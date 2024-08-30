Ulta’s Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event is almost over. The brand’s final week of its three-week long sales event is underway, giving you opportunities to save up to 50% across skin care, hair care and makeup categories. Deals change daily, so you only have 24 hours to purchase your favorite items once they go on sale.

As a beauty reporter for NBC Select, I frequently cover sales from Ulta, Sephora and Dermstore, so I know which skin- and hair-care deals are worth it. To help you stay up-to-date with these rotating deals, I highlighted products I’ve previously reported on that are expert-recommended or NBC Select-staff favorites. This week, Utla’s discounting popular products from Dermalogica, Osea, Igk and more. Keep in mind that the availability of certain products may fluctuate; if you see something you like, don’t wait to buy it, as it may sell out.

SKIP AHEAD September 13 sales | September 14 sales | September 15 sales | September 16 sales | September 17 sales | September 18 sales | September 19 sales

The best Ulta sales on Sept. 13

Dermalogica makes some of our favorite exfoliators, including this option, which cleanses the skin, unclogs pores and combats potential damage from environmental aggressors. This is due to the alpha hydroxy acids and charcoal in its formula, according to the brand. Unlike most exfoliants — this requires a bit of DIYing since it comes in powder form, but when you wet the powder, it forms into a creamy paste. The powder form also makes it easy to travel with because you don’t have to worry about the TSA’s liquids rules.

This thick styling cream adds moisture to curly, coily and tightly textured hair while simultaneously defining the curls without weighing them down. Reviewers say it doesn’t leave their hair feeling crunchy and instead makes their curls feel softer. They also love its subtle sweet, floral scent and how it lingers in their hair — it has notes of neroli, rose and patchouli.

Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event Sept. 13 deals

The best Ulta sales on Sept. 14

Give your hair and scalp a deep clean without compromising your skin with this color-safe shampoo from Seen, which is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, acne- and eczema-prone skin. Using a silicone alternative that fights frizz skin-soothing ingredients, this shampoo minimizes frizz, reduces breakage, improves flaky, dry scalps, according to the brand. If you get it on your face and body, you don’t have to worry since it can also combat acne, according to Seen.

This hydrating hair mask is great for those with fine to medium hair, and dry or damaged hair since it fights frizz and strengthens hair so that you’re left with soft, smooth and shiny hair without it being weighed down or looking greasy, according to the brand. If you have thicker hair, consider this option, which functions similarly but has more heavyweight moisturizing ingredients. Regardless of your hair texture, both masks have a rose scent with notes of bergamot, lychee and more.

Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event Sept. 14 deals

The best Ulta sales on Sept. 15

Origin’s vitamin C serum evens out skin tone and texture, and plumps the skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say that despite its higher price point, the serum doesn’t have an unpleasant odor, absorbs easily and quickly into the skin and is effective at improving discoloration and adding a glowy finish to their skin.

This expert-recommended leave-in conditioner is suitable for all hair types and textures and uses proteins to repair and soften damaged hair strands. It also reduces flyaways and improves manageability, according to the brand. While leave-ins can come in different formulations, this option comes in a lightweight spray form, which is often easier to apply, according to experts in our guide to the best leave-in conditioners.

Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event Sept. 15 deals

The best Ulta sales on Sept. 16

This hydrating eye cream moisturizes the under-eye area and supports the skin barrier (which is key for hydration, protection and replenishing lipids — one of the building blocks of our skin) with ceramides and squalane. It also plumps and improves skin elasticity with ingredients like caffeine and peptides, according to the brand. Reviewers say this gel-like cream doesn’t irritate the sensitive under-eye area and love that a little goes a long way, with one tub lasting a long time.

This night cream uses a retinol alternative to improve fine lines (without causing irritation), and a blend of other ingredients to firm, plump and hydrate the skin overnight, according to the brand. Reviewers say it has a natural lavender scent and that their skin looks and feels softer, smoother and bouncier after using it.

Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event Sept. 16 deals

The best Ulta sales on Sept. 17

Regardless of whether you’re new to chemical peels, this fragrance-free, twice-a-week treatment is suitable for beginners of all skin types. Using acids including lactic and glycolic acid (along with other ingredients), the peel smooths out your skin, improves dullness and reduces dark spots and fine lines, according to the brand. All you have to do is leave it for five to 20 minutes (depending on your skin’s tolerance), rinse and apply a moisturizer, according to Beekman 1802.

Weighing less than a pound, this ergonomic and compact hair dryer makes blow-drying your hair and styling it easier since it’s lightweight, putting less strain on your arms and shoulders, according to the brand. Reviewers say that using this hot tool is more convenient than other options because it also reduces how long it takes for their wet hair to dry and notice that their hair has more shine with less frizz and flyaways. The hair dryer has three speeds, three temperature settings, a cool shot button and three attachments, including a diffuser.

Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event Sept. 17 deals

The best Ulta sales on Sept. 18

Although I love several of Patchology under-eye patches, these cooling ones are my favorite because they depuff my under-eyes. They feel slightly slimy because of the serum they sit in, but they don’t slip around or fall as I get ready, so they can target the bags under my eyes, making them more awake without disruption. I love putting these in the fridge before I wear them to enhance the cooling effect. It’s a great way for me to destress in the morning and it helps prime my face for my skin care and makeup.

This is one of the most recent dry shampoos I’ve incorporated into my hair care routine. It leaves my hair smelling and looking clean despite going g days between hair washes. One of my favorite things about this is how easy it is to blend into my hair, so I’m not left with prominent white patches on my dark brown hair.

Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event Sept. 18 deals

The best Ulta sales on Sept. 19

Reviewers say this mineral sunscreen helps with their oily and acne-prone skin because of its matte finish. In addition to having broad-spectrum coverage and SPF 40, it has a whipped texture that feels lightweight and easily blends into all skin tones without leaving a white cast, according to the brand.

This gel-cream face mask hydrates, firms and reduces the appearance of fine lines and pores by creating a cooling effect on the skin that mimics cryotherapy, according to the brand. After rinsing off the mask, reviewers say their skin feels refreshed and smoother and say it’s even a great gift for loved ones.

Ulta Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event Sept. 19 deals

Frequently asked questions When does Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event end? The three-week event, which started on August 30, will end on September 19. How long do deals last? During Ulta’s 21-day event, deals last for one day only. Each day, a new set of products will go on sale, so make sure you grab your favorites when they are available since they are exclusive to that specific date. Daily deals will end precisely at 11:59 p.m. CT and switch to the next day’s offer at midnight CT. Is the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Event in-store or online? You can shop the sale in-store and online, but some deals are online only. Do you have to be an Ulta Beauty Rewards member to shop? No. However, if you are a Diamond or Platinum member, you get one day of early access in-store (coupon needed) and online (must be signed in.) With these two membership levels, you also get free shipping with a purchase of any of these daily deals during the 21-day event. How often does Ulta host its 21 Days of Beauty Event? Ulta hosts a few sales annually, but the 21 Days of Beauty Event happens biannually. The first one typically happens in the spring and late summer/early autumn.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers beauty and wellness sales including Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event as well as Sephora’s Savings Event, Target Circle Week, and Amazon Prime Day. I curated this list by looking at all of Ulta’s deals and sales for the last week of the event and pulled out the best ones from my previous coverage that I think NBC Select readers should know about.

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