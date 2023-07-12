Amazon Prime Day is halfway through, so shoppers have one day left to take advantage of deals the retailer is offering across categories. You can find Prime member-exclusive discounts on Nintendo Switch products, tech, home and kitchen, pet supplies, beauty and more through tonight. Shoppers also get access to limited-time Lightening Deals during the event.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event. To learn more about what Select readers have been shopping for during the sale so far, we also compiled a list of Prime Day bestsellers.

Best Prime Day deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 542,956 reviews on Amazon

Smart plugs like this one from Amazon plug into any standard outlet and allow you to automate gadgets like lamps, air purifiers, fans and more. Once you pair the smart plug with the Alexa app and plug in any electronics of your choosing, you can control the devices remotely or using voice commands. The compact size of Amazon’s smart plug also keeps your second outlet free.

4.6-star average rating from 77,607 reviews on Amazon

This kit is one of our favorite options for at-home teeth whitening. It comes with 44 strips that are coated with a thin layer of hydrogen peroxide gel, an ingredient that can help remove stains, according to the brand. The kit will give you enough for 22 treatments — 20 of which you’ll leave on for 30 minutes at a time and two, one hour-long strips as well.

4.6-star average rating from 62,939 ratings reviews on Amazon

This dishwasher-safe vegetable chopper, one of our favorite kitchen gadgets for meal prep, will help you save time while cooking. The press-down lid pushes food through the blades and into the built-in storage container, collecting your ingredients until you’re ready to use them. The chopper comes with a cleaning scraper and brush, plus a finger guard to keep your fingers away from the blade. You can swap out the four interchangeable blades to dice and spiralize ingredients too.

4.8-star average rating from 4,757 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

A toiletry bag like this is an essential travel accessory to keep your skin and hair care products organized. The bag unzips so you can hang it vertically using the built-in hook, and some compartments have elastic straps to keep bottles upright, while others have clear zippered pockets to store your essentials. It’s also made from water-resistant fabric, so you don’t have to worry about spills.

4.6-star average rating from 27,964 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you struggle with dry, chapped lips, this leave-on lip mask can help moisturize skin overnight, according to the brand. The mask comes with an applicator so your fingers won’t get sticky or messy. It’s available for purchase in flavors like berry, gummy bear, pink lemonade swirl and more.

4.8-star average rating from 85,158 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation, Yeti’s 30-ounce, stainless steel travel mug keeps hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold for hours. The dishwasher-safe tumbler is designed to fit standard size cup holders and the lid keeps your drink sealed shut when not in use.

4.3-star average rating from 25,652 reviews on Amazon

This pocket-sized portable charger is specifically designed for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and AirPods. The power bank has a built-in lightning connector so you can plug it into tech without needing an extra cord. You can recharge the power bank as needed with the included USB-C cable.

4.6-star average rating from 3,021 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Charge multiple Apple devices at once using this MagSafe wireless charging pad. When you unfold it, there are three charging stations for iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches, or you can shape it into a phone stand to power one device. The charging pad folds flat when not in use so you can slip it into a bag for easy storage.

4.3-star average rating from 106,033 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This smart home device is a doorbell and outdoor security camera in one. It pairs with a companion app, which allows you to see and hear visitors, as well as get motion detection alerts on your phone or tablet. You can connect the Alexa-enabled device to existing doorbell wiring or use it wire-free with batteries.

4.4-star average rating from 89,798 reviews on Amazon

Once paired with a companion app and connected to Wi-Fi, this device lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere using your phone. You can schedule the door to close at specific times, as well as get notifications anytime it opens, closes or is left open. Up to three people can control the door once you give them app access, and if you enroll in Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery after setting up the device, you can get Amazon packages and groceries delivered inside your garage.

4.5-star average rating from 17,044 reviews on Amazon

Blow dryer brushes like this one combine the heat of a classic blow dryer with the styling functionality of a round brush or curler. This hot tool’s 2.4-inch oval-shaped head can help you create flips, soft waves and bouncy curls, and it detaches for easy storage and portability. You can choose from low, medium, high and cool heat settings.

4.2-star average rating from 1,041 reviews on Amazon

GE Cync’s smart bulbs connect to Wi-Fi, allowing you to control them via a companion app or Alexa voice commands. You can set schedules and routines so the lights turn on and off whenever you need them to. The lights — which come in a pack of two — emit a soft, white light and are dimmable.

4.5-star average rating from 620 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amazon launched the Echo Pop, a compact smart speaker, in May, making Prime Day the first time it’s ever been on sale. You can stream your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks via Bluetooth, as well as use Alexa voice commands to set timers, check the weather, listen to news updates and more. After you pair the Echo Pop with the Alexa app, you’re able to manage compatible smart home devices as well. The Echo Pop also has Eero built in, meaning it functions as a Wi-Fi extender with compatible networks.

4.7-star average rating from 32,445 reviews on Amazon

While wearing these earbuds, you can use active noise cancellation mode to drown out background sounds, or adaptive transparency mode to hear the world around you. The Bluetooth headphones, which are a Select Wellness Awards winner, come with silicone tips in four sizes, allowing you to choose the pair that best fits your ears. You can also swipe, hold or tap their stems to adjust volume, answer calls, switch between listening modes and more.

4.6-star average rating from 2,105 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amazon’s mesh router can replace traditional Wi-Fi routers in your home and offers 1,750 square-feet of coverage. You can also pair it with multiple other Eero products to add or extend coverage as needed. The router is built with two Ethernet ports, which lets you directly connect it to devices if you prefer. Once you download the accompanying app, you can control it remotely and monitor its status in case of outages. The router is also compatible with Apple HomeKit.

4.7-star average rating from 33,373 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Kindle Paperwhite, which can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge, has a 6.8-inch glare-free screen and an adjustable warm light, so you can change its brightness level depending on your reading environment, according to Amazon. The bestselling e-reader is also water-resistant, which makes it easy to read at the beach, pool or bath without worrying about splashes. You can also listen to audiobooks on it once you pair it with Bluetooth headphones.

4.7-star average rating from 130,935 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Watch live TV or stream shows, movies, music, video games and more through the Amazon Fire Stick. It plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port and an Alexa Voice Remote is included with the device, allowing you to use voice commands to launch apps, search for content or adjust volume levels.

4.6-star average rating from 19,592 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Grow up to six herbs, flowers or vegetables at a time with this indoor gardening system. It comes with built-in grow lights that automatically turn on and off, and remind you when to add water and the included plant food. The AeroGarden Harvest comes with six seed pods — two types of basil, parsley, dill, thyme and mint — and you can order additional seed pod kits after harvesting your first herbs.

4.6-star average rating from 12,908 reviews on Amazon

Keurig makes some of our favorite single-serve coffee makers. This compact model measures 12.6 inches by 5.1 inches by 12.8 inches, making it generally suitable for small spaces. The appliance lets you brew 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups of coffee, and it’s built with a 42-ounce removable water reservoir so you can make multiple cups without needing to refill it. There’s also a strong brew button if you prefer a more flavorful cup, and you can fit mugs up to 7.4-inches-tall underneath the spout.

4.4-star average rating from 174,625 reviews on

Lowest price ever

Blink’s wireless, battery-powered outdoor camera is built to withstand extreme temperatures, rain and wind, according to the brand. It has infrared night vision so you can monitor your home at all hours and pairs with a companion app, which you can use to livestream footage while speaking and listening to visitors.

4.7-star average rating from 481 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This air purifier's HEPA filter helps remove dust, smoke, dander and other allergens from the air in your home. Its three-stage filtration system also includes an activated charcoal filter to neutralize odors and a washable pre-filter. The air purifier monitors air quality and adjusts its fan speed accordingly while in auto mode. You can also control the Wi-Fi enabled device — which has a coverage area of up to 1,110 square-feet — using its companion app and create schedules.

4.7-star average rating from 24,162 reviews on Amazon

AncestryDNA’s genetic testing kit comes with everything you need to collect a saliva sample and send it into the brand’s lab, which delivers your results in six to eight weeks. Results provide information about connections to living relatives and genetic traits that may influence your appearance, personality and even aversions to certain foods. You’ll also learn what your DNA can tell you about your family’s geographic origins and ethnicities.

4.6-star average rating from 330 reviews on AmazonLowest price ever

Take notes, jot down to-do lists and doodle in this smart notebook, which has 60 pages you can use over and over again when used with the included Pilot Frixion pen. Start by scanning the QR code in the corner of each page to save your notes to the Rocketbook app. From there, you can erase your pages with the included microfiber cloth. There are 11 different page types including templates for budget planning, day-to-day scheduling and sketching.

4.5-star average rating from 29,363 reviews on Amazon

This mini tracker monitors the location of your belongings like bags and keys via Bluetooth once you pair it with its companion app. You can use the app to ring your Tile when it’s within a 250-feet range, helping you locate your items. If you’re not within range, the app shows you the Tile’s most recent location on a map. Its battery lasts up to three years, and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google and Siri, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 11,908 reviews on Amazon

This Oral-B rechargeable electric toothbrush connects to a companion app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track how long you’re brushing for and detect what areas of the mouth you’re missing. The toothbrush offers five cleaning modes, has a built-in pressure sensor and comes with a travel case.

4.6-star average rating from 6,005 reviews on Amazon

Ditch disposable plastic bags and opt for this reusable, dishwasher-safe silicone option from Stasher, a Select staff favorite brand. The sandwich-sized bag is 10.25 inches by 8.25 inches, and it has a pinch-lock seal that keeps air out so food stays fresh. In addition to storing food inside the bag, you can use it to organize toiletries, household items like batteries, pet treats and more. The microwave- and freezer-safe bag is also oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use it for sous vide cooking.

4.5-star average rating from 558 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Tushy’s bidet, which can help you reduce toilet paper use and thoroughly clean your backside, attaches directly to all standard toilet seats, according to the brand. Before using it, you’ll have to connect the bidet to the water supply that fills your toilet tank via the included adapter. The bidet’s knob lets you control water pressure and you can adjust the nozzle’s angle to your liking. The nozzle is also self-cleaning — it rinses itself off before and after each use.

4.7-star average rating from 6,549 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a Select Wellness Awards winner, and one of our favorite fitness trackers for iPhone users. Its always-on display lets you quickly glance at stats like mileage, steps and burned calories while working out, and its battery lasts all day, according to the brand. Additionally, it collects data on your sleep (if you wear it to bed), as well as health metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen level. The water-resistant watch is also safe to swim or shower with.

4.5-star average rating from 7,885 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Ember’s 10-ounce mug keeps beverages warm for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day when used with the included charging coaster. Using the Ember app, you can set a preferred temperature for your drink between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, or sip your beverage at the pre-programed 135 degrees Fahrenheit if used without the app. The heated mug enters sleep mode when it’s empty or after two hours of inactivity, and it wakes up when it senses movement or liquid. During Prime Day, only the gold, copper, and stainless steel 10-ounce Ember mugs are discounted.

4.7-star average rating from 790 reviews on Amazon

All-Clad’s cookware set comes with an 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch nonstick fry pan, plus two glass lids. The pans have a stainless steel base and are covered in hard-anodized aluminum, which heats up quickly and distributes heat evenly, according to the brand. The glass lids are oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, while the pans are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also dishwasher-safe and compatible with all stovetops.

4.7-star average rating from 12,310 reviews

The BinaxNOW COVID test is one of the FDA-authorized options that experts recommend you keep at home in case you begin to show symptoms. It comes with all the materials needed to perform two nasal swabs as well as the actual test, which is done using test cards and processing fluid. You get your results in 15 minutes.

4.5-star average rating from 33,418 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Stream your favorite shows, movies and music on this TV, which comes with an Alexa Voice remote. The TV has a 55-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, making for a clear, bright picture, according to the brand. It’s built with multiple ports to plug in video game consoles, sound bars and more, including HDMI and USB ports.

Best Prime Day sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales

Best Prime Day home and kitchen sales

Best Prime Day pet sales

Best Prime Day tech sales

Best Prime Day grocery sales

Prime Day: Best sales at other retailers

