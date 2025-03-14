Earlier this week, the FDA announced that 95 skin care products on the market containing benzoyl peroxide may be at risk for something called benzene contamination, which means they contain at least small amounts of the carcinogen commonly found in cigarette smoke and gasoline.

Amongst the products listed? La Roche-Posay’s popular Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment. Though the FDA did not demand this product be recalled, La Roche-Posay did a voluntary recall. If you look online, you’ll see the product is now listed as being discontinued. Below, find more details on what this announcement from the FDA means, other products that were named as having possible benzene contamination and a list of acne spot treatments you can use in place of La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment.

SKIP AHEAD Why were some acne treatments recalled? | Highly rated acne spot treatments to use instead | Why trust NBC Select

Why were some acne treatments recalled?

A few days ago, the FDA released a report that noted that 95 different acne products may have possible benzene contamination. All of the products listed contained benzoyl peroxide, which experts have previously told us can help to treat breakouts. The FDA decided to do a bunch of testing because last year, a third-party testing facility had reported they had found high levels of the carcinogen benzene in many products containing benzoyl peroxide and they asked the FDA to recall them. The FDA then decided to do their own testing and found fewer products than previously suggested had small amounts of possible benzene contamination.

Some of the products listed as having possible benzene contamination included:

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion

In their announcement, the FDA noted that the dangers of benzene depend on how long you’re exposed to it and the amounts you are exposed to. They also stressed that developing cancer because of exposure to benzene through acne products is very low.

The FDA did not demand any of the companies with products listed to issue a recall. Even still, many brands — including La Roche-Posay — decided to do a voluntary recall. These recalls are on a retail level, not a consumer level. This means they are being taken off the shelf, but consumers who own these products are not notified or instructed to do anything.

Best acne spot treatments to use instead

If you’re looking for a replacement for La Roche-Posay’s spot treatment, we have a number to consider. All of the products below have either been recommended to us in the past by experts, are a favorite of an NBC Select staffer or are highly rated — and none of them appeared on the list of 95 products the FDA called out for possible benzene contamination.

This spot treatment was our Wellness Award winner for best acne treatment and is a staff favorite. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson says the gel is gentle yet effective on her acne. Rather than benzoyl peroxide, it contains 0.1% adapalene, an over-the-counter retinoid often used to treat acne breakouts and blackheads.

Though this spot treatment made our list of best acne treatments for teens, it can be used at any age. It contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, which inhibits bacteria from spreading, according to the experts we interviewed. It can be used morning or night and starts working immediately, according to the brand.

This treatment, which experts recommended in our guide to spot treatments, uses salicylic acid to unclog pores and reduce blemishes, according to the brand. It also contains thyme and pine extracts to hydrate and goes on clear so you can wear it undetected during the day.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin is a fan of Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion and says she puts it on all her breakouts before bed. It has a quick-drying formula that is best applied by dipping a cotton swab into the bottle — all the way to the bottom — and directly dabbing it onto your skin, according to the brand.

One of our favorite pimple patches, experts told us that they like that they have micro darts filled with salicylic acid, niacinamide and oligopeptide-76 to help the ingredients get in there and do their job. They also contain hyaluronic acid to prevent drying or scabbing as blemishes heal.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

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