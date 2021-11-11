Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you’re lucky enough to be spending the holidays with grandma this year or have to do things virtually, now is a good time to start shopping: Between supply chain concerns and early Black Friday deals that are already underway, buying gifts now will help you save money and ensure your gifts arrive on time. If you aren’t even sure where to start looking for a gift for grandma, we’re here to help. From baking necessities to the latest (grandma-approved) technology, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gift options for all types of grandmas we think Select readers will also love.

The best gifts for grandma in 2021

To help you find the best gifts for your grandmother, we tapped into past Select expert guidance on items like heated blankets, kitchen accessories and rounded up other highly rated products.

This multi-use wrap soothes aches and pains and relaxes you with the smell of lavender, according to the brand. You can either pop it into the microwave for 90 seconds for a warm relief or chill it in the freezer for a refreshing feel. At 2 pounds, it’s relatively lightweight for a manageable amount of pressure.

For the nature-loving grandma, a clear bird feeder just might warm her heart. Unlike regular bird feeders that hang from a tree, this acrylic feeder sticks comfortably against the window of grandma’s choice, so she can watch the birds come and go from the comfort of her favorite chair. It holds 3 cups of birdseed, so it won’t need to be refilled as often as smaller options.

This timeless tennis bracelet is delicate enough for everyday wear and sparkly enough for special occasions. It has a larger center stone surrounded by a halo of cubic zirconia and features a lobster clasp for easy opening and closing, according to the brand.

Help her turn her bathroom into a relaxing and therapeutic spa oasis with this powerful shower head. With both fixed mount and handheld options that can run separately or at the same time, this shower system offers a total of 12 spray modes. The brand claims the massage function helps sooth muscle tension, promote restful sleep and increase flexibility. It has a 4.7-star rating from more than 3,800 reviews on Amazon.

With an oversized hood, two side pockets and a snap and zipper closure, this jacket can keep grandma warm and comfortable through the chilly winter months. It comes in four fall-themed colors, including Wine and Olive.

Grandmas are often in need of new spreads and dips to entertain their friends and family. From crackers to dressing to syrup, this gift basket is filled with Stone Kitchen’s bestsellers and could please all types of guests. The wooden basket it comes in could also double as a picnic basket during the summer months.

If she loves coloring and prefers to write down her appointments and family birthdays, this planner might be a good gift option. According to the brand, the weekly pages provide ample room to write down important dates, appointments and more. Gift it with a set of new colored pencils and a sharpener so she can start using on Jan. 1.

This heated blanket uses Secure Comfort Technology to automatically adjust its temperature based on the surrounding temperature of the room. It’s machine-washable and comes in several sizes and colors, including Sapphire, Tan, Garnet and Grey. At Bed Bath & Beyond, it boasts a 4.3-star average rating from 56 reviews.

Under-the-desk exercise equipment is popular now for those working from home, and it’s also a good way for seniors to get their blood pumping, as studies have shown. Eight levels of magnetic resistance gives her the flexibility to customize her workout, while the quiet belt drive won’t distract her with sound, according to the brand.

Why take the grandkids out for ice cream when it can be a fun at-home bonding experience? This ice cream machine can make your favorite frozen yogurt or ice cream in just 20 minutes, according to the brand — all you have to do is pop in the ingredients and press a button to get things going. It can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt or sorbet and the double-insulated freezer bowl eliminates the need for ice.

Help her keep track of her keys and wallet with a Tile tracker. The small device can be found through either her smartphone or a voice-activated system like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant — it makes a loud ringing noise for the user to follow to find their missing item. If it’s her phone she is missing, she can double-click the logo on the Tile device and her phone will ring.

A unique way to show she has grandkids who love her, this cute throw pillow can be displayed on a couch, bed or reading nook for all to enjoy. It’s fully customizable, too: It can hold more than 12 names, and the fabric and font colors can be changed to her liking. This can be purchased as a full pillow or just as a cover to put on one she already has.

For the technologically savvy grandma who still loves sticking important photos on the fridge, this instant photo printer might be a gift she’ll enjoy. The pocket-sized printer prints 4x6 photos straight from her smartphone and comes with an ink cartridge and 10 photo sheets to get her started. It can be used either plugged in or cordless.

If grandma is a coffee fiend and loves her K-Cup machine, help her display and organize her favorite pods in style. A convenient, spinning contraption, this carousel holds 35 cups and should blend seamlessly with any kitchen decor she already has. At 13 inches high, it’s about the same size as a paper towel holder, so it shouldn’t take up too much counter space.

The latest release from Fitbit, this activity tracker includes metrics like health information, an ECG app for heart health and a built-in GPS. According to the brand, it can hold a charge for up to a week, so she won’t have to stress about always remembering to have to plug it in. It also comes in three stylish colorways: Black with Graphite Stainless Steel, Lunar White with Soft Gold Stainless Steel and Steel Blue with Platinum Stainless Steel.

Give the gift of comfort and relaxation with a plush robe she can wear around the house. From Parachute, a brand known for its bedding, this robe features two front pockets, a wraparound tie and a thick collar. The cotton robe has a 4.2-star average rating from more than 2,200 reviews on Parachute.

With goodies including sea salt caramels, espresso martini drops and Sugarfina’s famous Champagne Bears, the individual boxes included in this holiday-themed candy box are small enough to throw in her purse for on-the-go snacking. She might even share with you if you’re lucky.

A unique letter-writing kit, this gift is one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2021. Inside the box are 20 notecards with a different life theme, like falling in love, friendship or family. The receiver is prompted to write down their life lessons learned and reflections for each topic on the cards and then gift the entire box to a grandchild when the time is right.

If your fondest memories with grandma are in the kitchen, she can be reminded of you and all those fun times together every time she puts on this apron. The words and colors are customizable, so she can really feel like you made it just for her.

From popular kitchen brand Instant Pot, this small air purifier is a great gift for her to keep around the house. The brand claims this device and HEPA filter remove 99.9 percent of viruses in the air as well as allergens, smoke and bacteria.

Help her elevate her baking game with these Williams Sonoma exclusive silicone pie crust molds. With five lattice designs ranging from herringbone to braid to basketweave, her pies will look as good as they taste.

This travel set includes a cleanser, serum, face and eye cream, many of the essentials that make up a typical nighttime routine. With ingredients like Moringa oleifera seed extract and hyaluronic acid, this quartet helps moisturize, brighten and rejuvenate skin, according to the brand.

Create a personalized family portrait puzzle for grandma to complete with up to 17 of your favorite family photos. Not only would the final product look great framed above her mantle, but according to Baylor College of Medicine, the act of completing a puzzle also has many health benefits, such as exercising the brain, calming the body and improving motor skills. Sizes range from 60 pieces to over 1,000 pieces.

Available in seven different color options like Cotton Candy, Dark Fig and Blue Lagoon, these compression socks are great for daily walks, traveling or just hanging around. According to the brand, they are supportive for both the legs and feet. For every pair of socks sold, the brand donates a pair to a homeless shelter, so this is also a gift that gives back.

New for 2021, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 works with Alexa, has a rechargeable battery and includes night vision for late-night visitors. Its new feature, called Pre-Roll is just that: a few extra seconds recorded before the motion detector feature kicks in. With the app, she can see who is at her door without leaving the couch and speak to whomever is outside. Extend your gift by offering to set it up for her and teach her how to use it.

