t tell you exactly how lymphatic drainage for your face works. To get the answer, I spoke with an esthetician and dermatologist. Below, they explain how a lymphatic drainage facial benefits your skin and how you can try it at home.

What is lymphatic drainage for your face?

To understand how at-home lymphatic drainage facials work, you first need to have a basic understanding of what your lymphatic system is and how it operates. According to the Cleveland Clinic, your lymphatic system is a network of tissues, vessels, and organs — including your lymph nodes — that maintain fluid balance in your body, absorb fats and help to remove waste and toxins.

“The lymphatic system doesn’t have a built-in pump like our circulatory system does with the heart, so it relies on movement and pressure to keep things flowing,” says Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist at Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan. “When that system becomes a bit sluggish, which can happen with age, diet, or even just day-to-day factors, fluid and waste can build up — including in your face.”

This build up can make your face look puffy and saggy. One way to get things moving is through gentle manual stimulation, also called lymphatic drainage massage. This can help those built up fluids move and reduce the appearance of puffiness, says Henry.

To perform lymphatic drainage on your face, you can use your hands or a tool like a gua sha stone or brush, says Kylee Kintis, a licensed esthetician at FarmHouse Fresh, an organic skin care brand.

What are the benefits of lymphatic drainage for your face?

As mentioned, the lymphatic system plays a role in maintaining fluid balance. “When there is an accumulation of fluid, it can lead to puffy and dull skin,” says Kintis. “Lymphatic drainage is a great way to reduce this puffiness and sculpt your face. With just a few minutes of facial massage, you can improve the appearance of your skin [It] can appear more lifted and brightened through increased circulation and the movement of fluid.”

The massage can encourage blood flow, which in turn, helps bring oxygen and nutrients to skin tissue, adds Henry. This increase of blood flow also helps reduce inflammation.

What tools are used for a lymphatic drainage facial?

If you’d prefer not to use your hands to try a lymphatic drainage facial at home, consider one of these tools. They are all intended to be used to massage your face and have greater than a four-star average rating from at least 1,000 shoppers.

I use this gua sha tool every single morning. It’s made from self-cooling stone, so it feels refreshing on the skin. The slightly curved shape fits comfortably in my hand and it is contoured to hug my jawline or cheekbones nicely as I glide it over my face. It also comes with a case to store it in between uses.

If your skin is on the duller side, consider choosing a lymphatic brush over a gua sha. According to Kintis, the texture of the soft bristles can gently exfoliate your skin as you move it over your face. The brush has curved bristles to hug the planes of your face and bumps built into it to massage. It also has an ergonomic handle and comes with a cover for the bristles so they don’t get dirty between uses.

This set comes with two different massagers. One is shaped like the letter “Y” and has two balls at the end of it. You can rub it along your jawline and cheekbones to massage those areas. The other tool is shaped like a “T” and can be used in upward motions anywhere on your neck or face. Both tools have a vibrating function (you’ll need to put one AA battery in each). Reviewers say the vibrating is relaxing and helps boost circulation.

Not only does this set come with a stone gua sha tool you can use for massage, it also includes a face roller with a head that you can stash in the freezer to make cold, and then use to massage your face. One reviewer says the combo of ice and massage is a “game changer when it comes to combating puffiness and inflammation.”

How to try at-home lymphatic drainage for your face

Want to try giving yourself a lymphatic drainage facial? It’s actually pretty easy. That said, to get the maximum benefits, there are a few things you need to know. Here’s how to make sure you are doing it correctly.

Pick the right tool: You can use a gua sha stone, roller, sculpted brush or your hands. If you use your hands, just make sure they are clean so you aren’t transferring bacteria to your skin and causing breakouts.

You can use a gua sha stone, roller, sculpted brush or your hands. If you use your hands, just make sure they are clean so you aren’t transferring bacteria to your skin and causing breakouts. Add some lubrication: Before you begin massaging your face, Kintis suggests applying a serum or face oil to help your fingers or tool glide more easily over the skin.

Before you begin massaging your face, Kintis suggests applying a serum or face oil to help your fingers or tool glide more easily over the skin. Massage in the right direction: “The key is to follow the natural direction of lymph flow,” says Henry. “On the face, that generally means moving outward from the center. For example, on the forehead you would sweep toward the temples and under the eyes you would gently move outward toward the temples as well.”

“The key is to follow the natural direction of lymph flow,” says Henry. “On the face, that generally means moving outward from the center. For example, on the forehead you would sweep toward the temples and under the eyes you would gently move outward toward the temples as well.” Be gentle: Being too aggressive may have the opposite effect that you want and could irritate skin. “The pressure should be light and consistent, not aggressive,” says Henry. Likewise, you don’t want to massage for too long, which could also irritate skin. Both Kintis and Henry agree that a few minutes is all you need.

Frequently asked questions Is there anyone who should avoid lymphatic drainage facials? It is always a good idea to check with your doctor before trying lymphatic drainage — especially if you have any health conditions. “Anyone with an active infection, recent surgery, or inflammatory skin condition should avoid it,” says Henry. “I would also be cautious in patients with certain medical conditions, including cancers affecting the face or lymphatic system.” How long do the results of lymphatic drainage last? “You’ll notice immediate results after giving yourself a lymphatic drainage massage,” says Kintis. “Since fluid is being moved, you may see a sudden decrease in puffiness. The cheekbones and jawline may appear more defined while fine lines can look more flattened out. This movement also encourages blood circulation resulting in a flushed, glowing appearance.” However, results aren’t permanent and you should only expect them to last for about a day — unless, of course, you repeat the treatment every day.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Michelle Henry is a board-certified dermatologist at Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan. Kylee Kintis is a licensed esthetician at FarmHouse Fresh, an organic skin care brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about double cleansing, taking care of the skin on your hands, spicule skin care and more. For this story, I spoke with skin experts on the benefits of lymphatic drainage massage on the face.

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