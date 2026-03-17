If you’re slowly working on improving your at-home coffee brewing talents, then you’ll be glad to know that the popular Nespresso vertuo Pop+ espresso machine is on sale.

Right now you can get the coffee maker for more than 20 percent off at Amazon, making it less than $100. The appliance comes in several styles and is even available in a version with a milk frother. Its small size also makes it great for homes with limited counter space and it also brews coffee over ice, so you’ll be able to enjoy coffee whether it’s warm or cold out.

Read on to learn more about why this deal is worth it, plus all of the appliance’s features, which make it great for any aspiring home barista.

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ is probably one of the most popular espresso machines on the market at the moment, and it definitely deserves the hype. At 14 x 8.6 x 10 inches, it’s a compact appliance, making it compatible with apartments, boats or a dedicated coffee bar area. It’s also available in several styles, including limited-edition versions.

The appliance makes coffee in 5-, 8- and 12-ounce servings and single or double shots of espresso. It also has a removable 25-fluid-ounce water reservoir on the side, a descaling alert (so you know when it’s time to clean the machine) and it comes with 12 complimentary capsules.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth it because the appliance has thousands of positive reviews and compared to competitor espresso machines, such as Breville, it’s much more affordable and makes more than just espresso. It’s also a great size for a small kitchen, and allows you to have room for other appliances, too. It’s also available in several styles and comes with free capsules .

$99 vs. $129

Best for people who love coffee and espresso but also have small kitchens or want room for other appliances

Makes coffee and espresso of multiple sizes and has a descaling alert

Comes with complimentary capsules

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, including coffee makers, air fryers, vacuums and more. I also cover deals for major sale events, including Amazon Prime Day.

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