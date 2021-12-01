Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Cyber Week saw plenty of last-minute deals available as retailers attempt to clear their inventory — and these ongoing sales follow a busy Cyber Monday, in which shoppers spent a total of $10.7 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics. But following expert recommendations to shop early for the holidays and growing awareness of global supply chain issues that spread out shopping to October and early November, Adobe reported for the first time ever that total online spending on Cyber Monday actually decreased compared to years prior. But despite this dip, retailers like Amazon and e-commerce platforms like Shopify saw record-breaking sales during the shopping holidays.

More spread out shopping could also impact the holiday season as a whole: Adobe predicts that the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 will rake in $207 billion, breaking a new record for e-commerce spending. Top selling categories throughout the holiday season include small kitchen appliances, video games and electronics like the Apple AirPods and laptops — most of which are still seeing some discounts across popular brands and retailers.

New launches from Keurig, Baloo Living and Jambys

If you’re still looking to give a thoughtful and unique gift during the holidays, here are a few recently launched items we think you’ll want to know about based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.

Keurig is now offering the ability to customize their coffee makers just in time for the holidays: The “My Keurig'' option lets you add names, monograms, designs and seasonal decor to select brewers using the customization tool. To customize your Keurig, you can either choose a design for a specific brewer model and then personalize it with colors and text, or you can choose a specific brewer yourself and then personalize it with the design, color and text of your choice. These personalized patterns can be applied to the K-Mini, K-Mini Plus and K-Slim brewers.

The customization does come at an additional cost: A personalized Keurig coffee maker costs $30 more than the same non-personalized model, starting at $109.

Eco-friendly home brand Baloo Living recently launched its 12-pound Weighted Throw Blanket, the lightest edition to its bestselling weighted blankets. The blanket is made with 100 percent cotton both in its interior and exterior, free from polyester and synthetic liners, the brand says. It comes in three colors — Pebble White, Clay and Thistle — each of which is dyed with natural plant ingredients like the extracts from flowering nutgall trees and ground nuts from cherry plum trees, according to the brand. The blanket is also machine-washable and dryer safe.

Jambys, a collection of self-proclaimed “performance activewear,” released several work-from-home comfort pieces like the Cozy Cloak, a blanket and hoodie hybrid. It features a foot pocket to keep your feet warm, side buttons and flowy sleeves, and it can pack up into its own pouch that can make a small pillow. The cloak is made from Jambys’ sustainable French Terry Micromodal fabric, which the brand says is soft, lightweight, stretchy and breathable. Alongside the Cozy Cloak, the brand also launched the long-sleeve version of its JamTee in an array of colors and patterns.

Ongoing Cyber Week sales to shop now

While some Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are extending through the week, experts told us good deals may not last towards the end of the week and recommended taking advantage of sales before brands and retailers run out of stock. Below you’ll find remaining Cyber Week sales that you can shop now.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.