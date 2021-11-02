IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

October favorites: Here's what our readers enjoyed this month

From vacuums and blackout curtains to Advent calendars and space heaters, here are the most purchased items we covered in October.
Illustration of a ice coffee maker, woman wearing a black mask, kettle, woman changing sheets, and a Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The most purchased items we covered in October include disposable face masks, coffee makers, bed sheets and more.filadendron / Getty Images ; Sephora ; Amazon ; Cozy Earth
By Shari Uyehara

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

October, the spookiest month of the year, was rather eventful for us. We successfully rebranded ourselves from NBC News Shopping to Select and published a number of guides to help you improve your sleep, your kitchen, your work-from-home setup and your at-home workout space. As Hispanic Heritage Month came to a close, we rounded up more than 70 Latino-owned businesses to support in 2021. To help you prepare for the holiday season and with supply chain shortages in mind, we expanded our coverage of gift guides to help you find the perfect gift for virtually any person, including wine lovers, coffee lovers, bakers and more. Likewise, we covered a variety of early Black Friday sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Target and Walmart. And as temperatures continued to drop for many of us across the U.S., we covered items that can help you get through the colder seasons, like leaf blowers, space heaters and push lawn mowers. With all of that coverage in mind, here are some of the most purchased products by Select readers during October.

1. PM Performotor Disposable Face Mask

2. Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater

3. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

4. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

5. West Elm Fair Trade Blackout Curtain

6. Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker

7. Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar

8. Takeya Deluxe 2-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker

9. Flash Furniture Mobile Wooden Ergonomic Office Chair

10. Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer

11. Shark Navigator Freestyle Vacuum

12. Bodum Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle

