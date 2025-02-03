IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

January bestsellers: readers’ favorite moisturizers, lip balms and more

Here are the bestselling products we covered in January.

Aksha Mittapalli

NBC Select readers bought moisturizers, dog treats, N-95 masks and more in January.
NBC Select readers bought moisturizers, dog treats, N-95 masks and more in January.Grace & Stella; Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

Here at NBC Select, we kicked off 2025 by prioritizing self care and reflection: we launched our Dry (Skin) January coverage, asked experts about the best apps for productivity and looked back on our favorite products from 2024. We also looked into how to clean all your everyday essentials in the new year, including pillows, jewelry and makeup brushes. And just in case you forgot to mark your calendars for Valentine’s Day, our editors rounded up plenty of unique and sentimental gifts that’ll spark joy for everyone.

To give you an idea of what our NBC Select readers gravitated toward this month, I rounded up the bestselling products our editors covered in January.

Selected.Our top picks

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Cetaphil Face and Body Moisturizer

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Body Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Mederma Advanced Scar Gel

Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit

Kelo-cote Advanced Formula Scar Gel

Honeywell N-95 Mask

Crest Pro-Health Clean Mint Toothpaste

3M Aura N-95 Mask

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

Dr. Dan’s Cortibalm

SmartBones SmartSticks

Care Touch Lens Wipes

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an editorial intern for NBC Select who has written gift guides and sales coverage during Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To compile this list, I included bestselling products among our NBC Select readers that we covered in January.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.

Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

Ring Battery Doorbell (newest model)

$59.99
$99.99
Amazon
Now 40% off
Aksha Mittapalli

Aksha Mittapalli is an intern for Select on NBC News. She frequently covers evergreen article updates, gift guides and deals posts.

Deal of the Day
Deal of the Day

Ring Battery Doorbell (newest model)

$59.99
$99.99
Amazon
Now 40% off