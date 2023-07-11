Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to introduce new gadgets to your kitchen or redecorate your home, the retailer is offering notable discounts on home and kitchen items during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on pet supplies, tech, beauty and skin care and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on home and kitchen products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day home and kitchendeals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 1,951 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Nespresso VertuoPlus makes coffees and espressos but with the accompanying milk frother, users have the option to make cappuccinos and lattes as well. “I use this machine nearly every day to make my morning coffee, and I love it because it requires minimal effort — I simply choose the capsule I want (typically a double espresso pod) and the machine starts pouring at the touch of a button,” Mili Godio, updates editor, says. “I also love the Aeroccino milk frother, which makes my lattes feel like they came straight from a coffee shop.”

4.8-star average rating from 1,360 reviews on Crate & Barrel

Lowest price ever

Expert recommended as one of the best blenders of 2023, is the Vitamix Propel 750 due to its large 64-ounce capacity and powerful strength. Although the blender is large in size, it fits under a standard cabinet and when it’s in use can make smoothies, butter, soups and more.

4.7-star average rating from 16,992 reviews on Amazon

With a wide array of options on the market, there are factors to consider before choosing the best air fryer. The Ninja Mini Air Fryer is suitable for all but especially for people looking to buy an appliance that doesn’t take up too much countertop space, is easy to clean and can cook up to two quarts.

4.7-star average rating from 62,796 reviews on Amazon

Instant Pots were originally designed to cook faster than other alternatives on the market. With the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1, it has 10 settings allowing you to choose how fast or slow you want your food cooked based on what you want to achieve whether it's to pressure cook or make yogurt.

4.6-star average rating from 451 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was designed to detect and adapt to the debris left on surfaces including floors, cars, stairs and more according to the brand. Aside from its technological aspects, it was also designed to be an alternative to a traditional vacuum cleaner in terms of size. According to experts when shopping for a cordless vacuum you should choose one that doesn’t take up too much space in your home and this Dyson gives shoppers a lightweight and slim option requiring little storage.

4.1-star average rating from 430 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Ditching the traditional vacuum, the Shark A1 Ultra 2-in-1 eliminates having to manually clean and mop your living space. The robot vacuum works on carpet but also works on hard flooring and has the capability to also mop. When enough debris is collected, the 2-in-1 empties itself and can begin its cleaning cycle around your home again.

4.4-star average rating from 3,727 reviews on Amazon

One of the factors to keep in mind while shopping is how sleeping style can inform your pillow needs. Whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach, the Casper Sleep Essential Pillow is suitable for all people. The 100% cotton pillow provides a plush feeling on the outside to help you sleep and get comfortable while the inside provides support for the twists and turns made while sleeping.

4.6-star average rating from 11,570 reviews on Amazon

Weighted blankets have the ability to offer a sense of calm, decrease anxiety and better sleep according to studies. The Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket is a cooling material suitable for both children and adults as the blanket comes in four weights and can fit twin, full, queen and king-size beds.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Up to 48% off iRobot Roomba Up to 20% off Ooni Pizza Ovens

Prime Day: Best home and kitchen sales at other retailers

Here are the best home and kitchen sales at other retailers to consider shopping alongside Amazon’s deals.

Caraway: Up to 10% off Homegoods: Up to 50% off Macy's: Up to 60% off Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a Select writer who covered deals and sales previously. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

