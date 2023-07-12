Amazon Prime Day is going strong, and if you want to shop the best products our team tried this year, the retailer is offering discounts on NBC Select favorites during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals under $100, under $25 and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we found some of the best deals on products NBC Select editors have tried and loved that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day deals on products our editors tried, tested and loved in 2023

Our editors tried and used every single product on this list (more on our methodology for the award-winner products we tested below). To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — every item is either at its lowest price ever or in at least three months.

Best Prime Day tech deals

4.7-star average rating from 6,803 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

A Select Wellness Awards winner for the best fitness tracker, this smartwatch tracks fitness, health and sleep data, and has an always-on display. It also has crash and fall detection features that can connect you with emergency services.

“I've never used a sleep or fitness tracker before and was surprised by how easy this was," says Select manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara. “I've been tracking my sleep, workouts and heart rate for over a month now, and I feel more productive when I'm wearing the device.

4.7-star average rating from 32,935 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our experience, they have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features. These second-generation models have touch-sensitive volume controls for easy adjusting and come with multiple ear tips and a lanyard loop on the charging case.

“They have some of the best noise canceling I’ve ever tried, and they drown out most city sounds with ease,” says Select associate editor Nishka Dhawan.

4.7-star average rating from 543,194 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Anyone who already loves using Amazon devices should consider this Amazon smart plug, which can let you control your non-smart devices remotely, or set them on automatic schedules. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses it to keep certain appliances on a schedule — like the heat lamp for her pet turtle Angie.

“I set a schedule so the plug turns on at 9 a.m. and off at 10 p.m.,” says Malin. “If I’m traveling, this gives me peace of mind because I don’t need to ask a pet sitter to remember to do it.”

4.7-star average rating from 33,737 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers thanks to its glare-free screen that makes reading in the park or at the beach easy. You can also pair this device with Bluetooth earbuds and listen to audiobooks with an Audible subscription. The battery lasts up to 10 weeks on a single charge too, according to the brand.

“You can use this outside in bright sunlight, and unlike a laptop, there’s no glare — you can see your pages clearly,” says Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s also extremely lightweight so traveling with it couldn’t be easier.”

4.6-star average rating from 65,444 reviews on Amazon

These are some of our staff’s favorite smart plugs; they work with both Alexa and Google voice assistants and let you control your electronics from anywhere. You can even use your smartphone to schedule your lights or turn on and off other appliances, according to the brand.

“When the air quality in New York was really bad, I was able to turn on my air purifier from the Google home app while at the office, which gave me such peace of mind for my two kitties at home,” says Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

4.7-star average rating from 30.207 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our favorite products from Amazon’s Echo lineup, the 5th Generation Echo Dot is the brand’s flagship smart speaker and works with Alexa for hands-free control. It can play music, set alarms and even make announcements across your home, according to the brand.

“I love the Echo Dot as a bookshelf speaker because it delivers loud sound and does not take up a lot of space,” says Dhawan. “I can call out to it from across my studio apartment and this speaker will still respond to my voice commands.”

Best Prime Day beauty deals

4.3-star average rating from 3,335 reviews on Amazon

The Foreo Luna 3 gently removes dead skin, makeup, oil and more via soft silicone bristles. You can choose from 16 intensities, and pick a model based on your skin type (normal, sensitive or combination).

“I grab my Luna 3 for a 40-second massage that leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean,” says Rodriguez. “The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across my face.”

4.4-star average rating from 3,666 reviews on Amazon

These come expert-recommended in our guide to the best treatments for dark circles thanks to topical ingredients like green tea polyphenols and caffeine, which can help reduce puffiness and brighten the under-eye area.

“These are my favorite eye patches because they feel cool to the touch when I apply them and help calm under-eye puffiness,” says Malin, who also likes that they stay in place so she can wear them while diffusing her hair or cooking after work.

4.6-star average rating from 7,339 reviews on Amazon

Included in our guide to the best dry shampoos, this Moroccanoil option comes in light and dark tones to avoid unwanted white residue. It also absorbs oil, reduces buildup and even moisturizes hair thanks to ingredients like argan oil, according to the brand.

"I received a few samples of this dry shampoo from Sephora and love the smell of the formula and that it doesn't leave a white cast on dark hair," says Uyehara.

4.1-star average rating from 10,614 reviews on Amazon

This unscented hair spray combines the benefits of gels and creams (without the crunchiness) to add moisture and keep your curls frizz free, according to the brand.

“I apply the Dream Coat spray before diffusing my hair, and it helps define my curls and prevent them from getting super frizzy,” says Malin. “I use it in addition to a cream gel since my curls need a bit more hold, but if you had looser curls or wavy hair, I think you could get away with just using the spray to help style.”

Best Prime Day pet deals

4.5-star average rating from 3,210 reviews on Amazon

This pet camera, a Select Best for Your Pet Awards winner, has a 360-degree view, which auto-rotates to keep your pet in view at all times. It comes with an accompanying app that can dispense treats while you’re away and will also alert you when your dog is barking. This camera’s speaker function also lets you talk to your pet while you are away to calm them down or tell them to stop.

“One of the best features is that the Furbo will let us know if our dog is making noises or even being restless, something we really relied on while he was a puppy,” says Uyehara. “You can also allow multiple people to monitor your Furbo, just in case you have someone helping dog-sit while you are away.”

4.3-star average rating from 1,079 reviews on Amazon

This laser toy can keep your cat company while you’re gone. This electronic laser, which you can power with a USB cord or AA batteries, has a built-in timer, so once you turn it on, it automatically shuts off for an hour and a half and then turns on for 15 minutes of playtime. You can choose from five laser circle ranges depending on how large of a space your cat has to run around.

“I love that this toy turns on and off at different intervals and I can switch it on before I leave for work so it can occupy [my cat] while I’m gone,” says Malin.

4.8-star average rating from 54,009 reviews on Amazon

These treats are chicken-flavored and include a crunchy outside and a soft and creamy inside, according to the brand. They’re also packed with vitamins and taurine, which is an amino acid that helps support your cat’s overall health, according to Temptations. You can purchase these in a variety of flavors, including salmon and shrimp, and in multiple packaging sizes ranging from 1.7-ounce to 48-ounce bags. These treats also happen to be the perfect size and consistency to put in a treat dispenser like the Furbo.

“Since these are crunchy on the outside, yet soft on the inside, cats of all ages can easily chew them — my cat Wanda could eat them when she had tiny baby teeth and my cat Zeke, who is now 13-years-old, can eat them even though his teeth have gotten weaker as he’s aged,” says Malin.

Best Prime Day wellness deals

4.6-star average rating from 183 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This electric toothbrush won a Select Wellness Award for its convenience and effectiveness. It has five cleaning modes — clean, white, polish, massage and sensitive — to customize your brushing routine. The rechargeable toothbrush has a two-minute guided timer and up to six weeks of battery life, according to the brand.

“I’ve always used electric toothbrushes, so I wasn’t expecting much more than I’ve already experienced, but the Moon makes my teeth cleaner than I ever thought possible," says contributing reporter Barbara Booth.

4.2-star average rating from 56,003 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These silicone, washable earbuds are a Select Wellness Award winner and reduce noise by 27 decibels to help you sleep, focus and protect your ears. They come with different sized ear tips to fit your ears and a carrying case for travel.

“My bedroom is so noisy that I have been researching city windows, which cost thousands of dollars, but sleeping in the Loop earplugs almost completely solved the problem,” says Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg. “I fully intend to buy them again.”

4.6-star average rating from 77,713 reviews on Amazon

Currently the only ADA-approved teeth whitening strips on the market, Crest 3D Whitestrips use a thin layer of hydrogen peroxide to bleach teeth, according to the brand. The kit will give you enough for 22 treatments — 20 of which you’ll leave on for 30 minutes at a time and two, one hour-long strips as well.

“If you get tripped up by complex self care treatments, you don’t have to worry — these are extremely easy and quick to use,” says Schneider. “I have sensitive teeth and tend to switch over to Sensodyne toothpaste when using the strips to help minimize sensitivity to them and keep my enamel strong.”

4.4-star average rating from 3,570 reviews on Amazon

A Select Wellness Award winner for best floss, this cordless water flosser comes with seven tips and 10 pressure settings to remove plaque from your teeth. This Waterpik has a removable 20-ounce reservoir — enough water for up to 90 seconds of flossing at a time, according to the brand.

“I have very sensitive teeth, so I need a flosser that won’t aggressively shoot out water or hurt my teeth,” says Select updates editor Mili Godio. “This lets me start at a lower level and feel out how much pressure I want.”

How we tried these products

When we look at products, we look at them comprehensively; we want to provide you with products that perform well and are actually worth your hard-earned money.

Our staff tried and used every single item on this list. Many of these products were winners in our Best for Your Pet Awards and Wellness Awards. Every item on this list that won an award underwent a trial period of at least a week before being selected as our favorite.

For more info on our testing methodology, check out our 2023 Best in Wellness Awards and Best for Your Pet Awards.

Why trust Select?

To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, our team found discounted products that they've personally tried in 2023 either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

