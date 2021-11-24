Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s officially the meat of the holiday shopping season. Retailers are offering deep discounts in many sectors, but even with the savings, according to Experian, 30 percent of holiday shoppers said they’re stressed about shopping this time of year, an increase from 25 percent in 2020. On a similar note, 58 percent of shoppers said the holiday shopping season strains their finances.

At Select, we understand that shopping isn’t always sunshine and roses, especially during the busiest shopping season of the year. So throughout the holiday shopping season, we’ll be reporting on the best sales and deals, and we’ve released a host of gift guides to help guide shopping during the gift giving season.

New launches from Nest Bedding, Chicco and Troubadour

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are currently dominating the shopping space, we’re highlighting new launches we think you’ll want to know about, especially since you may be searching for holiday gifts in the weeks ahead.

Nest Bedding, a popular online mattress purveyor, announced a new program for their Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress (the company’s most popular mattress), as well two of their latex offerings, the Owl Natural Latex Hybrid and Finch Natural Latex mattresses: The company will send you a new comfort layer (top layer) for your mattress at any time (though they’ll only do this once, and you have to unzip the cover and replace it yourself). According to the company, replacing the comfort layer can extend the mattress’s lifespan, since the comfort layer degrades most over time, in contrast to deeper layers that aren’t as close to your body when sleeping.

Chicco releases new Duo Hybrid Baby Bottle

Chicco released a “hybrid” baby bottle, with a plastic outside and glass inside. According to the company, the plastic exterior provides durability and a “lightweight and comfortable” feel, while the glass interior prevents a baby’s milk from touching plastic, possibly reducing bad smells or taste and helping prevent chemicals released from plastic from contaminating the baby’s milk.

Troubadour debuts new Recycled Leather Briefcase

Troubadour Goods released a new version of their premium Pathfinder Slim Generation Briefcase, this one made from recycled leather rather than new leather. The company says that the recycled leather material is waterproof and should be durable (it comes with the company’s five-year guarantee). Troubadour also says that manufacturing the bag produces 70 percent fewer carbon emissions compared to bags made from brand-new leather. The briefcase is just 3.5 inches thick but has a 10-liter capacity and comes with a large external pocket and 14.2-by-10.6-inch laptop pocket.

Ongoing sales this week

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales continue to release this week, and even more are coming. These are sales that you can shop now and we think are worth considering based on Select reader interest.

Black Friday shopping deals are in full swing, and with Cyber Monday also right around the corner, there’s an avalanche of new sales and deals. And given the global supply chain issues we’ve seen in the headlines, experts have suggested that people finish their holiday shopping as soon as possible. To lessen the burden and make Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun and easy, we’re scanning deals and evaluating whether they’re worthwhile using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. We’ll continue to update our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubs with the best deals and sales.

