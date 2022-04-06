New & Notable from Renpho and Alpyn Beauty

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Athletic wear company Fabletics has launched Sun Daze, a collection with actress Vanessa Hudgens that she describes as “perfect for festival season.” The Sun Daze line features a string bikini, tank tops, shorts and more in leopard print, hot pink and neon blue colors. It also includes bras (we’ve previously recommended Fabletics for their sports bras after talking with experts). For more women’s swimwear — maybe the animal print of Hudgens’ collection doesn’t speak to you — check out our guides to affordable two-piece and one-piece swimsuits ahead of this summer season.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

If you’ve begun to consider working out more at home, consider these top-rated Peloton-alternative indoor exercise bikes. You can also check out our expert-recommended weight benches and adjustable dumbbells, if you’d prefer something less cardio-intensive, too. And for those of us who would rather spend the day on our home gaming console, experts recommended a few of their favorite gaming headsets and what makes them so great.

The Smart Treadmill from health tech brand Renpho has a speed range of 0.6 to 11 mph and can incline up to 18 degrees. Renpho says it has an 18-inch-wide running belt with two PVC cushions and six rubber pads underneath for shock absorption. You can connect to the companion Renpho Health app via Bluetooth to change speed and incline, as well as track data and make goals for yourself — you can also choose from 15 pre-set workouts to accomplish those goals. The treadmill is also foldable with wheels meant for easier transport and storage, the company says. We’ve previously recommended Renpho’s Body Fat Scale in our guide to smart scales.

This Plumping Lip Mask from Alpyn Beauty contains sweet blue agave leaf for hydration, hyaluronic acid for volume and willow bark for exfoliation (and softness), according to the company. To apply, the company says to simply dab it on your lips as needed. While some lip masks are meant for nighttime use, Alpyn Beauty says to use the Plumping Lip Mask “every day, anytime,” though they also say it’s great as an overnight mask. Alpyn Beauty is a Clean at Sephora-approved brand, which means that they offer transparency in the formulation and sourcing of their ingredients — as well as avoid synthetic ingredients.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.