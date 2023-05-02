19 best Mother's Day gifts, according to Select staff moms

No matter how well you know your mother figure’s interests and tastes, finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift doesn’t always come easy. While trying to come up with recommendations for unique gifts, last minute gifts, personalized gifts and more, we realized the best people who could recommend gifts for moms were, in fact, moms themselves.

We enlisted the help of Select staffers’ mother figures to curate a list of mom-approved gift ideas for Mother’s Day. They provided us with a plethora of recommendations across price points and product categories to give you gift idea inspiration.

The best mom-approved Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2023

To help you with your Mother’s Day shopping, we rounded up a selection of gifts our mother figures love. We also grouped them by product category so you’re able to skip to the section that aligns most with your mom’s interests.

Mom-approved beauty and wellness gifts

Select’s Rebecca Rodriguez says her brother bought her and her mom the Foreo Luna 3, and they’ve both been hooked on the device since they first tried it. The smart facial cleansing brush pairs with the Foreo app to offer a series of guided massage treatments. One side of the brush has silicone bristles to scrub dirt, oil, dead skin and makeup off skin, while the other side has silicone ridges to help smooth lines and wrinkles. Your mother figure can pair the water-resistant brush with their favorite face wash, and it’s available in three styles, each designed for a specific skin type: sensitive, combination and normal.

My mom loves experimenting with at-home skin care devices, and the Solawave, a rechargeable red light therapy wand, was on her wish list for a while. My family bought it for her earlier this year and she’s used it every day since. The wand mimics the effects of a facial massage using microcurrent technology to reduce the appearance of puffiness, and the warmth offered by the wand’s head can help increase the absorption of skin care products, reduce redness and brighten under eye circles, according to the brand. If your mom is also looking for a new serum to try, you can purchase the wand with Solawave’s Renew Complex Serum, which is formulated with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera.

Most moms agree that you can’t go wrong with a self-pampering product. The Revlon hot air brush is one of my mom’s favorite hair tools that she says helps her achieve a shiny, volumized blowout in half the time it takes her using a traditional blow dryer. The brush offers three heat settings and an oval 4.5-inch barrel brush head.

Mom-approved home gifts

Select updates editor Mili Godio noticed her mom needed a pillow upgrade, so she bought her this option from Casper — Godio owns many of the brand’s products herself, including the brand’s Glow Light. Casper’s Original Pillow is filled with microfiber and has a cotton cover with a percale weave, which increases airflow to keep sleepers cool, according to the brand. The cover is also removable and machine-washable. You can purchase the pillow in standard or king sizes.

My mom and aunt are both fans of Vitruvi’s ceramic Stone Diffuser. Its simple yet elegant design makes it a functional piece of home decor, and it can scent rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand. Moms can choose between four- and eight-hour run times, and the diffuser automatically shuts off when it runs out of water. It also has a built-in ambient LED light.

For candle lovers, my mom recommends Voluspa — there are dozens of scents to choose from, and candles are available in a variety of sizes and container types. The brand’s Santal Vanille Candle has a warm, sweet fragrance and it comes in an embossed glass bowl with a lid. Your mother figure can burn it for up to 50 hours, according to the brand.

If a flower bouquet is on your Mother’s Day shopping list, consider pairing it with a vase that your mom can use for years to come — editor Christina Colizza’s mom says that while flowers are nice, she prefers to receive a gift that lasts. Ceramic vases like these are beautiful and decorative, so your mother figure can display one on a mantle, desk, shelf or table in their home. The vases come in five sizes, each with a different shape and color, allowing you to purchase the one that best fits your mom’s personal style.

Select writer Barbara Booth received this basket from her daughter, and it’s since become one of her favorite gardening tools. The basket gives Booth a place to put fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs after she harvests them. It’s designed with a wooden frame and has a vinyl-coated metal mesh bottom.

Mom-approved kitchen gifts

Rodriguez’s mom loves her Smeg Milk Frother — its retro, mid-century look and electric induction heating system make it a stylish and functional add to a coffee lover’s countertop. The milk frother comes with a removable, dishwasher-safe stainless steel jug, lid and whisks. There’s measuring marks inside the jug, which has a 20-ounce heating and 8.5-ounce frothing capacity. The appliance can froth both warm and cold milk.

Booth says Caraway’s bakeware set is on her wish list since she already owns the brand’s cookware set. Depending on your budget, you can purchase a set with five or 11 pieces of bakeware, including an assortment of baking sheets, muffin tins, square and rectangular pans and cake pans. Each of the bakeware pieces in this set has a nonstick, non-toxic coating and is oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Caraway’s bakeware sets are on the pricier side, so if you’re looking for a more affordable gift, you can buy individual pieces of bakeware from the brand between $40 and $60.

‘Graze’ by Suzanne Lenzer

This charcuterie cookbook is also on Booth’s wish list: “I love to entertain, so it will not only give me great ideas but will also look great in my kitchen,” she says. The cookbook is filled with dishes and snacks designed for grazing, which the author describes as “tapas-style eating.” Your mom will find recipes that can feed both small and large parties, in addition to savory and sweet foods.

Mom-approved tech gifts

“Besides her phone, the Amazon Echo Dot is definitely my mom’s most-used piece of technology,” says social media intern Caitlin Cusak. The smart speaker has Amazon Alexa built-in, allowing your mother figure to use voice commands to check the weather, monitor deliveries, find new recipes and listen to music without lifting a finger. Moms can also use it to call loved ones who have the Alexa app or an Echo device.

Editor Nishka Dhawan bought her mom this Bluetooth speaker since she enjoys listening to music while cooking. It offers up to 20 hours of play time on a single charge, according to the brand, and includes adjustable treble and bass settings. The speaker is also water-resistant, allowing your mother figure to use it by the pool, beach or bath.

Aura’s Wi-Fi-enabled digital frame is a great gift for moms in all walks of life, says CNBC Select senior reporter Elizabeth Gravier. It displays photos and videos of your mom’s favorite memories on its 10.1-inch HD screen, which they can upload from their phone once they download the companion app. Your mother figure can also give loved ones access to add photos and videos to the frame’s library, making for a fun surprise when a new one pops up on their device, Gravier says.

This portable battery pack can magnetically connect to the iPhone 12 or newer models for safe and easy wireless charging. Your mom can charge their battery pack separately from their phone, or, using a 20W or higher power adapter, charge both at the same time. Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez’s mom raved about hers so much that Rodriguez bought her own. Additionally, the charger won’t interfere with credit cards or key fobs, according to Apple.

Mom-approved apparel and accessory gifts

“There are so many diaper bags out there, but each one had some sort of flaw: Too big, too small, not enough pockets, no easy access. I heard about Dagne Dover’s Indi Diaper Backpack through a fellow mom, and I am so excited to take it with me anywhere I go,” says photo editor Becca Delman. The brand sent her a bag to try and she says wearing it makes her feel like a stylish, cool mom. The bag’s multiple pockets allow her to fit all the supplies her 16-month-old son needs, and she even has room to store some items for herself. “The lightweight material is easy to clean and the hidden laptop pocket is such a bonus,” Delman says. The backpack, which has clips that attach to a stroller, is available in small, medium and large sizes, and it comes with a mini changing mat and extra removable pouches.

For moms who travel often, Booth recommends this weekender bag for its many pockets. The bag has a separate bottom compartment to store shoes, as well as a detachable shoulder strap and luggage bar slot. The bag also fits under the seat of an airplane, according to the brand, so your mom can use it as a carry-on.

Godio bought her mom this backpack from Calpak, one of our favorite AAPI-owned brands, to take on international trips. “It’s so sturdy and has a ton of space to easily fit her laptop and several other essentials,” Godio says. The backpack is made from faux leather and has a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve, plus a luggage trolley sleeve. Its interior pockets can hold water bottles, toiletry bags, tech accessories and more.

Booth wears this mid-rise skort while running errands or when playing golf or pickleball. It’s made from a breathable UPF 50+ fabric and has a bamboo shorts liner, plus an elastic waistband with a back pocket. The skort is machine-washable and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor for Select who has written numerous gift guides for Select since 2020, including the best Mother’s Day flowers, unique Mother’s Day gifts and Mother’s Day kitchen gifts. To recommend the best mom-approved gifts for Mother’s Day, Malin got recommendations from Select staffers’ mother figures.

