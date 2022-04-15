New & Notable from OXO and Smartmi

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

OnePlus, a favorite among Android users looking for an affordable, highly specced phone, has launched the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, expanding its selection of mobile devices. It’s available in two colors: Volcanic Black, which is available to purchase, and Emerald Forest, which is available for preorder. The brand said the OnePlus 10 Pro is its newest flagship smartphone and features the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. OnePlus said the phone is specifically suitable for gaming given its HyperBoost Gaming Engine, which speeds up the phone’s GPU and CPU. Beyond its latest phone, the brand's OnePlus Buds Pro are now available in a new color, too: Radiant Silver.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales to shop now

In apparel news, Amazon is expanding its Made For You custom T-shirt program with athletic shirts. The program asks you to input information about your height, weight and body type, as well as submit two photos. Then, through 3D imaging, the program creates a virtual body double of you to generate measurements for the shirt. You can customize its color, fabric, fit, neckline, sleeve and shirt length, as well as virtually try on the shirt before you purchase it. If you’re thinking about using a credit card to purchase T-shirts or anything else this month, we broke down everything you need to know about the best options this month. Check out our apparel front if you’re looking to update your closet beyond a new shirt — we've recommended men’s jeans, bikinis, silk sleepwear and more. Our colleagues at Shop TODAY also recently covered size-inclusive shapewear.

After launching its OXO Outdoor line in 2021 — which we previously covered — OXO is now updating its collection of products with tools, some of which replace last year’s models. Items include utensils like a silicone turner, spoon and tongs with a bottle opener, available individually or as a set that comes with a tool rest. The collection also features a Griddle Turner, Santoku Knife and Condiment Bottle Set, as well as an All-Purpose Scraper and Squeegee and a Cast Iron Grill Pan Brush with a Cleaning Cup.

Smartmi recently introduced the Air Purifier 2, which was designed for larger spaces compared to the Air Purifier 1 — the brand said the new model can clean areas as large as 484 square feet. The air purifier features a pre-filter, activated carbon filter and HEPA filter, as well as a built-in UV light that Smartmi said helps eliminate bacteria and viruses from your home. Smartmi’s Air Purifier 2 can be controlled via a companion app and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit. You can also choose from three modes while using it: Auto, Favorite and Sleep.

Smartmi is also currently offering a handful of deals on Amazon, including 25 percent off the Air Purifier 2 — you can get 10 percent off with the coupon on Amazon plus another 15 percent off with code SMARTMIC2.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25 percent off sitewide through April 19 with code REFRESH25.

is offering 25 percent off sitewide through April 19 with code REFRESH25. Cleancult is offering 30 percent off sitewide (excluding bundles) tomorrow through April 22 with code EASTER30.

is offering 30 percent off sitewide (excluding bundles) tomorrow through April 22 with code EASTER30. OnePlus is hosting a variety of sales through April 30. Notably, the OnePlus 9 is currently available for $130 off and the OnePlus Buds Z2 — the brand’s newest audio product — is currently available for $20 off.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.