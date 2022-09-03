Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
This week, a well-known gaming laptop company debuts a foldable laptop, a headphones brand drops a new pair of hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) headphones, a kitchen brand offers a new cookware collection, a bedroom furniture company launches an upcycled headboard and more.
New this week
- Asus debuted the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop with a foldable screen. Depending on how much space you want to use, you can fold the laptop onto its side, you can lay it entirely flat (using a Bluetooth keyboard to type) or you can hold the folded laptop vertically, like a book.
- Jabra released the Elite 5, a new pair of hybrid ANC headphones that can connect to two devices at once. The Elite 5 has six built-in microphones for better-sounding calls, Jabra says, and its IP55 rating protects it against dust and water. Jabra says the headphones come with 7 hours of battery, too.
- Pampered Chef launched The Brilliance Nonstick Cookware Collection, a line with two cookware sets (a 2-piece and a 5-piece) and a healthy ten-year guarantee. If you’re looking for individual items instead, the collection offers a stock pot, a frying pan and a sauce pan, among other options.
- Thuma introduced The Headboard, which is made of 100% upcycled wood that “pairs exclusively with The Bed,” the brand says. It comes in three colors: Walnut, Natural and Espresso, so you can match it more easily to the rest of your room.
- Solo Stove, a brand we’ve recommended in our guide to Father’s Day grilling gifts, released the Mesa Fire Pit, a “tabletop” fire pit that the brand says is ideal for compact outdoor spaces. The fire pit can burn pellets, wood or “any fuel on hand,” according to Solo Stove, and it comes with its own stand.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- Coach Outlet is offering up to 70% off, plus an additional 15% off with code SUNNY15 at checkout until Sept. 7 for its Labor Day Sale.
- Pottery Barn is offering up to 70% off during its Labor Day Warehouse Sale through Sept. 7.
- The Home Depot is offering discounts on select items through Sept. 5 for its Labor Day event.
Shopping news: Petco and PetSmart release Halloween collections
- Dick’s Sporting Goods has partnered with SidelineSwap, an online shop for athletes to buy and sell used gear. Together, the companies will hold 50 trade-in events at Dick’s stores across the country before the end of the year, where customers can exchange their old gear for Dick’s gift cards.
- PetSmart has launched The Halloween Shop, which features a spooky selection of costumes, toys, treats, accessories and items for your animals, like the Hip Doggie Bumble Bee Dog Sweater and Thrills and Chills Halloween Clown Ball Pit, among others.
- Likewise, Petco has released their Bootique Halloween pet collection with 440 toys, treats and other items including reflective and lit night safety gear.
What we bought this week
My parents got me these Alo leggings for my birthday and I love them! I'm literally wearing them now. (I take them off less than I should.) They're surprisingly sculpting and they don't roll down when I'm doing my HIIT workouts. I also love that they're high-rise and ribbed — they really do hold everything in. — Morgan Greenwald, senior editor
I'm normally not one to cover up pimples, but in light of the worst acne breakout I’ve had in years, I bought e.l.f.’s flawless satin foundation at the recommendation of a friend. It’s easy to find at your local CVS — good news for me because I didn’t want to splurge. It gave me good coverage (without feeling caked on) and, even better, it didn't dry out my skin or make my acne worse. — Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator
What we’ve recommended this week
- To recommend rice cookers, we spoke to restaurant owners and cookbook authors about how to pick the best model.
- To recommend air mattresses, we spoke to sleep doctors about materials to look for and how to make the most of your sleep on an air mattress.
- To recommend natural deodorants, we spoke to dermatologists about who should use natural deodorants and how effective deodorants are.
