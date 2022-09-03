Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, a well-known gaming laptop company debuts a foldable laptop, a headphones brand drops a new pair of hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) headphones, a kitchen brand offers a new cookware collection, a bedroom furniture company launches an upcycled headboard and more.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Petco and PetSmart release Halloween collections

What we bought this week

My parents got me these Alo leggings for my birthday and I love them! I'm literally wearing them now. (I take them off less than I should.) They're surprisingly sculpting and they don't roll down when I'm doing my HIIT workouts. I also love that they're high-rise and ribbed — they really do hold everything in. — Morgan Greenwald, senior editor

Courtesy Gabriella DePinho

I'm normally not one to cover up pimples, but in light of the worst acne breakout I’ve had in years, I bought e.l.f.’s flawless satin foundation at the recommendation of a friend. It’s easy to find at your local CVS — good news for me because I didn’t want to splurge. It gave me good coverage (without feeling caked on) and, even better, it didn't dry out my skin or make my acne worse. — Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend rice cookers, we spoke to restaurant owners and cookbook authors about how to pick the best model. To recommend air mattresses, we spoke to sleep doctors about materials to look for and how to make the most of your sleep on an air mattress. To recommend natural deodorants, we spoke to dermatologists about who should use natural deodorants and how effective deodorants are.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.