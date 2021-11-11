Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you’re shopping for kitchen tools, coffee makers or sleep essentials this holiday season, there’s no shortage of new releases, sales and deals as Black Friday approaches. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Walmart have officially begun their Black Friday sales that’ll last throughout the remainder of the month, while Select reader favorite brands like Our Place — which is discounting its Always Pan, knives and dinnerware through Nov. 14 — and Casper are already hosting some of their biggest sales of the year.

Experts have emphasized the need to start your holiday shopping early in response to global supply chain issues that threaten delayed gifts, higher demand and skyrocketing prices across industries. And with so many new sales circling around right now, experts also told us waiting for last-minute sales and deals towards the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn’t a risk worth taking if you want your gifts to arrive on time.

To help you determine the best deals this Black Friday, price-tracking sites like Honey and CamelCamelCamel can show you a product’s price history, while cash-back sites like Rakuten can alert you about any cash-back offers from retailers.

New releases from Anker, Parade and Rothy’s

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Anker’s Soundcore brand launched the Soundcore Frames earlier this month, the latest addition to the lenses-turned-audio-device trend circling among brands like Bose and Amazon. The temples of the Soundcore Frames each have speakers that provide a similar immersive listening experience to that of wireless earbuds, according to the brand. There are 10 frame styles available, along with a quick release system that lets you conveniently switch them out. The brand says these glasses offer 5.5 hours of playback time on a single charge, as well as a private listening mode for taking calls and touch and voice controls.

The newly released Naked by Parade collection features seven colors based on celebrity makeup artist Fatimot Isadare’s most requested foundation shades, according to the brand. Among the styles featured in the collection are the Scoop Tank, High Rise Brief and High Rise Thong, all made from the brand’s recycled nylon fabric with an organic cotton lining. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and there’s also a Find Your Shade tool available for each product that lets you determine which color works for you.

If you’re looking for a cozy slipper to wear in the colder months, the Merino Slipper is the latest addition to Rothy’s sustainable shoe collection. The slippers are made from a blend of eco-friendly Merino wool — which is Responsible Wool Standard certified, according to the brand — and Rothy’s signature thread composed of upcycled plastic bottles. The insoles are also knit with Merino wool and the shoe features a fluffy sherpa lining for added warmth. They’re currently available in three colors: Birch Tan, Glacier Grey and Winter Berry. Last month, Rothy’s also released the Merino Ankle Boot and the men’s Merino Chelsea Boot.

Ongoing sales and deals to start your week

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer, retailers will continue to host an array of deals and sales that’ll offer some of the lowest prices of the year. Here are a few notable and ongoing sales across categories like beauty, bedding, clothing and more.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.