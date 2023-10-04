Holiday gifts under $50 you can’t go wrong with

When the holiday season rolls around, it can be tempting to spend your entire paycheck on high-end gifts for your loved ones. That said, in a time often marked by extravagance, you don’t have to break the bank in order to show you care. Whether you’re shopping for a foodie, a techie, a beauty guru or an avid traveler, the best gifts tend to be both practical and reasonably priced. To help you check everyone off your holiday shopping list , we rounded up unique gift ideas that all cost less than $50.

The best under-$50 gifts in 2023

To help you with your holiday shopping this year, we curated a list of functional yet special gifts under $50. We included a range of categories (such as tech, travel, beauty and home decor to name a few) to suit any recipient — even the pickiest ones. All of these products are Select editor favorites, top-rated picks or are products from brands we’ve used, loved and featured before.

Available in two materials, two sizes and several colors, the Dagne Dover Hunter is one of our go-to makeup bags for travel. The roomy main compartment has various internal organizers (like elastic loops to keep bottles upright) and zippered pockets to hold essential toiletries, whether they’re at home or on the road. NBC and CNBC Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg, who has the large version of this toiletry bag, says that it's "very functional but also chic," and that the removable pouches and elastic loops make it so easy to keep her stuff organized.

Homemade pizza? That’s amore. This pizza steel is designed to help beginner home chefs achieve restaurant-quality dinner without a professional-level wood- or coal-fired pizza oven. It has 86 perforations on the steel’s surface to help maximize airflow so your giftee can get that perfectly crusty bottom layer just by putting this in a high-heat oven, according to Made In. Its 12.6-inch diameter should fit in most standard ovens and its nonstick surface helps the pie glide off when serving, as detailed on the brand’s website. It weighs less than 3 pounds and is oven-safe up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker is a Select-staff favorite for its portability and loud, crisp, non-distorted audio quality. “The music is always audible and crisp when I use it, even when there’s a number of other competing noises,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. The water-resistant speaker has large buttons so you can pause your music and adjust the volume without grabbing your phone, plus the battery life lasts up to 24 hours, according to the brand. Perfect for just about any giftee on your list.

If they love wrapping themselves up like a burrito, this tortilla throw blanket takes that experience to the next level. The fleece material is lightweight, yet soft and warm, and you can machine-wash and tumble-dry it, according to the brand. It comes in five sizes (from 47 inches to 90 inches in diameter) and you can also purchase pizza or waffle patterns for your recipient if they’re not burrito fanatics.

Your giftee can wear this bag two ways — around the waist and hips like a classic fanny pack or as a crossbody bag over their shoulders. Its main compartment has a built-in divider and two external zippered pockets to hold smaller items, plus it has adjustable straps with metal buckles so they can find their ideal fit. The unisex bag is available in two neutral colors — with or without the Everlane logo visible — and is perfect for dog walks, traveling or quick errand runs.

These designated makeup towels, from Select-favorite brand Weezie, protect your giftee’s other linens against lipstick stains and mascara marks. They come in a set of two and are made from long-staple cotton in a navy blue shade, plus they have hanging loops for faster drying. You can add your own custom embroidery for an additional $15 too.

If your friend, coworker or family member is constantly sending you recipes via Instagram DM, then they probably need this “The Bear”-inspired hat in their wardrobe. It has white lettering on the front and the Bon Appétit logo on the side to contrast the black fabric of the cap. The back also has an adjustable buckle to fit a range of head sizes.

This adjustable stand rotates 270 degrees so your giftee can find their ideal viewing angle. Since it’s made from aluminum and has nonslip silicone pads, it’s designed to hold phones (from most major brands) securely while your recipient watches videos, streams, reads recipes or checks emails. It comes in eight color options, all of which have cut-outs for the charging cord.

Brightland makes some of the best (and tastiest, if you ask us) olive oils to cook with. The Awake bottle in particular is made from California-grown olives, which are cold-pressed within 90 minutes of harvest so they retain their freshness and flavor, according to the brand. The nutty, buttery taste is ideal for roasting veggies and sauteing proteins as well as making soups and bread. Needless to say, it’s a luxurious but practical gift for the foodie or chef in your life. It also makes an excellent host gift too.

Commuters and weekend travelers alike can use these tote bags to hold all of their essentials while on the go. Available in four sizes, two lengths and 12 colors, each one is made in Maine and built to last — they have double-stitched seams and handles that can hold up to 500 pounds, according to L.L. Bean. You can also add a custom monogram for $8 to give it a personal touch too. “This is always my go-to gift,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “They’re incredibly durable and practical, and the custom monogram is the perfect way to make such a useful, everyday item feel special for the holidays.”

This mat, which we include in our guide to the best yoga mats, is perfect for the beginner yogi or fitness enthusiast in your life. Made from a nontoxic material and available in 13 colors, it has a textured, cushioned surface to keep your recipient’s hands and feet from slipping.

This gift brings some fresh nature right to your giftee’s living room. Bloomscape has some of the best low-maintenance plants, and this Red Anthurium will add life and color to their space with its red, heart-shaped leaves and yellow flower spikes. The brand recommends keeping it in a warm, bright spot with extra humidity. Along with the plant itself, you’ll get a pot of your giftee’s choice that’s available in four muted colorways including Stone, Charcoal, Slate and Indigo.

Ideal for travelers, beach lovers or avid campers, this towel, which has a 4.8-star average review from more than 500 reviews on Rumpl, is designed to absorb moisture and dry quickly. Since it’s made from polyester-based microsuede with an antimicrobial finish, it’s also resistant to sand, pet hair, stains and bacteria, according to the brand. It’s available in 24 colors and patterns so you can find one that’ll best suit your giftee.

This rounded salt tub, which comes in a dark walnut or light maple wood, doubles as decor for your giftee’s kitchen counter. Still, it’s plenty practical for cooking since its magnetic lid swivels to the side so they can grab a pinch or a generous heaping of salt when cooking. The fluted base also holds a secondary seasoning, like pepper or chili flakes. “I love how elegant and sleek this looks on a counter and would be so happy to receive this as a holiday gift,” says Schneider. “It’s also quite functional and seamless to use.”

Calling all stationery lovers: Personalize this notecard set with the name of your giftee or opt for a special message of your choice. From there you can pick the font, text size and scalloped border color that your recipient will like most. The set of thick, textured notecards comes with white envelopes, but you can upgrade to patterned or colored ones instead with customized addresses. They’re available in various pack sizes ranging from 20 to 250.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer, editor and consultant who has written hundreds of gift guides for Bustle, Allure, Food & Wine, Elite Daily and Mic, among other publications. To recommend the best gifts for 2023, she included Select editors’ favorite brands and products along with bestselling items with high ratings.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.