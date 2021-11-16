Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Macy’s is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade, but it hosts another big event in November: its Black Friday sale, which will officially take place from Nov. 23-27. Leading up to the official Black Friday sale, the retailer has been dropping weeklong early-access deals, including a new slate of discounts starting today. Right now, you can shop discounted items online from brands like Cuisinart and Sealy, with products like small kitchen appliances, mattresses and more.

Macy’s is one of many retailers giving customers the opportunity to shop early Black Friday deals this year, joining Target, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. A recent survey from the NPD Group found that more than four in 10 U.S. consumers had already purchased holiday gifts by October of this year, and 42 percent of respondents cited concerns around availability or store supplies as the motivation for doing so. Retailers are preparing for global supply chain issues to impact shipping, warehouse space and staffing during the holiday season. With supply chain issues and other factors like rising prices, some are even limiting the number of discounts available.

You’ll be able to shop Macy’s Black Friday sale both in stores and online, but the retailer won’t be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving. We combed through Macy’s early-access deals and sales to recommend discounts to shop based on previous coverage and Select reader interest.

Macy’s Black Friday 2021: Best sales to shop

You can browse a list of Macy’s Black Friday deals and sales online, but remember that some won’t be available until Nov. 23. To give you a preview of what to look out for, we curated a list based on our past coverage and in alignment with Select reader interest. Each sale includes multiple deals, but not every single one is going to be the best deal around. And note that while some deals and sales span the whole month of November, others are only offered for up to a week.

Macy’s Black Friday 2021: Best deals to shop

We referenced our previous coverage and expert guidance to round up the best deals on products Select readers have shown interest in. We also evaluated the quality of each sale using the price tracker Honey to find deals at their lower recent price.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

Designed with the brand’s ice yarn fabric, Primo says this mattress offers cooling properties to regulate body temperature while you’re sleeping. Its 3-inch, gel-infused memory foam layer offers support and relieves pressure from areas like your shoulders and hips, while the 9-inch, high-density foam base layer and 2-inch, soft foam layer add cushioning. The bottom of the mattress is also covered in anti-slip fabric so you can place it directly on the floor without it moving around, according to Primo. To protect the inside layers, the mattress is built with a fire-resistant barrier. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King, and it comes with one or two pillows depending on which size mattress you order.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

While the weather may be too cold for gardening outdoors in many parts of the country, you can grow plants and herbs indoors this winter with the AeroGarden Harvest Slim. The countertop greenhouse boasts LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off, and the device reminds you when to feed and water your plants, according to the company. It comes with a six-pod Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit, which includes basil, dill, mint and more, as well as liquid plant food. The AeroGarden Harvest Slim comes in Pink, Black, White and Sage.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

According to Kalorik, this air fryer oven utilizes the brand’s Turbo Maxx technology to cook food quickly. It’s constructed with upper and lower heating elements, as well as an optimized airflow system and turbo fan to provide even heat distribution, the brand says. The appliance reaches up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has a 26-quart capacity that can fit two racks at once. You can choose from 21 preset functions that are designed for everything from pizza to vegetables. It comes with several accessories, including an oil tray, roasting rack, air frying basket and rotisserie spit. The air fryer oven sports glass French doors, and its auto-shutoff safety feature turns the machine off when the doors are open.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

This Tools of the Trade cookware set includes a 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepan, 5-quart stockpot, 9.5-inch sauté pan and 8-inch fry pan. It also comes with a slotted turner, large spoon, pasta server and steamer. All the stainless steel pieces are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, according to the company.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

This Highland dining table set includes a rectangular dining table and four X Back dining chairs. It's made of hardwood with anigre veneers. For larger households, it comes in a 7-piece option, as well.

