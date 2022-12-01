From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, this November was filled with sales. We also had our NBC Select Best of Giftable Tech Awards featured in a TODAY Show broadcast. As the holiday season rapidly approaches, the Select team has created numerous gift guides for every person on your list, including coffee lovers, book lovers, and tech fanatics. We’ve also kept our eyes on the best stocking stuffers and advent calendars.
To give you an idea of what readers shopped for last month, we compiled a list of the bestselling products we covered throughout November, excluding items purchased during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days.
November reader favorites
Mederma Advanced Scar Gel
- 4.3-star average rating from 6,401 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best scar treatments
WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask
- 4.5-star average rating from 9,422 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: How to shop for the best KN95 face masks
Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush
- 4.4-star average rating from 29,874 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best electric toothbrushes for a cleaner smile
Fyy Electronics Organizer
- 4.5-star average rating from 18,364 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 37 best Amazon travel accessories for your next trip
Hill’s Natural Baked Light Small Biscuits
- 4.5-star average rating from 4,452 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best dog treats of 2023
Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station
- 4.5-star average rating from 5,203 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 37 best Amazon travel accessories for your next trip, according to experts
Neutrogena Therapeutic Shampoo
- 4.5-star average rating from 6,490 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 8 best scalp acne shampoos and other treatments for head acne
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
- 4.8-star average rating from 95,394 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 37 best Amazon travel accessories for your next trip, according to experts
Pond’s Rejuveness Lifting and Brightening Eye Cream
- 4.3-star average rating from 89 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 16 best treatments for dark under-eye circles, according to dermatologists
Grandma’s Secret Spot Remover Spray
- 4.4-star average rating from 21,284 reviews on Amazon
- The best stain removers to add to your laundry routine
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy
- 4.5-star average rating from 63,028 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The best dog toys for safe and exciting playtime
