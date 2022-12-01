IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

November bestsellers: Readers’ favorite scar treatments, dog treats and more

We compiled the most purchased items we covered in November, including scar treatments, KN95 masks and dog toys.
Here’s what readers bought this month.
Here’s what readers bought this month.Amazon
By Hannah Fuechtman

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, this November was filled with sales. We also had our NBC Select Best of Giftable Tech Awards featured in a TODAY Show broadcast.  As the holiday season rapidly approaches, the Select team has created numerous gift guides for every person on your list, including coffee lovers, book lovers, and tech fanatics. We’ve also kept our eyes on the best stocking stuffers and advent calendars

To give you an idea of what readers shopped for last month, we compiled a list of the bestselling products we covered throughout November, excluding items purchased during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days.

November reader favorites

Below, we compiled our readers’ most purchased products throughout the month of November, excluding Black Friday bestsellers and Cyber Monday bestsellers.

Mederma Advanced Scar Gel

WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush

Fyy Electronics Organizer

Hill’s Natural Baked Light Small Biscuits

Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station

Neutrogena Therapeutic Shampoo

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Pond’s Rejuveness Lifting and Brightening Eye Cream

Grandma’s Secret Spot Remover Spray

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy


Hannah Fuechtman

Hannah Fuechtman is a NBC Page on assignment with Select on NBC News.