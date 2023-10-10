Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to replace your worn down running sneakers or buy a new pair of walking shoes, the retailer is offering discounts on select sneakers during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on vacuums, pet products, skin care and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on sneakers that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day sneaker deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day sneaker deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 1,782 reviews on Amazon

This Under Armour running shoe has a breathable mesh upper and cushioning around the ankle collar for comfort, according to the brand. Reviewers say they’re not only comfortable, but are also sturdy and supportive, making them great a option even for walking and/or general daily wear. They’re currently available in more than 20 color options.

4.6-star average rating from 5,627 reviews on Amazon

With suede and mesh upper and foam cushioning in the midsole and heel for comfort, these leisure sneakers are great for running quick errands. They have a rubber outsole that helps with durability, plus reviewers say these are great for days when you need to spend hours on your feet. They’re currently available in more than 15 colors.

4.5-star average rating from 1,284 reviews on Amazon

You can wear running sneakers for your day-to-day activities in addition to other forms of exercise and training. They have a knit mesh upper and a midsole with foam cushioning to help with comfort so you can work out for a longer period of time, according to New Balance.

4.5-star average rating from 551 reviews on Amazon

If you love an at-home spin class, consider these unisex indoor cycling shoes, which have special Peloton-compatible bike cleats so you can clip in and out of your bike easily. They have hook and loop straps (as compared to laces) that let you adjust the fit of your sneaker quickly too. Although they run true to size, consider sizing up if you have a wider foot or are in between sizes, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 83,641 reviews on Amazon

These Adidas sneakers have a soft upper, cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and a memory foam sock liner to help maximize comfort, according to Adidas. They come in more than 15 different color options, including neutrals and patterns. Reviewers say these shoes feellike walking on clouds and strike the perfect balance between style and performance.

Best Prime Day sneaker sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day sneaker sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Up to 61% off Asics

Up to 60% off Reebok

Up to 58% off Adidas

Prime Day: Best sneaker sales at other retailers

Nike : Up to 60% off with code ULTIMATE

: Up to 60% off with code ULTIMATE Under Armour: Up to 40% off outlet with code EXTRA40

