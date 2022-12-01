IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

November bestsellers: Readers' favorite shampoos, KN95 masks and more

From facial cleansing brushing to teeth whitening strips, here are the most purchased items we covered last month.
By Shari Uyehara

November, like October, was a month full of sales — we at Select kept an eye out for the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest shopping events of the year. With the holiday season just around the corner, we ramped up our gift guide coverage to help you find the best gift for virtually any person in your life, including book lovers, coffee lovers, father figures and more — we also looked into the best advent calendars and stocking stuffers to help you get into the holiday spirit. And as November brought colder weather and the end to daylight saving time, we spoke to experts about everything from products for chapped lips to items that can help you sleep better, including sleep masks and blackout curtains.

To give you an idea of what readers shopped for last month, we compiled a list of the bestselling products we covered throughout November, including items purchased during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days.

November reader favorites

Below, we compiled our readers' most purchased products throughout the month of November, excluding Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask

Dove Dermacare Shampoo

NågraCoola Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

Vgogfly Winter Knit Gloves

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional

Binyatools Magnetic Wristband

Cyber week reader favorites

Below, we compiled our readers' most purchased products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Nintendo Switch Bundle

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.