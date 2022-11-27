Though Black Friday is over, Cyber Monday deals are just kicking off and anyone in need or want of a new gaming console can still find notable discounts at retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart. One such deal? The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle, which pairs the console with a Mario Kart game and three-month online membership, all for the same price as the Nintendo Switch alone.

If you’re springing for a new Nintendo Switch, now might also be a good time to stock up on games, many of which are marked down, as well as accessories that will make the gaming experience that much more seamless. Here, what you need to know about what makes the bundle so great — and what to shop along with it.

Nintendo Switch Bundle

If you want to introduce a loved one to the magic of the Nintendo Switch gaming — or just give it a try for yourself — then this bundle is a good place to start. It includes the bestselling console, which can accommodate a variety of video games, including roguelikes and RPGs (such as Hades and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and social simulation games (like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley) and allows for at-home and on-the-go gaming.

The Switch is a handheld console that’s small enough to fit in a backpack or purse. At home, you can rest the Switch in its charging dock hooked up to a TV for a more immersive playing experience, according to the brand. It can also be charged separately. The dock allows for tabletop gaming, too, Nintendo says, which can be great when gaming with an audience.

This bundle comes with two Joy-Con controllers for multiplayer gaming, as well as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full-game download, which allows you to race and battle friends on a variety of tracks. It also includes a three-month Nintendo switch online membership, which gives you access to online play, cloud saves and classic games — making it a great value whether you choose to gift it or keep it.

Nintendo Switch accessories on sale

To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during mid-October sales, which were held to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day-like sales event.

4.6-star average rating from 17,971 reviews on Amazon

This Bluetooth-enabled, wireless controller has everything you need if you want to play Nintendo Switch games with a crowd, PowerA says. It's officially licensed by Nintendo, and the controller has an ergonomic design and a rechargeable battery that offers up to 30 hours of gameplay, says the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 15,571 reviews on Amazon

While the Nintendo Switch is famously portable, it can come with various accessories and games. This carrying case is designed to keep everything in its place, says the brand, with a padded, protected spot for the Switch itself as well as game cases to hold the small, individual game cards. It zips closed and has a rubber handle for easy transport, according to Game Traveler, and is licensed by Nintendo.

4.8-star average rating from 4,042 reviews on Best Buy

Open-world games have so much to explore, but this Legend of Zelda game offers approachable, straightforward play, according to the brand. Explore the island, navigate dungeons and work with characters to complete the adventure.

4.8-star average rating from 4,042 reviews on Best Buy

Originally created for PlayStation, the dragon Spyro has landed for the Nintendo Switch, and it includes remastered editions of the three original games, now in high definition. Explore Homeworlds, liberate friends and battle enemies to bring peace to the Dragon Realm, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 19,690 reviews on Best Buy

Ahead of the game’s sequel, which is set to launch next year, explore the fictional land of Hyrule in Legend of Zelda’s open-world RPG game.Fight monsters, solve puzzles and explore various terrains in an effort to rescue Princess Zelda and defeat the final boss, Calamity Ganon. As Link, the hero of the game, you can also complete side quests and piece together what led to the kingdom’s downfall.

4.9-star average rating from 15,811 reviews on Best Buy

This social-simulation game became a hit amid the pandemic, since you can play alone or online with friends. The goal is to establish a life on a desert island, where you can befriend residents, craft tools and upgrade your home — and invite other players to your new paradise to show off your handiwork.

4.8-star average rating from 1,489 reviews on Best Buy

This spin on the classic Mario game has five game boards, on which you can race opponents while collecting stars and avoiding traps; they can be played alone, in person with friends or online, says the brand. Plus, it includes 100 mini-games, such as Booksquirm and Pushy Penguins.

4.7-star average rating from 1,790 reviews on Best Buy

Old-school Pokémon players may especially appreciate this edition, which pairs new missions for players with the RPG feel of the original games, according to the brand. You can trek from town to town and battle other trainers, collecting brand-new Pokémon and solving challenges along the way. There are new play styles available to your Pokémon, too.

4.7-star average rating from 1,249 reviews at Best Buy

Diehard Mario Kart fans might appreciate this set, which has everything you need to race an actual Mario Kart through your living room. You can set up a course with gates and items from your home, then use the Nintendo Switch (which streams the race from the driver's seat) to navigate the Mario Kart through it. In-game elements, like enemies and wind, will impact the course, says the brand, and players can upgrade speed settings, environments and more.

4.9-star average rating from 249,897 reviews on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch packs a lot of features, like screenshots and video captures, so storage space may be at a premium. This microSD card, which is licensed by Nintendo, gives you an extra 128 GB. Not only can you store more downloaded games, SanDisk says, but it also boosts the speed so games load faster.

4.8-star average rating from 60 reviews on Amazon

Persona 5 Royal includes beloved characters, in-depth stories and numerous locations to explore, according to the brand. You can also unlock experience alternate endings, fight for justice and more.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year, it's Nov. 28. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

