Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to incorporate a new product into your skin care routine or try the latest wellness devices, the retailer is offering discounts on plenty of beauty and wellness items during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on home, tech, pet supplies and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on beauty and wellness that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals

Below, we’re sharing the best and wellness Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 33,710 reviews on Amazon

A Select staff favorite and expert-recommended lip mask, this Laneige option has shea butter and vitamin C to hydrate and soften your lips, according to the brand. It’s available in eight flavors, including vanilla and peppermint.

4.5-star average rating from 133,528 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These hydrocolloid acne patches can draw out gunk and debris from your pimples and help reduce their appearance, according to the brand. For the best results, apply one of the 36 circular patches directly on your blemish during the day or at night, and leave it on for six hours. If you want an even more seamless appearance, the brand also has a specific daytime version, Mighty Patch Invisible+, which won a Select Wellness Award.

4.6-star average rating from 25,031 reviews on Amazon

Known for its star ingredient, snail mucin, this moisturizer hydrates the skin and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, since it helps reduce irritation, according to the brand. You can use this in the morning and at night after cleansing, toning and applying your serums, according to Cosrx.

4.6-star average rating from 127,300 reviews on Amazon

This Waterpik, which has the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance, gives you an alternative to traditional flossing by removing plaque and more from your teeth with the help of pressurized water. This water flosser has 10 pressure settings and seven tips for cleaning specific areas of your teeth. For those on the go, you might want to consider the cordless version.

4.4-star average rating from 492 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amika, the brand behind one of our favorite expert-recommended dry shampoos, recently released a new version of its popular Perk Up dry shampoo that extends your time between washes, according to the brand. Ingredients like arrowroot powder help absorb excess oil, while peptides help improve scalp health, according to Amika. This spray is suitable for all hair types, dries clear and leaves your hair with a subtle amber vanilla scent.

4.6-star average rating from 280 reviews on Amazon

This Select Wellness Award winner lets you customize your brushing routine with its five cleaning modes, including massage, sensitive, clean, white and polish. In addition to brushing at home, you can take this electric toothbrush wherever you go since it comes with its own travel case that holds the brush, charger and two heads. It has a battery life of up to six weeks and it’s available in five colors: black, gold, platinum, slate green and pink.

4.5-star average rating from 277 reviews on Amazon

This broad-spectrum sunscreen lotion protects you from UVA and UVB rays and has SPF 30, the minimum rating recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology. This one even comes with a matching air freshener, so you can smell the same notes of coconut and banana in your car.

4.4-star average rating from 343 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This hair dryer is great for all hair types, including curly hair, since the dryer is compatible with four different attachments like a diffuser. It also has a custom engine to provide wide airflow, which can help reduce the amount of time it takes to dry your hair while also preventing frizz, according to the brand. It has five heat settings and three speed settings to help you achieve different hair styles and looks.

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty and wellness sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Up to 40% off Solawave Up to 30% off Living Proof Up to 20% off Cetaphil Up to 20% off Beautyblender Up to 20% off Naturium

Prime Day: Best beauty and wellness sales at other retailers

Sephora: Up to 50% off select hair care Nordstrom: Up to 50% off beauty and fragrance Skinstore: Up to 25% off with code FRIENDS Solawave: Up to 40% off FoxyBae: Up to 20% off with code FOXYFAM

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered beauty deals and sales. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales on beauty and wellness, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

