Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
October, the spookiest month of the year, was rather eventful for us. We successfully rebranded ourselves from NBC News Shopping to Select and published a number of guides to help you improve your sleep, your kitchen, your work-from-home setup and your at-home workout space. As Hispanic Heritage Month came to a close, we rounded up more than 70 Latino-owned businesses to support in 2021. To help you prepare for the holiday season and with supply chain shortages in mind, we expanded our coverage of gift guides to help you find the perfect gift for virtually any person, including wine lovers, coffee lovers, bakers and more. Likewise, we covered a variety of early Black Friday sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Target and Walmart. And as temperatures continued to drop for many of us across the U.S., we covered items that can help you get through the colder seasons, like leaf blowers, space heaters and push lawn mowers. With all of that coverage in mind, here are some of the most purchased products by Select readers during October.
1. PM Performotor Disposable Face Mask
- 4.6-star average rating from 40,261 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in How to buy disposable face masks, according to experts
2. Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater
- 4.5-star average rating from 32,493 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in How to shop for a space heater in 2021, according to experts
3. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- 4.6-star average rating from 3,267 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 17 best gifts for women in 2021 for every occasion
4. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
- Nearly 5-star rating from 2,432 reviews on the company’s site
- Covered in The 12 top-rated bed sheets and sheet sets to buy in 2021
5. West Elm Fair Trade Blackout Curtain
- This product has not yet been rated on the company’s site
- Covered in 7 best blackout curtains of 2021, according to experts
6. Breville Precision Brewer Coffee Maker
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,395 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in The 14 best coffee makers of 2021
7. Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar
- 4.8-star average rating from 1,037 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 20 Advent calendars for 2021 to shop this holiday season
8. Takeya Deluxe 2-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker
- 4.7-star average rating from 48,111 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 5 top-rated cold brew coffee makers in 2021
9. Flash Furniture Mobile Wooden Ergonomic Office Chair
- 4.3-star average rating from 130 reviews on Walmart
- Covered in 5 notable kneeling chairs of 2021
10. Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer
- 4.5-star average rating from 6,786 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 5 top-rated stand mixers for all your baking needs in 2021
11. Shark Navigator Freestyle Vacuum
- 4.4-star average rating from 15,375 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 11 best cordless vacuums for every surface, according to experts
12. Bodum Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
- 4.7-star average rating from 5,638 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 18 coffee lover gifts of 2021: Coffee gifts for every kind of buzz
Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.