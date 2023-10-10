Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping, the retailer is offering discounts on thoughtful, practical gifts during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on skin care products, sneakers, pet essentials and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on gifts that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event. Keep in mind that other retailers like Walmart, Nike, Cozy Earth and more are also hosting sales this week, so you may also want to browse their discounts while looking for gifts.

Best Prime Day gift deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals on gifts. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average rating from 4,096 reviews on Amazon

The Artisan Mini is a more compact version of one of our favorite stand mixers. It has a 3.5-quart bowl and takes up less than 13 inches by 8 inches of countertop space, but it doesn’t compromise on power; it can still mix enough batter for up to five dozen cookies and works with over 10 attachments, according to the brand.

33,629 average rating from 33,629 reviews on Amazon

This dermatologist-approved balm is one of the best lip masks to heal dry lips. You can wear it overnight, though NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider likes to wear it during the day to soothe prickly or chapped lips too. It comes in various scents, and each jar includes a small tool to minimize the spread of germs during application.

4.3-star average rating from 18,843 reviews on Amazon

This iWalk Mini portable charger is one of the best travel gadgets for 2023 — it’s roughly the size of a tube of lipstick, so it’s small enough to fit in your giftee’s pocket or carry-on. When their phone battery starts running low, it plugs straight into its lightning port that can charge most iPhones to full battery, eliminating the need for an additional cable.

4.8-star average rating from 9,139 reviews on Amazon

This bamboo charcuterie platter has indentations on the sides for crackers and plenty of serving space in the center for cheese, meat and fruit. It also has a drawer that holds four included tools, which are made from bamboo and stainless steel.

4.7-star average rating from 81,332 reviews on Amazon

A genetic test kit from AncestryDNA uses a sample of your giftee’s saliva to connect them to living relatives and track their genetic origins to over 2,300 global regions. Once they activate their kit online, take a saliva sample from the comfort of their own home and mail it back using a prepaid package, they’ll have their results within several weeks, according to the brand.

Prime Day: Best gift sales at other retailers

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer for Select who has covered deals and sales for two years. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales on Apple products, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

