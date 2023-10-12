Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is halfway through, and if you want to get an early start on your holiday shopping, the retailer is still offering discounts on thoughtful, practical gifts during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on skin care products, sneakers, pet essentials and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on gifts that we think you should know about. We also compiled a list of Prime Day bestsellers so far, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event. Keep in mind that other retailers like Walmart, Nike, Cozy Earth and more are also hosting sales this week, so you may also want to browse their discounts while looking for gifts.

Best Prime Day gift deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals on gifts. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 18,843 reviews on Amazon

This iWalk Mini portable charger is one of the best travel gadgets for 2023 — it’s roughly the size of a tube of lipstick, so it’s small enough to fit in your giftee’s pocket or carry-on. When their phone battery starts running low, it plugs straight into its lightning port that can charge most iPhones to full battery, eliminating the need for an additional cable.

4.7-star average rating from 81,332 reviews on Amazon

A genetic test kit from AncestryDNA uses a sample of your giftee’s saliva to connect them to living relatives and track their genetic origins to over 2,300 global regions. Once they activate their kit online, take a saliva sample from the comfort of their own home and mail it back using a prepaid package, they’ll have their results within several weeks, according to the brand.

33,629 average rating from 33,629 reviews on Amazon

This dermatologist-approved balm is one of the best lip masks to heal dry lips. You can wear it overnight, though NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider likes to wear it during the day to soothe prickly or chapped lips too. It comes in various scents, and each jar includes a small tool to minimize the spread of germs during application.

4.7-star average rating from 46,393 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price everApple AirPods Pro were declared the best wireless earbuds in our 2023 Select Wellness Awards because we love their secure fit, built-in microphone and impressive noise cancellation, all of which make them ideal for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out. They also come with four tip sizes so the recipient can find their most comfortable fit.

4.4-star average rating from 224 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Enjoy the ability to keep a physical copy of your favorite memories with this device that can wirelessly print pictures straight from a phone or tablet. All you have to do is download the companion app that connects your phone or tablet to the wireless mini printer. Then you can print the original photo or customize it by adding filters, stickers and borders. The mini printer comes with a charging cable, and it’s small enough to carry around in your bag if you want to take it on the go.

4.6-star average rating from 20,121 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

We love this hydroponic AeroGarden Harvest because it’s a compact, easy way to grow herbs, veggies or flowers indoors — without the need for sunlight or soil. It uses an LED grow light with an automatic timer to mimic sunlight and a control panel to remind your giftee when it’s time to add plant food and water. It’s available in four color options and can grow up to six plants at once.

4.7-star average rating from 42,085 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of the best e-readers on the market, the Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect practical gift for avid readers. It has an adjustable warm light, a glare-free screen that makes it easy to read outside and a long battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks, according to the brand. It’s also waterproof in case your giftee accidentally gets it wet at the beach or in the bath. Additionally, they can pair it with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones if they prefer to listen to books instead.

4.7-star average rating from 38,274 reviewers on Amazon

Made by the team behind Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito is one of our favorite gifts for college students because it combines a card-matching game with dodgeball. When players match three cards of a kind, they get to throw the squishy foam burritos at other players, stealing their points if they hit them. Each game takes about 15 minutes and you can play with groups of two to six people.

4.0-star average rating from 47 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Members of our team have used Foreo cleansing brushes for years and love how the silicone bristles boost the absorption of skin care products and remove dirt and excess oil without irritating sensitive skin. The Luna 4 is more travel-friendly than its predecessors because its battery lasts for 300 uses per charge, and you can lock it in an off position while it’s in your bag, plus it has a massage mode to help with lymphatic drainage, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 4,096 reviews on Amazon

The Artisan Mini is a more compact version of one of our favorite stand mixers. It has a 3.5-quart bowl and takes up less than 13 inches by 8 inches of countertop space, but it doesn’t compromise on power; it can still mix enough batter for up to five dozen cookies and works with over 10 attachments, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 9,139 reviews on Amazon

This bamboo charcuterie platter has indentations on the sides for crackers and plenty of serving space in the center for cheese, meat and fruit. It also has a drawer that holds four included tools, which are made from bamboo and stainless steel.

4.5-star average rating from 306 reviews on Amazon

A great gift for frequent campers or travelers, this Stanley pour-over set helps them brew a rich cup of coffee anywhere using medium-ground coffee and boiled water. The set includes a pour-over tool that fits on the insulated, shatter-proof mug, a reusable stainless steel filter, a precision pouring cap and a drink-through lid that makes the mug splash-resistant.

4.8-star average rating from 34,601 reviewers on Amazon

This classic game made Select’s list of the best board games for adults, though families with kids 10 and older will also enjoy. Catan is a strategy game in which players use finite resources to build settlements, roads and cities. As your settlement expands you earn victory points, and the first player to earn 10 victory points wins the game. The brand has several expansions, but this base game is a great gift for beginners.

4.5-star average rating from 15,147 reviews on Amazon

The home cook in your life will appreciate this 10-piece set, which includes a 9.5- and 11-inch frying pans, a saucepan with a steamer, a casserole pot and more. The nonstick surfaces will heat up evenly on all types of stoves, according to the brand. Both the white and black sets are on sale.

4.6-star average rating from 7,314 reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

As an avid notetaker and to-do-list-maker, I use Rocketbook reusable notepads to help me cut down on paper waste. After you take notes with the brand’s eraseable pen, you can wipe the pages clean using water and the included microfiber towel. If you want to immortalize important information before erasing it, you can use the QR codes on each page to digitize, share and organize your notes on your favorite cloud services.

4.2-star average rating from 2,224 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Take Polaroid pictures everywhere you go with this mini portable camera. The tiniest device in the Polaroid lineup may be half the size of the others, but it still has some handy features including a self-timer, double exposure and a selfie mirror. Be sure to purchase Polaroid Go film (sold separately), as it’s the only film the camera will take.

4.6-star average from 77 reviews on Amazon

Both NBC Select staffers and Oprah love this brand of olive oil — this capsule was on Oprah’s list of favorite things in 2022. The set comes with four 12.7-ounce bottles of infused olive oil — chili, garlic, lemon and basil — that can be drizzled on pasta, salads, dips and more. The oil is made from olives grown on small family farms in California, according to the brand. Each label on these bottles was designed by a different artist to celebrate both art and food.

4.7-star average from 31,797 reviews on Amazon

This French press is made from double-insulated stainless steel to keep your java hot for longer, according to the brand. It has a 34-ounce capacity, a handle that stays cool to the touch and a four-layer filter to ensure grounds don’t make their way into your cup, according to Mueller. It also comes with a travel canister, so you can bring the French press and pre-ground coffee wherever you go.

4.2-star average from 66,925 reviews on Amazon

Give the gift of good sleep. These earplugs were tested by our editors and won a 2023 NBC Select Wellness Award. City-dweller and Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg particularly liked how they helped block noise while she was sleeping. The silicone, washable earbuds come with different sized ear tips for a more custom fit. They have a noise reduction rating of 26 decibels and can be stored in the included case when not in use.

4.8-star average rating from 9,226 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever (same price as July 2023 Prime Day)

This digital picture frame is one of the best gifts Select associate updates editor, Zoe Malin, has been given and is now a go-to gift she buys for her loved ones. Simply choose and upload your favorite photos and videos through the frame's companion app. The device has unlimited storage, light sensors to help turn it on and off and built-in speakers so you can hear audio.

Pamper your loved one with this face mask that hydrates the skin with ingredients like buckwheat honey, niacinamide, ceramides and apple extract, according to the brand. For the best results, Farmacy recommends massaging the mask for one to two minutes until it becomes a white cream and let it sit on the skin for 10-15 minutes before rinsing.

4.7-star average from 130 reviews on Amazon

Great for both kids and adults, cuddling with Hugaroo’s weighted lamb may help those feeling stressed or anxious feel more calm. It is designed with a hypoallergenic polyester exterior and filled with plastic pellets and the outer cover and weighted insert are machine-washable, according to the brand. Huggaroo also offers a puppy weighted stuffed animal.

4.6-star average rating from 20,731 reviews on Amazon

Build up the excitement of the holiday season with this loose-leaf tea advent calendar. For 24 days, gift your loved one a cup of tea with blends including citrus ginger, apple cinnamon, earl grey masala and even chocolate vanilla.

