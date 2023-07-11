13 bestselling items from Amazon Prime Day 2023 so far

Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing. The annual sales event, which takes place this year from July 11 to 12, has given us great deals on tech, home and kitchen, beauty and wellness and even a major discount on Apple products.
To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the bestsellers that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.
Prime Day 2023 bestsellers
Below, we’re sharing the Prime Day bestsellers deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Amazon Smart Plug
- 4.7-star average rating from 542,997 reviews on Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
- 4.6-star average rating from 77,526 reviews on Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
- 4.6-star average rating from 62,939 ratings reviews on Amazon
Yeti Rambler 30 oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler
- 4.8-star average rating from 85,158 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
Blink Video Doorbell
- 4.3-star average rating from 106,033 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook
- 4.8-star average rating from 4,757 reviews on Amazon
- Lowest price ever
FYY Electronics Organizer
- 4.6-star average rating from 4,202 reviews on Amazon
MyQ Chamberlain Smart Wireless Garage Control
- 4.4-star average rating from 89,798 reviews on Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
- 4.5-star average rating from 17,044 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Echo Pop
- 4.5-star average rating from 653 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB)
- 4.7-star average rating from 33,654 reviews on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
- 4.7-star average rating from 6,549 reviews on Amazon
Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats
- 4.8-star average rating from 71,700 reviews on Amazon
